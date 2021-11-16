Best spray wax for cars

Spray waxes can be applied whenever a user feels the need to boost the paint’s color or protection, and they work even better in tandem with more traditional car waxes.

Which spray wax for cars is best?

For car owners who are looking for a way to clean and protect their vehicles without spending hours getting it done, spray waxes are a quick and efficient way to do it. Spray waxes are far easier to apply than traditional car waxes, while still offering many of the same protective and cosmetic improvements to the paint. Many different spray waxes can be applied as needed to boost the existing layers of other waxes, or even just to boost the color of the car. Finding the right spray wax for the user depends on several factors.

What to know before buying spray wax for cars

Type of spray wax

There are several different types of spray wax, with the two major groups being natural wax and hybrid or synthetic waxes. The large majority of spray waxes are hybrid or synthetic, which are easier to spray and rub into the exterior of the car.

Compatibility with plastic and other materials

Another major factor for spray waxes is how compatible they are with plastic or other materials found on the exterior of the car. This is especially a consideration given that the spray application of wax allows for less control than traditional or liquid waxes, potentially putting non-painted portions of a car’s exterior at risk of damage.

Quantity of spray wax per bottle

Because spray waxes will typically be used much more frequently than traditional car waxes, the quantity per bottle is actually an important factor. Depending on how much is used per waxing, the amount in the spray wax bottle may only support a few waxings.

What to look for in a quality spray wax for cars

Paint proactive and sealant quality

Obviously the most important factor when choosing any spray wax is how well it actually protects and embellishes the paint on the car. The spray wax will not serve as a perfect substitute for traditional waxing; however, it should be able to add protection from water, scratches and ultraviolet rays, as well as help make the paint shine better.

How much you can expect to spend on spray wax for cars

Much like traditional car wax, spray wax is relatively inexpensive, with most bottles costing $5-$20. Higher-end bottles of spray wax will cost up to $40 or $50.

Top spray wax for cars

Shine Armor Car Wax With Carnauba Wax

What you need to know: This is a high-quality spray made with carnauba wax for an added polish and shine.

What you’ll love: The spray wax is safe for all surfaces, and has a unique formula to prevent streaking. The spray wax boosts a car’s shine, and offers a hydrophobic formula that lasts for a few months.

What you should consider: Some users do not like the coconut scent that comes with the wax spray.

Top spray wax for cars for the money

Turtle Wax T-477R Ice Spray Wax

What you need to know: This is an affordable spray wax from a well-known car maintenance brand.

What you’ll love: The spray wax offers high levels of UV and water protection for users who want to extend the life of their more traditional waxing. The spray wax also has Smart Shield technology to increase the longevity of its protective qualities.

What you should consider: The spray can leave streaks on the car if not properly applied and wiped in.

Worth checking out

Meguiar’s Hybrid Ceramic Wax

What you need to know: This is an easy-to-use ceramic spray wax designed for car enthusiasts.

What you’ll love: The spray wax only requires users to spray it on, rinse it off and dry. The silicon dioxide formula creates high levels of waterproof beading to prevent any kind of water stains.

What you should consider: The spray can cause streaks on the car if not rinsed and dried off properly.

