Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
51°
LIVE NOW
KRONON STREAMING 24/7
San Francisco
51°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Now: KRON4 News streaming on KRONon
Get the KRON4-TV apps
Traffic Cam
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
World
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Wildfires
Drought
San Francisco Homelessness
Inside California Politics
Black History Month
BestReviews
Real Estate
Tech Trends
Trending
Entertainment
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Automotive News
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Former teacher accused of molestation
Video
Former Danville officer could face 17-year sentence
Video
Broken ice cream machines spell McTrouble for fast-food …
Prosecutors: UFC star shot at alleged molester
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Giants
Warriors
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Fate of the A’s
Raiders
Morning Buzz
China 2022
Top Stories
Michael Jordan’s smoked cigar is up for auction
Video
Top Stories
SJSU honoring longtime sports information director
Sharks acquire G Alex Stalock from Oilers
‘Free Cain:’ Velasquez bail denied
Video
Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer dies
Video
Community
Remarkable Women
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4-TV apps
Newsletters
Report It!
Links seen on KRON4
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Audio & Video
Best Bluetooth receiver for a car
Top Audio & Video Headlines
Trending Stories
San Jose hit-and-run victim ID’d; driver at large
SFPD: ‘large amount of gunfire’ in Fillmore shooting
Sherri Papini faked her own kidnapping, feds say
These school districts to make masks optional
Airport ‘serial stowaway’ guilty, gets 3-plus years