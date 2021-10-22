Best puff-sleeve crop top

Puff-sleeve crop tops have become popular spring and summer music-festival attire. Their light, cool fabrics make them ideal for warmer weather.

Which puff-sleeve crop top is best?

Puff-sleeve crop tops are a new take on the fan favorite crop top. Channeling the fashion of the 1990s, these tops feature sweet, charming details that are usually complemented by wearing a pair of dark denim jeans, or a solid print maxi skirt and boots. This mix of cute and punk has been a popular style for years, and the top choice to consider is the SheIn Ruffle Off Shoulder Self Tie Blouse. These affordable tops offer a lot of versatility in a wardrobe, as they can be worn in many different ways—from casual day wear to a night on the town.

What to know before you buy a puff-sleeve crop top

Style variations

A puff-sleeve crop top has ruched, gathered sleeves that can be either long and flowing or short like a cap sleeve. Aside from the sleeves, the bodice of the crop top may also be gathered at the hem, form-fitting and corset-like, or shirred and stretchy. These style variations complement many body types and help create a one-of-a-kind look.

Length

Similar to the traditional crop top, the length of these tops is at or near the midsection of the torso. Some puff-sleeve crop tops may be shorter and stop near the bust line area, while others are longer, stopping near the natural waistline. Wearing a long skirt or jeans helps to balance the short length and gives the outfit a retro look.

Pair with mood

Puff-sleeve crop tops mimic the style of blouses rather than the sporty look associated with other crop tops. Puff-sleeve crop tops can be frilly and feminine, as well as bold and daring, thanks to the wide variety of fabric colors and patterns available. So whether you feel the need to make a statement or want a more airy, lighthearted look, these tops are adaptable to multiple styles.

What to look for in a quality puff-sleeve crop top

Non-constricting fit

While these are crop tops, they don’t always have to be skintight and constricting. Some tops are made with billowing sleeves and gatherings at the bodice like ruching to create a puffy look without being constricting. They may also be made with shirred or paneled fabric with an elastic gathering for a stretchy yet form-fitting look.

Neckline options

The necklines of these puff-sleeve crop tops help accentuate the sleeves and create a stunning silhouette. Scoop and square are the most common necklines for these tops, but one-shoulder and off-shoulder looks are also available.

Flattering details

From self-tying bows and adjustable sleeves to exposed zippers and wrap-around sashes, puff sleeve crop tops include both dainty and bold details for head-turning looks. These additions are flattering and complement most body types with minimal effort. You may find yourself nixing jewelry altogether since these details add drama all on their own.

How much you can expect to spend on a puff-sleeve crop top

Puff-sleeve crop tops are relatively affordable. However, designer brands will be more expensive than others. Costs for these tops can range from $17-$30.

Puff-sleeve crop top FAQ

What can you wear with it?

A. These tops can be styled similar to a blouse by pairing it with high-waisted jeans, a maxi skirt, overalls or even a pencil skirt. As for footwear, puff-sleeve crop tops can be dressed up with a pair of sandals or wedges, and given a more casual look with sneakers or combat boots.

How do you make a crop top less revealing?

A. Anyone can wear these tops, but some of them may show off more than you’d like. Crop tops do reveal the midsection, but are not meant to expose your entire stomach. Wearing high-waisted bottoms can help cover up some of your midsection. The sleeves on many of these tops can be pulled down off the shoulder or pushed up for more coverage. Additionally, wearing a shawl or open cardigan can fix this concern and add a new layer of style.

What’s the best puff-sleeve crop top to buy?

Top puff-sleeve crop top

SheIn Ruffle Off-Shoulder Self-Tie Blouse

What you need to know: This stylish top with flattering details is made from silky satin for a comfortable fit.

What you’ll love: The ruffled sleeves can be worn off-shoulder or pulled up to create a scoop neckline, and the back has a sash-bow tie, making this crop top great for a night out or every day.

What you should consider: It is more revealing than other puff-sleeve crop tops.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top puff-sleeve crop top for the money

SheIn Puff Short-Sleeve Drawstring Crop Top

What you need to know: This casual crop top has a ruched design that can be easily paired with high-waist jeans or a maxi skirt.

What you’ll love: The drawstring feature lets you adjust the length of the crop top, creating a custom look for spring or summer.

What you should consider: Users mentioned that the fabric is thin and somewhat sheer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Floerns Square Neck Puff-Sleeve Shirred Crop Top

What you need to know: A shirred long-sleeve blouse, it is ideal for summer, spring or fall weather.

What you’ll love: This stretchy pull-on top has a square neckline and the sleeves can be worn pulled up or off the shoulder.

What you should consider: Reviews mention incorrect sizing and the fabric being uncomfortable while wearing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

