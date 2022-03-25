Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
54°
LIVE NOW
KRONON STREAMING 24/7
San Francisco
54°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Now: KRON4 News streaming on KRONon
Get the KRON4-TV apps
Traffic Cam
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
World
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Wildfires
Drought
San Francisco Homelessness
Inside California Politics
Black History Month
BestReviews
Real Estate
Tech Trends
Trending
Entertainment
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Stocks, new tax, Oscars
Manhunt continues for South Bay murder suspect
Video
Pressley apparently deletes tweet praising Will Smith
Rep. claims people in DC invited him to orgy, did …
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Giants
Warriors
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Fate of the A’s
Raiders
Morning Buzz
China 2022
Top Stories
Stanford beats Texas, clinch trip to Final Four
Top Stories
Shaq, Curry win Oscars for documentary
Meier’s hat trick propels San Jose past Anaheim 4-1
Concord native returns home for NCAA Tournament game
Video
Cheerleaders (again) save the day in March Madness
Video
Community
Remarkable Women
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4-TV apps
Newsletters
Report It!
Links seen on KRON4
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Replacement Parts
Best brake rotors
Top Replacement Parts Headlines
Trending Stories
What did Chris Rock say before Will Smith slapped …
Manhunt continues for South Bay murder suspect
Argument inside bowling alley leads to shooting
BART takeover leaves many ditching their cars
Mother of 8-year-old girl found dead due in court