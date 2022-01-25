People on TikTok are showering in Arc’teryx waterproof jackets. 5 things to know about the latest trend

While the company hasn’t received the highest ratings for sustainable business practices, Arc’teryx is committed to making changes to meet the Paris Agreement targets limiting global warming.

TikTok has a reputation for being a disruptor. The controversial platform has been involved in everything from dangerous challenges to the 2020 presidential election. However, the latest trend isn’t controversial or dangerous. All it involves is getting a shower while wearing a waterproof jacket.

Like all viral memes, there is a reason these brief clips of individuals buying their first Arc’teryx waterproof jacket and wearing it in the shower resonate so strongly with youth culture. Here are five things to know about this trend to help you understand how this intriguing act became such a phenomenon.

5 things to know about Arc’teryx

A brief history of Arc’teryx

Arc’teryx is located in North Vancouver, a waterfront city situated at the foot of the North Shore mountains. Local climbers founded the company in 1989. These members knew what gear they needed and why they needed it. Consequently, Arc’teryx had its humble beginnings as a niche brand that created purposeful yet innovative products for hardcore adventurers.

What the Arc’teryx logo represents

Arc’teryx has an odd logo that looks like a lizard crawling across the ground while looking skyward. This image represents the fossil of Archaeopteryx Lithographica, a link between reptiles and birds. Metaphorically, the logo represents an evolutionary innovation of design that brings about historic change.

The meme didn’t become popular overnight

Back on May 20, 2021, TikTok user “jcallred” posted a 15-second video that started with him placing the sleeve of an Arc’teryx Alpha AR under a running faucet. The video concluded with him diving into a pool while wearing the jacket. The much-copied shower scene takes place in the middle.

While some individuals showered in their Arc’teryx jacket shortly after jcallred posted his video, the act didn’t trend until the end of 2021. These videos showed individuals purchasing their first Arc’teryx waterproof jacket, apparently with the sole intention of wearing it in the shower.

Arc’teryx has become cult fashion

Arc’teryx is not unique in its claims. Other companies manufacture water-repellent jackets. What seems to have made Arc’teryx rocket to popularity are factors extending beyond the jacket’s primary function.

Currently, Arc’teryx isn’t as well-known as North Face and Patagonia brands, making Arc’teryx more desirable for customers looking for unique pieces. The higher price of the brand only intensifies their elite status. And it doesn’t hurt that celebrities and influencers are wearing Arc’teryx jackets for fashion rather than function.

Arc’teryx jackets are top quality items

After the fad fizzles and TikTokers move on, Arc’teryx will still outfit diehard outdoor enthusiasts. The company is more than a meme. It has a reputation for providing serious climbers with the high-end gear they need to survive nature’s harsh conditions and daunting challenges. While hikers will probably continue to rely on Arc’teryx for their outdoor needs, only time will tell if the brand will remain a player in the metropolitan fashion world.

Top Arc'teryx jackets

