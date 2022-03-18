Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
63°
LIVE NOW
KRONON STREAMING 24/7
San Francisco
63°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Now: KRON4 News streaming on KRONon
Get the KRON4-TV apps
Traffic Cam
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
World
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Wildfires
Drought
San Francisco Homelessness
Inside California Politics
Black History Month
BestReviews
Real Estate
Tech Trends
Trending
Entertainment
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Automotive News
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
American Airlines to resume mid-flight alcohol sales
Marin classmates’ life sentences shortened by Italian …
Fauci warns COVID-19 infection rates likely to rise
Cheerleaders at NCAA game go viral for retrieving …
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Giants
Warriors
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Fate of the A’s
Raiders
Morning Buzz
China 2022
Top Stories
Cheerleaders at NCAA game go viral for retrieving …
Video
Top Stories
Businesses lose nearly $14B from watching tournament
Avalanche’s Darcy Kuemper carries shutout streak …
Warriors release PSA for SF’s ‘Be the Jury’
Kopitar, Kings get back on track in 3-0 win over …
Community
Remarkable Women
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4-TV apps
Newsletters
Report It!
Links seen on KRON4
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Jump Starters, Batteries & Chargers
Best jumper cables
Top Jump Starters, Batteries & Chargers Headlines
Trending Stories
4-alarm structure fire reported in Campbell
Video: Catalytic convertor stolen in Richmond
Propane leak resolved in San Francisco’s Bayview
Rohnert Park: shelter-in-place ended
Woman dies after crashing into light pole