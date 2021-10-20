Best T-shirt for women

The first promotional t-shirt was made in 1939 as advertising for “The Wizard of Oz.” Today, you can find a T-shirt for almost everything.

Which T-shirt for women is best?

T-shirts are simple and can be worn with most anything. They’re great for casually lounging around the house or for wearing underneath a jacket for a more formal look. For rounding out your wardrobe, you can always use a few great T-shirts.

When buying a T-shirt for women, styles range from classic crew necks to more stylish V-necks. You’ll find them in a few different fabrics and in a wide variety of colors and patterns. Whether you want to keep it simple or get fancy, the right T-shirt can go far in completing a look. A top choice is the Tommy Hilfiger Women’s V-Neck T-Shirt, which comes in several colors to create multiple looks.

What to know before you buy a T-shirt for women

Color

When most people think of T-shirts, they picture a plain white tee. Originally used as undershirts, those options are still available. However, the plain white tee has evolved over the years to be more stylish and of higher quality.

White isn’t the only T-shirt color option. You can find T-shirts in almost every neutral color. Designer brands often have their own takes on the classic T-shirt in a variety of colors.

Material

The most popular material for women’s T-shirts are cotton/polyester blends, sometimes called polycotton. You may still see 100 percent cotton T-shirts, but the downside is that they may shrink when you wash them.

Elastane and spandex are materials added to some T-shirts to provide stretch. They are found most commonly in workout T-shirts, and they can help the shirts retain both their shapes and colors over time.

Care

It’s always recommended to follow the washing instructions on the label for a particular shirt, but there are still some basic rules you want to keep in mind.

Cotton tends to shrink in hot water, so it’s often best to wash cotton T-shirts in cool or cold water and hang them dry instead of putting them in the dryer. When buying 100 percent cotton shirts, it’s recommended to select a size up from your regular size to anticipate shrinkage.

Depending on the material, T-shirts can easily wrinkle and often require ironing, but be careful (or avoid altogether) ironing any decals on the T-shirt.

If you’re looking for something casual to wear with the T-shirt, take a look at the buying guide for best women’s jeans on Best Reviews.

What to look for in a quality T-shirt for women

Neckline

Crewneck: These are the classic and most popular form of T-shirt for women. The neckline is ribbed and fits snugly around the neck, but not so tight that it won’t fit over the head.

V-neck: These are often more stylish and formal than crewnecks, and can go far in accentuating the wearer’s neckline.

Scoop: This lower-cut style is similar to the crew neck and is more stylish in design.

Square: These are much more popular in women’s T-shirts than men’s. They are more stylish and tend to be more formal, but are not available in all brands.

Design

There are plenty of T-shirts with designs and labels. Designer brands may even have their labels on the front of a T-shirt, although some are in a more understated fashion than others. Embroidered logos and decals are common for sports teams and musicians. T-shirts are also easily personalized for promoting local businesses and establishments.

Length

The average T-shirt falls to the hip, but cropped tees fall higher and usually expose the midriff. Extra-long T-shirts are not only longer, but are designed not to bunch or roll up on the waist.

How much you can expect to spend on a T-shirt for women

There are plenty of cheap T-shirts out there for $5, and packs of multiple shirts for less than $10. As the quality of material and design increases, so do the prices. Some of the more stylish designer T-shirts can run up to $100, but quality women’s T-shirts can usually be found for $20-$30.

T-shirt for women FAQ

How long will a quality T-shirt last?

A. This depends on the material, how often you wear it and how well you take care of it. The shirt you wear to workout may not last nearly as long as a nicer shirt you wear under a blazer once or twice a month. If you have nice quality shirts and take care of them properly, they can last you over two years.

Can you see through white T-shirts?

A. It depends on the quality of the shirt’s fabric. The thicker the fabric, the less see-through it is. It might be possible to see through older and thinner T-shirts, so choose what you wear underneath accordingly.

What’s the best T-shirt for women to buy?

Top T-shirt for women

Tommy Hilfiger V-Neck T-Shirt

What you need to know: This 100 percent cotton V-neck T-shirt has the iconic Tommy Hilfiger logo on the left chest and exudes casual elegance.

What you’ll love: It’s machine washable. The length goes to the hip, so it’s good to tuck in or wear out. It is available in 17 colors and six sizes ranging from xx-small to x-large.

What you should consider: Some customers said that the sleeves rode up on their arms.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top T-shirt for women for the money

Amazon Essentials Slim Fit Crewneck T-shirt

What you need to know: This soft, lightweight and breathable short-sleeve crew neck is a great everyday shirt.

What you’ll love: This two-pack comes in more than 24 color combinations. You can opt for simple white, multiple solid colors or stripes. The material stretches and has a slightly tailored fit through the waist. It’s made from 58 percent cotton, 39 percent modal and 3 percent Elastane, so it maintains its shape after multiple washings.

What you should consider: Some customers feel that the sizing runs small, so if you’re between sizes, consider selecting one size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lands’ End Relaxed Supima Cotton T-Shirt

What you need to know: This 100 percent Supima cotton V-neck is soft, comfortable, loose and has a relaxed fit.

What you’ll love: There is a little flair to this V-neck, so it can be worn in place of a blouse, under a blazer or with dress pants. It’s versatile and allows you to dress up or dress down. It also has some added stretch for mobility, but won’t shrink in the wash. It comes in more than 30 colors and patterns.

What you should consider: Some customers found the sleeves to be shorter than anticipated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohls

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.