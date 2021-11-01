Flannel shirts have been around for several hundred years and were initially used by farmers and other outdoor workers.

Which fall flannel is best?

The autumn season brings with it cool nights, warm days, bright colors and, of course, flannel shirts. Fall flannels are a versatile addition to anyone’s autumn wardrobe, as they can provide a warm layer on the chilliest days, while also serving as a perfect transition piece between t-shirts and jackets.

The best fall flannel will be made from durable material, have a comfortable fit and add a pop of seasonal color to your outfit. The Lands’ End Traditional Fit Flagship Flannel Shirt offers premium comfort and a number of color options for a variety of styles.

What to know before you buy a fall flannel

When to wear a flannel

While flannel shirts can be worn all year long, most people start wearing them more frequently during the autumn months as the temperature drops.

Many people wear flannel shirts for their timeless style and versatility, though others may opt to wear fall flannels to work, seeing as they are often more durable than traditional collared or button-down shirts. Those who prefer a less restrictive fit will also gravitate towards flannels as their daily workwear.

Fall flannel shirts have traditionally been associated with the outdoors, as they are popular among hikers, campers, fisherman and hunters.

Flannel material

A majority of fall-colored flannels will be constructed from cotton, making them breathable and comfortable, though other materials are available.

Wool flannels are another popular choice for those who want to prioritize warmth and durability. You can find both wool blends and 100% wool flannels, which can be worn as either a shirt or a jacket.

Polyester flannels can be a bit more durable than cotton options, are less likely to shrink when washed and have additional water-repellent properties. However, they are slightly less breathable and are often not as soft.

What to look for in a quality flannel shirt

Color

Color always comes down to personal preference, but if you’re looking for a fall flannel outfit that will capture the overall feel of the autumn season, look for flannels with warm colors like red, orange and yellow. Many fall flannels will also incorporate browns and blacks as well.

Design

Fall flannel shirts come in a number of unique designs, though most will sport some type of plaid pattern. This includes checkerboard, gingham, houndstooth, tartan and other similar styles. Design is a stylistic choice, with some people preferring a larger and bolder square pattern and others enjoying a tight-knit or intricate pattern.

Cut

Most fall flannels will feature a slightly wider and longer cut than traditional button-down shirts. This gives them a less restrictive feel and allows for more freedom of movement. If you prefer a more tailored fit, look for a slim-fitting option or consider sizing down.

Pockets

Not all fall flannel shirts have pockets, but the best models will usually feature at least one chest pocket. Some options may have two chest pockets, with one on each side. Flannels that are designed to be worn as light jackets may be equipped with side hand pockets for extra storage or as a way to keep your hands warm on colder days.

Sleeves

Almost all flannel shirts are long-sleeved, providing extra warmth and comfort for fall weather excursions. Most options will have a button cuff that can be undone in order to easily roll up the sleeve when needed. Flannels that feature tab sleeves allow the wearer to securely fasten their rolled-up sleeve in order to minimize any interference while working or exerting energy.

How much you can expect to spend on a fall flannel

Basic fall flannel shirts can be purchased for less than $20, while more intricate styles or high-end stitching can raise the cost to over $100. Most quality options will fall in the $30-$60 range.

Flannel shirt FAQ

Are flannel shirts machine washable?

A. In general, yes. Most flannel shirts will be machine washable. However, you will want to pay attention to the care instructions so you don’t accidentally ruin your new shirt. When washing cotton and wool flannels, you’ll want to avoid overly hot temperatures, as the natural fibers can shrink.

What should I wear under a flannel shirt?

A. Most people will wear a plain t-shirt underneath their fall flannel, but ultimately, it comes down to your own personal style. On colder days, you can opt for a close-fitting, long-sleeve undershirt. For a more style-forward approach, you could choose a graphic t-shirt or one sporting your favorite band or logo.

What’s the best fall flannel to buy?

Top fall flannel for men

Lands’ End Traditional Fit Flagship Flannel Shirt

What you need to know: This 100% cotton flannel has a soft feel and classic design.

What you’ll love: With countless designs, patterns and colors from which to choose, this fall flannel is perfect from the first frost to the spring thaw. With an included chest pocket and button-down collar, it also provides a more professional look for more formal settings.

What you should consider: Unlike many other flannels, this one tends to have a slimmer cut.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fall flannel for women

Legendary Whitetails Women’s Cottage Escape Flannel

What you need to know: This durable flannel shirt will mesh well with any outfit, and is designed for use as both a mid-layer or outer layer.

What you’ll love: With two button chest pockets, you’ll have extra space to carry your essentials, while the lined collar and cuffs add a comfortable finishing touch to the design. If you decide to wear this flannel on a fall hike or outdoor adventure, simply throw it in the wash for easy cleaning.

What you should consider: There have been a few issues in regards to proper sizing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

G.H. Bass & Co. Men’s Fireside Flannel

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a high-quality flannel at an affordable price, this cotton Fireside flannel is a great choice.

What you’ll love: There are a number of fall-colored flannels available from G.H. Bass & Co. and are pre-shrunk to eliminate additional shrinkage during the wash cycle. The soft brushed cotton remains comfortable all day long, and the button chest pocket keeps your personal items secure.

What you should consider: Quality control could be improved with this model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

