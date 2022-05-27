Which Home Depot dishwasher is best?

Dishwashers take care of what some say is the toughest kitchen chore: cleaning up after meals. Most are permanently installed under countertops and between cabinets, but they also come in portable and tabletop versions. Built-in dishwashers generally have more features and greater adjustability than portable ones.

The Home Depot is the largest home-improvement retailer in the United States. It sells home appliances made by top manufacturers and delivers and installs them, too. If you are looking for a built-in Wi-Fi enabled dishwasher for your smart kitchen, take a look at the LG Signature 24-Inch Stainless Steel Smart Dishwasher With TrueSteam Technology.

What to know before you buy a Home Depot dishwasher

Types of dishwashers

Built-in : Built-ins are by far the most popular type of dishwasher. They install easily by sliding into place between your base cabinets and underneath your countertop. Built-in dishwashers have their electrical and plumbing connections hidden away out of sight, with only the controls showing.

: Built-ins are by far the most popular type of dishwasher. They install easily by sliding into place between your base cabinets and underneath your countertop. Built-in dishwashers have their electrical and plumbing connections hidden away out of sight, with only the controls showing. Portable: Some kitchens don’t have enough space to permanently install a dishwasher. Portable dishwashers are freestanding appliances that use an adapter to connect to your water supply at the sink. When you want to wash your dishes, you roll your portable dishwasher up to the sink, connect the hose to your faucet and push the start button.

Some kitchens don’t have enough space to permanently install a dishwasher. Portable dishwashers are freestanding appliances that use an adapter to connect to your water supply at the sink. When you want to wash your dishes, you roll your portable dishwasher up to the sink, connect the hose to your faucet and push the start button. Countertop: These dishwashers are small enough to sit on your kitchen counter. Like portable dishwashers, they connect to your sink’s faucet. Their small size lets them remain on the counter so you don’t have to roll them about or store them as with a portable dishwasher.

Size

One thing to consider when it comes to choosing a dishwasher is the amount of space you have available. This is especially important when it comes to built-in dishwashers where you already have cabinets and counters installed. The industry standard width for dishwashers is 24 inches. Compact built-ins are 18 inches wide, so they’re great for apartments and smaller kitchens.

What to look for in a quality Home Depot dishwasher

Capacity

A dishwasher’s capacity is measured by the number of place settings you can wash at one time. The standard 24-inch dishwasher has a tub made to hold 12 place settings. If you need to hold more, look for a dishwasher that can handle 16 place settings at once.

Design

There are three main dishwasher designs.

Traditional dishwashers have a door on the front that lowers to open.

have a door on the front that lowers to open. Drawer dishwashers do away with the drop-down door and replace it with upper and lower drawers that slide in and out, so you do less bending over when loading and unloading.

do away with the drop-down door and replace it with upper and lower drawers that slide in and out, so you do less bending over when loading and unloading. Integrated dishwashers are built-ins with custom panels on the front that hide the controls from view to let your dishwasher blend in with your existing cabinetry.

Extra features

Third racks give you more space to wash small items like flatware and cooking utensils.

give you more space to wash small items like flatware and cooking utensils. Hard food disposers pulverize leftover food particles so they don’t stick to your dishes, glassware or utensils.

pulverize leftover food particles so they don’t stick to your dishes, glassware or utensils. Stainless steel wash tubs are durable and long-lasting.

How much you can expect to spend on a Home Depot dishwasher

Home Depot’s prices for built-in dishwashers range from $500 to around $2,000. Portable dishwashers run from $500-$1,000. Most countertop dishwashers are in the $300-$400 range.

Home Depot dishwasher FAQ

Why don’t my dishes get completely clean in my dishwasher?

A. The three common causes of incomplete cleaning are packing too many things in your dishwasher, not using the right amount of detergent and not rinsing your dishes and cookware before loading them.

Why does the inside of my dishwasher smell bad?

A. Soap scum and residue from your pots, pans and dishes gradually accumulates over time. Make sure you clean the filters as needed to remove debris, and use specially made dishwasher cleaner tablets to remove grease and baked-on residue.

What’s the best Home Depot dishwasher to buy?

Top Home Depot dishwasher

LG Signature 24-Inch Stainless Steel Smart Dishwasher With TrueSteam

What you need to know: This smart-enabled Wi-Fi dishwasher has the technology to clean delicate items on the upper rack while power-washing pots and pans on the lower rack.

What you’ll love: LG’s TrueSteam starts the wash cycle with a blast of steam to penetrate and dissolve tough foods. QuadWash technology uses powerful spray from multiple angles to clean your dishes the first time. Smart ThinkQ, Smart Access and Smart Adapt let you monitor your dishwasher through your smartphone.

What you should consider: A few reviewers said it doesn’t dry dishes completely.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Home Depot dishwasher for the money

Amana 24-Inch Front Control Tall Tub With Triple Filter Wash System

What you need to know: The triple filter system lets you skip pre-rinsing.

What you’ll love: The slim console design uses push-button controls to easily operate this 12-place-setting dishwasher. An extra rinse cycle and built-in rinse aid dispenser automatically reduce spotting, and the heated drying option accelerates the drying process. Upper and lower racks are adjustable, and the silverware basket is easily removable for convenient loading and unloading.

What you should consider: The system that helps you skip the pre-rinse does not completely remove the worst hard, dried-out food residue.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Bosch 300 Series 24-inch Stainless Steel Tall Tub Dishwasher

What you need to know: This feature-rich dishwasher holds 16 place settings and is powerful, roomy, adjustable and quiet.

What you’ll love: PrecisionWash technology uses powerful sprayers and intelligent sensors to deliver the cleanest dishes, glasses and flatware. The Rackmatic middle rack has nine adjustable positions so you can fit even the largest pots and pans inside, and the included third rack provides more room for utensils. The five wash cycles include the Speed60 cycle that delivers clean dishes, glasses and flatware in just 60 minutes.

What you should consider: This dishwasher is not smart-enabled.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.