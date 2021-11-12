Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Now: KRON4 News streaming on KRONon
Get the KRON4-TV apps
Traffic Cam
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
World
Coronavirus
Wildfires
Drought
Inside California Politics
Veterans Voices
BestReviews
Border Report Tour
Mystery Wire
Real Estate
Tech Trends
Trending
Entertainment
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Top Stories
‘Big expensive circle’: Meat prices keep trending up
Palm oil used in chocolate spreads, cooking oil may fuel cancer spread
Worker dies at Valero Benicia refinery
Bear in tree prompts shelter in place in Petaluma neighborhood
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
China 2022
The Big Game
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Fate of the A’s
Giants
Top Stories
Girard has goal and 3 assists to help Avs over Sharks, 6-2
Top Stories
Social media reacts after Steph Curry points to crowd mid-shot
Aaron Rodgers activated off COVID-19 list, could play Sunday
Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen for most 3-point makes in NBA history
Sharks back to full strength for clash with Avalanche
Community
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4-TV apps
Report It!
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Washers & Dryers
Best portable washing machine
Trending Stories
Social media reacts after Steph Curry points to crowd mid-shot
Bear in tree prompts shelter in place in Petaluma neighborhood
Video
Dangerous North Bay sideshow startles residents
Video
Antioch police find man dying from gunshot wounds on sidewalk
Video
Bay Area sports reporter charged with killing mom in Walnut Creek
Video