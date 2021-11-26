Best men’s Christmas sweater

A sweater’s colors do not have to be bright to be festive. Muted holiday colors and patterns can be a good choice if you do not want to attract too much attention.

Which men’s Christmas sweaters are best?

The time for wearing Christmas sweaters and colorful holiday outfits is fast approaching. If you want to gear up with men’s Christmas sweaters and more ahead of time, there is a lot to consider.

Our top choice is this affordable Men’s Holiday Sweater. It’s available in many different designs, making it easy to find a favorite that works for any occasion.

What to know before you buy a men’s Christmas sweater

What kind of sweater do you need?

If you want a light top layer to add over normal clothing, you may want a men’s Christmas sweater vest. If you are fine with having sleeves, there are many possibilities when it comes to men’s Christmas sweaters.

What sweater designs do you like?

Do you enjoy traditional, colorful men’s Christmas sweaters? Maybe you prefer funny or ironic sweater designs. Intentionally ugly Christmas sweaters are popular options that are great for spreading smiles and holiday cheer. Some designs stand out and grab everyone’s attention at a party, while simple sweaters help to blend in with the group at a festive Christmas dinner.

At which events will you wear the sweater?

Some people throw parties with an ugly Christmas sweater theme, in which case you will need an appropriately amusing sweater. Consider if children could be present at an event because your sweater should probably be family-friendly. If the only company will be adults and the venue is appropriate, a sweater design featuring adult humor could be fine.

What to look for in a quality men’s Christmas sweater

Wearability

If your sweater is intentionally funny or ugly, it still has to be wearable. The best men’s ugly Christmas sweater is not so distracting that it cannot be comfortably worn in the company of others. It is also important that a sweater is either light enough to wear something comfortable beneath it or that the fabric feels comfy enough to wear for long periods of time.

Durability

A good sweater provides warmth, style and is built to last. You do not want decorations on a sweater that can easily fall apart. Some affordable sweaters are not intended to hold up to wear and tear, so consider that you will probably get what you pay for. If you want a sweater that is both festive and durable, it may be a little more costly.

Style

The best sweater design is one that you actually want to wear. If you do not personally enjoy the style, you will not have a good time wearing it. Find a funny Christmas sweater design that makes you smile and the Christmas cheer will spread to people around you.

How much you can expect to spend on a men’s Christmas sweater

Depending on size, quality of materials, and the complexity of designs, sweaters can be found from about $20-$60.

Men’s Christmas sweater FAQ

Do Christmas sweaters have to be ugly?

A. No, not all holiday-themed clothing is tacky. If you do not want to wear an ironic sweater and make a statement, there are plenty of simple designs that would be suitable for a Christmas party or event. Keep an eye out for red, green, and white color patterns along with plants and animals associated with Christmas.

Are there good formal Christmas sweaters?

A. The focus is usually on funny Christmas sweaters or silly, ugly designs. If you want something useful for a formal event during the festive season, consider wearing appropriately colored clothing that does not feature a holiday design at all. Muted colors and plain formal clothing may not be the best for a Christmas party, but it is generally a safe choice if you do not think a funny Christmas sweater would be appropriate for the context.

What’s the best men’s Christmas sweater to buy?

Top men’s Christmas sweater

Men’s Holiday Sweater

What you need to know: This affordable collection of Christmas sweaters offers many design options for varying tastes.

What you’ll love: There are 18 designs featuring iconic Christmas designs and characters including Santa, Rudolph, snowmen, penguins, trees and other decorations. The sizing available differs by design, but some have sizes up to 3X large. They are machine washable and retain their bright colors.

What you should consider: Some customers have found that the sizes run larger or smaller than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top men’s Christmas sweater for the money

Forum Novelties Adult Christmas Sweater

What you need to know: This affordable sweater comes in two color schemes and makes the wearer look like a wrapped gift.

What you’ll love: The sweaters are available in a few sizes, but consulting the sizing chart is important to receive the correct fit. The design is retro-inspired and features holly leaf patterns and a large bow. The material is not very thin or heavy, so you can easily wear something underneath.

What you should consider: These sweaters must be hand washed to prevent damage or warping material.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tipsy Elves Ugly Christmas Sweaters for Guys

What you need to know: These intentionally tacky Christmas sweaters are good for a laugh and staying warm during the holiday season.

What you’ll love: There are three different designs: One features a red and green print with a bottle surrounded by lights, one has tinsel balls decorating a Christmas tree, and one is a simple design that also includes built-in pockets for canned beverages. The sweater is 100% acrylic material.

What you should consider: This brand is a little expensive, and some users have found that it is not very durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

