Best white puffer jacket

Puffer jackets are a stylish and practical way to stay warm in winter. The soft, lightweight materials of puffer jackets make them comfortable to wear, while the insulation helps trap and retain heat.

Which white puffer jackets are best?

Puffer jackets are an effective and stylish way to keep warm in cold weather. They might look big and bulky, but they are relatively lightweight. The jacket’s bulky look comes from its insulation, designed to trap and retain heat.

White puffer jackets are not as common as dark-colored versions, but several high-quality puffer jackets come in white. The Tommy Hilfiger Puffer Jacket White Camo is the top choice for white puffer jackets.

What to know before you buy a white puffer jacket

Fill material

The fill material is one of the important factors when choosing a puffer jacket. You can choose a puffer jacket filled with down or one with synthetic filler.

High-quality down offers an excellent warmth-to-weight ratio, making it an ideal filler material for puffer jackets. The two most common types of fill are duck and goose down, with goose down the more expensive.

If you don’t want to buy a jacket sourced from animals, you can choose a jacket with synthetic filler. Just know that it might not keep you as warm as jackets with down.

Fill weight

The fill weight of a puffer jacket is typically between 500 and 800 grams, or about 17 to 28 ounces. This is the amount of down or synthetic filler stuffed inside the jacket. You would expect a heavier puffer jacket to be warmer but that is not always the case. Fill power is more important than fill weight. This means that a high-quality jacket that uses premium down might be lighter in weight and offer better warmth than heavier versions.

Length

Puffer jackets come in different lengths, ranging from the full-length that covers the entire body to a cropped length, designed to fit around the waist. A cropped white puffer jacket would look sportier, but with less coverage, it won’t provide the same level of warmth as longer versions.

What to look for in a quality white puffer jacket

Shell material

Lightweight nylon is one of the most common materials used in the outer shell of puffer jackets. If you are looking for extra durability, consider a jacket with a polyester outer shell. An outer shell with water-resistant properties will keep the down or synthetic filler dry for maximum warmth.

Adjustability

Some puffer jackets are adjustable so they can fit perfectly and offer users flexibility for different weather conditions. A puffer jacket should not be too tight so it does not restrict your range of motion or feel uncomfortable. It should also not be too loose — otherwise, it won’t be as effective in keeping you warm.

Extra features

The extra features offered in some puffer jackets include special linings such as fleece or shearling for extra warmth, a removable hood, and elastic cuffs. Some puffer jackets also offer different types of pockets, including hidden pockets for security.

How much you can expect to spend on a white puffer jacket

The price range depends on several factors, including the brand of the jacket. You can pay anywhere between $50-$500 for a good-quality white puffer jacket.

Puffer jacket FAQ

What is the best way to clean a puffer jacket?

A. Several puffer jackets on the market are machine washable. When washing a puffer jacket in a machine, make sure you choose a delicate or gentle setting to avoid damage. If you want to be extra careful, it is better to simply hand-wash it.

Will the puffer jacket lose its warmth over time?

A. A high-quality puffer jacket that is cared for will last you a lifetime, providing the same level of warmth. However, most puffer jackets will eventually start losing their thickness as the down becomes flatter. As the jacket loses its thickness, it will not provide the same level of warmth.

What are the best white puffer jackets to buy?

Top white puffer jacket

Tommy Hilfiger Puffer Jacket White Camo

What you need to know: This jacket offers a nylon outer shell, fleece-lined stand collar, and rib-knit storm cuffs for extra warmth.

What you’ll love: This puffer jacket offers two large side pockets for extra storage and is wind-resistant. It also features an interior pocket and is machine washable. White camo is just one of a variety of colors available.

What you should consider: It can be a bit tricky to access the inner pocket due to the awkward design of the zipper.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top white puffer jacket for the money

Dockers Lightweight Puffer Jacket

What you need to know: With its unbeatable price and high-quality materials, this jacket offers great value for money.

What you’ll love: This jacket can be easily packed for travel. It comes with a drawstring bag for easy storage. Other features include elastic binding at cuffs and waistband for protection from weather elements.

What you should consider: This jacket is designed for light-duty use, so it won’t provide the same level of protection from the cold as heavy-duty puffer jackets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Guess Midweight Puffer Jacket

What you need to know: This jacket’s weather-resistant outer shell, removable hood, and lightweight construction make it worth checking out.

What you’ll love: The jacket has a high-quality zipper that works smoothly. The inner lining is made from polyester for maximum durability and a comfortable fit.

What you should consider: The jacket might be expensive for price-sensitive buyers, but it’s often on sale.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

