Best fall shirts for kids

Which fall shirt for kids is best?

Your kids should always have comfortable clothes for school, but finding the right pieces for fall can be tricky with the unpredictable weather. Choosing the right fall shirts for your kids is particularly important because the right styles and fabrics can ensure your children stay cool on early fall days and keep them warm when colder weather sets in. If you’re looking for a high-quality tunic shirt that comes in fun colors and patterns, the Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeved Cotton Jersey Tunic T-shirt is the top option.

What to know before you buy a fall shirt for kids

Fabric

When you’re buying clothes for your kids, natural fabrics are always the best bet. Not only are they breathable and can help regulate body temperature more effectively, but they’re also less likely to irritate children’s sensitive skin.

In fall, you should start transitioning your kids from the lightweight fabrics that work so well in summer to more insulating materials that can keep them warm.

Some excellent fabrics to consider for kids’ fall shirts include the following:

Cotton is a fabric that works well year-round. It’s highly breathable, so it can keep your kids cool on warm fall days. It also works well for layering under other shirts on colder days. Cotton shirts are easy to wash and don’t pill easily either.

is a fabric that works well year-round. It’s highly breathable, so it can keep your kids cool on warm fall days. It also works well for layering under other shirts on colder days. Cotton shirts are easy to wash and don’t pill easily either. Merino wool is an ideal fabric for fall shirts because wool is one of the more insulating materials, helping to keep your kids warm on chilly days. Merino wool, in particular, is such a great option for kids’ fall shirts because it’s the most lightweight wool. That means your kids won’t get overheated when running around on the playground. Merino wool is also highly durable, so it can take the wear and tear that your children throw at it.

is an ideal fabric for fall shirts because wool is one of the more insulating materials, helping to keep your kids warm on chilly days. Merino wool, in particular, is such a great option for kids’ fall shirts because it’s the most lightweight wool. That means your kids won’t get overheated when running around on the playground. Merino wool is also highly durable, so it can take the wear and tear that your children throw at it. Flannel is usually made from either wool or cotton and has a woven construction that makes it incredibly soft and a popular fabric for shirts. It also has excellent insulating properties, but it’s still breathable and moisture-wicking.

is usually made from either wool or cotton and has a woven construction that makes it incredibly soft and a popular fabric for shirts. It also has excellent insulating properties, but it’s still breathable and moisture-wicking. Fleece can be an ideal option for colder fall days. It’s known for its softness and works extremely well to trap body heat. It’s still breathable, though, and effectively regulates body temperature. However, flannel is a synthetic fabric, so it may irritate sensitive skin.

Size

As with any clothing you buy for your children, you want to be sure you choose the right size for their fall shirts. Many sizing charts for kids’ clothing use age as a guide, though they often include height and weight guidelines, too.

If a clothing manufacturer doesn’t use age as the guidelines for their sizes, standard sizes like XS (extra small) through XL (extra large) are usually used. In most cases, XS is for ages 4-5, S for ages 6-7, M for ages 8-9, L for ages 10-11 and XL for ages 12-13.

Layering

Because fall typically features transitional weather, it can be difficult to know how to comfortably dress your kids. As a result, fall is the perfect season for layering. Your kids can take items off if they get too hot or add an item if they feel too cold.

Start with a soft, lightweight shirt as your child’s base layer. Cotton or merino wool shirts are usually the best options. Depending on the temperatures, you can opt for a short or long-sleeved base layer. You can then layer a wool or fleece jacket, shirt, sweater or hoodie over the base layer for added warmth.

What to look for in a fall shirt for kids

Style

You can choose from several types of fall shirts for your children.

Long-sleeved T-shirts are probably the most common fall option. They’re similar in design to the short-sleeved tees your kids wear in summer, but the long sleeves provide coverage to keep them warm in cool weather. Most long-sleeved T-shirts have a crew neck, but you can find some with a V-neck or scoop-neck. You may also want to include a few short-sleeved tees in your child’s fall wardrobe to wear under long-sleeved shirts or jackets for layering.

are probably the most common fall option. They’re similar in design to the short-sleeved tees your kids wear in summer, but the long sleeves provide coverage to keep them warm in cool weather. Most long-sleeved T-shirts have a crew neck, but you can find some with a V-neck or scoop-neck. You may also want to include a few short-sleeved tees in your child’s fall wardrobe to wear under long-sleeved shirts or jackets for layering. Henley shirts usually have long sleeves, but their defining feature is the series of three to four buttons at the top of the shirt. Some styles also feature a pocket on the left side.

usually have long sleeves, but their defining feature is the series of three to four buttons at the top of the shirt. Some styles also feature a pocket on the left side. Button-down shirts often have a dressier look, but you can find many casual styles for everyday wear. For cozy layering, your kids can layer a flannel button-down shirt over a tee shirt for added warmth.

often have a dressier look, but you can find many casual styles for everyday wear. For cozy layering, your kids can layer a flannel button-down shirt over a tee shirt for added warmth. Sweatshirts are another warm, comfy option for fall. They offer a pullover style and a relaxed fit that’s comfortable when kids are playing and running around. A hooded sweatshirt can be a perfect option in cold weather.

Color

It’s usually a good idea to let your kids choose the colors for their clothing, so they’re more excited to wear the items you buy. In fall, though, dark, rich colors like navy, chocolate brown, maroon, hunter green, mustard, orange and plum are usually the most popular options. However, if your child prefers bright colors like royal blue and cherry red, you should include some brighter pops of color in their fall shirt options.

You’ll also want to make sure your kids have some fall shirts in neutral colors like white, black, gray and tan because they’re highly versatile and can work with many other shades.

Graphics

Like classic short-sleeved tees, many long-sleeved T-shirts that work so well in fall are available with graphic designs. You can find styles with your child’s favorite cartoon characters, sports team logos, superhero designs and more.

How much you can expect to spend on a fall shirt for kids

Fall shirts for kids usually cost between $5-$50. Simple cotton long-sleeved shirts typically range from $5-$15, while henley and casual button-down shirts range from $12-30. You’ll generally pay $15-$50 for sweatshirts and dressier button-down shirts.

Fall shirts for kids FAQ

What’s the best way to make sure my child is dressed comfortably in the fall?

A. To make sure that your kids are never too hot or too cold as the weather changes, layering is the best strategy for fall. They should have some lightweight base layer tees that they can wear under pullover sweaters, cardigans, sweatshirts or button-down shirts. Then, if they get warm, they can take a layer off. If they’re too cold, they can just add another layer to warm up.

How many shirts does my child need for the fall?

A. It depends on various factors, such as whether your child wears a uniform for school, how often you do laundry and how active your child is. They should have a few short-sleeved tees, a few long-sleeved T-shirts, a couple of button-downs and several sweatshirts in their closet to ensure they have the necessary items for layering.

What’s the best fall shirt for kids to buy?

Top fall shirt for kids

Amazon Essentials Girls’ Long-Sleeved Cotton Jersey Tunic T-shirts

What you need to know: These comfy long-sleeved tunics are an ideal option for fall and can even layer well under other tops.

What you’ll love: They come in a set of three tunics in different colors and patterns. The shirts are made of 100% cotton that’s super soft and machine-washable. One shirt in each set offers a fun ruffled hem, while the others have a simple high-low hem. The price is an excellent value for multiple shirts.

What you should consider: Some buyers are disappointed that all three shirts don’t have the ruffle hem.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fall shirt for kids for the money

The Children’s Place Girls’ Long Sleeve Plaid Twill Tie Front Button-Down Shirt

What you need to know: This soft, cozy button-down top is an excellent addition to any fall wardrobe and is surprisingly affordable given its quality construction.

What you’ll love: It’s made of a machine-washable cotton/polyester blend that’s highly durable. The fabric has a soft twill feel. Its sleeves can be rolled up and buttoned. It has a cute pocket on the chest and tie-front hem.

What you should consider: The shirt is only available in two color options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Polo Ralph Lauren Little Boys Blake Oxford Shirt

What you need to know: This highly stylish button-down shirt can be dressed up or down for the perfect look this fall.

What you’ll love: It’s made of machine-washable cotton. It has traditional Oxford details, including a button-down collar, button cuffs and rounded hem. It features the classic Polo embroidered pony logo on the chest.

What you should consider: The fabric wrinkles easily, and the sizes can run a bit large.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

