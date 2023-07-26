It’s that time of year again

The back-to-school era is a mixed blessing for parents and college students. On one hand, parents get a small break from caring for the kids and college students get a breather from their parents. On the other, everyone suddenly has an endless list of supplies to obtain on a deadline.

Thankfully, many retailers and websites throw big back-to-school sales to ease the severity of the drain on your accounts. Nordstrom is one of these retailers. Its Anniversary Sale focuses on clothing and beauty deals, but it also offers home goods for dorms, such as towels. Here are the best deals until the sale ends on Aug. 7.

Best Anniversary Sale kids deals

Mini Boden Kids Long Sleeve Cotton Jersey Dress

This cute dress makes a wonderful first-day-of-school or picture-day outfit. Try pairing it with a jean jacket or decorative socks. It comes in two colors and sizes for kids ages 2 to 8.

Sold by Nordstrom

Nike Kids Dri-Fit Icon Training T-Shirt

After school sports and activities are the lifeblood of a kid’s social life in school. This shirt guarantees their comfort while they play and practice. It comes in sizes for kids ages 8 to 16.

Sold by Nordstrom

Treasure And Bond Graphic T-Shirt

Graphic T-shirts are a shortcut to making new friends as a kid because it invites others who also like what’s represented on them to come and say hello. This one comes in “The Simpsons” or “Batman” designs.

Sold by Nordstrom

Best Anniversary Sale adult clothing deals

Ralph Lauren Tie Waist Faux Leather Trim Wool Blend Coat

There’s no better time to buy a coat than during the summer. It doesn’t cost as much and you’re well prepared for winter. This one comes in “camel” and “regal navy.”

Sold by Nordstrom

Joe’s The Provocateur Bootcut Jeans

Everyone needs a good pair of black jeans. It drastically expands your wardrobe matching options and is more comfortable, and has more pockets, than slacks. The bootcut bottoms also make it easy to wear almost any type of shoes you like.

Sold by Nordstrom

Zella Altitude Running Shorts

These shorts are perfect for throwing on before your 8 a.m. lecture or for helping you stave off the freshman 15 on morning runs around campus. They come in pink and gray.

Sold by Nordstrom

Hickey Freeman Infinity Classic Fit Solid Wool Suit

College is rife with events that require a good suit, such as fraternity events and formals for any student org you might join. This set includes both the jacket and the slacks.

Sold by Nordstrom

Saxx Vibe Boxer Briefs

There’s no such thing as having too many pairs of underwear, especially if you’re trying to do your laundry the least number of times as possible. These are moisture-wicking and quick-drying for those long, hot walks across campus.

Sold by Nordstrom

Nordstrom Stretch Ripstop Shorts

Whether you fall to the freshman 15 or you rally and lose it in later years, these drawstring shorts mean your waistline is still comfortable. They come in five colors.

Sold by Nordstrom

Best Anniversary Sale shoe deals

Born Marco Slide Sandal

Putting sneakers on every time you want to go to the dorm bathroom or head to the dining hall gets old fast. Just slip these comfy sandals on instead. These come in three colors.

Sold by Nordstrom

Cole Haan Danica Sneaker

As a college student, you do a tremendous amount of walking. Having comfortable shoes for that is a must to prevent aches and blisters. They’re great for casual parties, too. These come in three colors.

Sold by Nordstrom

Dolce Vita Kids Salister Fashion Sneaker

A bit of glam and glitter can spice up your kid’s outfit, even if they’re only wearing jeans and a T-shirt. These come in leopard print or with glitter, and both styles use neon-colored shoe strings.

Sold by Nordstrom

Best Anniversary Sale activewear deals

Zella Strength Performance Court Dress

This dress is right at home on tennis, racquetball and other courts, but it’s also cute enough to wear around campus or to a party. The best part? It has two pockets.

Sold by Nordstrom

Brady The Court Mesh Shorts

Going to the gym is hard enough when you have a dozen tests and assignments due. At least make yourself comfortable while you exercise. Or wear it on a blazing hot day and claim you “just worked out.”

Sold by Nordstrom

Natori Dynamic Contour Underwire Sports Bra

For those who need some extra support while exercising, an underwire sports bra is just the thing. This one has sizes stretching from 32B to 38DDD and comes in two colors.

Sold by Nordstrom

Best Anniversary Sale home deals

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle

Staying hydrated is integral to a happy and healthy life, and especially when you’re an active person. This bottle has a handle for easier carrying and is insulated. The “moonlight” color is exclusive to Nordstrom.

Sold by Nordstrom

Voluspa Japonica Set of Candles

You can’t easily control the smell of your dorm, not when it’s populated by teenagers who don’t shower often enough or who smoke where they shouldn’t. At least you can somewhat mask those smells with these scented candles.

Sold by Nordstrom

Fellow Corvo EKG Electric Kettle

You can’t make much of anything in a dorm outside of microwave and hotplate meals. With this kettle you’re only a few minutes away from a hot cup of coffee, tea or cocoa.

Sold by Nordstrom

Best Anniversary Sale beauty deals

Murdock London Cologne Collection

Part of growing up is moving away from the cheap body sprays you wore in high school to start wearing good colognes. This sample set is a great way to experiment with what scents work best with your body chemistry.

Sold by Nordstrom

Simplehuman Sensor Mirror

If you don’t have a mirror in your dorm room to do your makeup and check your hair, you have to practically fight to get in front of one in the shared bathroom. Don’t do that. This one lights up when it senses you’re in front of it.

Sold by Nordstrom

Longchamp Le Pliage Neo Toiletry Bag

Having a toiletry bag is a must when in a dorm, because you can’t carry all the soaps, shampoos and shaving gear you need to get yourself ready for the day or night. It comes in four colors.

Sold by Nordstrom

Best Anniversary Sale designer deals

St. John Collection Cutout Sleeveless Knit Sheath Dress

When you really want to impress at a fancy event or on a hot date, break out this dress. The cutouts along the top and bottom make it more dynamic than other similar dresses.

Sold by Nordstrom

St. John Collection Jared Boucle Tweed Sheath Dress

A big part of many degrees and future career paths is getting an internship. This flattering but professional dress is perfect for wearing to your interview or during a day at the office.

Sold by Nordstrom

Max Mara Carla Floral Batik Cotton A-Line Dress

This casual dress is great for the days when you feel like dressing up a little, but don’t want to look out of place at an afternoon lecture. It also has pockets so you can keep your phone handy.

Sold by Nordstrom

