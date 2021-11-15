If you’re thinking of buying electronics such as tablets or wireless Bluetooth headphones for kids this holiday season, make sure they’re compatible with the devices and software kids currently use.

What are the best deals for kids on Black Friday?

Black Friday is the perfect time to find the best prices of the season on kids’ clothing, shoes, games, electronics and of course, toys. To find the best deals available, shoppers can take a look at the trending kids’ products, which include plenty of new arrivals, and start researching potential deals now. That way, you can add your must-buy products to your online shopping cart for purchase on Black Friday or as soon as the discounts go live.

Which kids products will go on sale for Black Friday?

Toys, games and electronics are some of the most sought-after Black Friday deals for kids. In particular, high-ticket gifts like video game systems, deluxe playsets and kid-friendly smartwatches are at the top of buyers’ wish lists year after year. Black Friday also sees its fair share of sales on kids’ clothing and shoes, including seasonal items like outerwear and boots.

While sports merchandise and outdoor items were rather challenging to find last year, many of these products are now back in stock and topping shoppers’ holiday wish lists. Bicycles, rollerblades and scooters, as well as premium sports equipment from leading brands like Adidas, Puma, Nike and Under Armour, remain popular this year. Spring sports equipment specifically is among the most-wanted gear of the season.

How to get the best Black Friday deals for kids

Wondering how to get the best Black Friday deals on kids’ items? You can do so by doing in-depth product and retailer research in the weeks leading up to the mega sales event.

Research products

When it comes to buying kids’ items for the holidays, especially electronics and niche toys, it’s important for shoppers to do their research before making purchases. Be sure to look into each item’s features and benefits, and for tech items, specs and compatibility.

You should also find out whether the kids’ items you’re looking to purchase are available at multiple retailers. Many toys, for example, are now available at Amazon as well as Kohl’s and Macy’s, though discounts on each item can vary from store to store. Shoppers should add the same products to their cart on each retailer’s website so they can snag the best deal among them on Black Friday.

Check out gift guides

By now, most retailers have released holiday gift guides featuring the season’s top products for kids. While many items included in the guides aren’t on sale now, come Black Friday, there’s a good chance they will be marked down. Shoppers should pay close attention to merchandise on the cover or main page, as these top-rated items are likely to go on sale. They’re usually the quickest to sell out, though, so purchase those kids’ products as soon as the prices drop, if you want to make sure you snag them.

Sign up for deals alerts

Signing up for deals alerts is an easy way to stay in the loop for Black Friday sales. Here’s what shoppers can do:

Track or watch products through retailers’ apps and enable push notifications for deals, sales and promotions.

Sign up for retailer loyalty programs, such as Kohl’s Rewards or Macy’s Star Rewards, to receive emails and texts for early or exclusive access to deals.

Track these kids products for Black Friday deals

Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet

The new-and-improved Fire HD 10 Tablet for Kids is equipped with a speedy octa-core processor that delivers super-smooth streaming and gaming experiences.

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Building Kit

This 1,073-piece LEGO Star Wars set builds a 7.5-inch articulating model of the galaxy’s cutest creature, The Child. The display-worthy collectible set comes with an information card as well as The Child’s much-loved gearshift knob as seen in the Disney+ series.

UNO Triple Play

UNO Triple Play is a new, exciting way to play the classic card game with flashing lights and exciting sounds. Suitable for ages seven and older, it’s a perfect addition to any game collection.

Adidas Kids’ Grand Court Tennis Shoe

This classic tennis shoe, available in toddler, little kid and big kid sizes, is both stylish and comfortable with a Velcro closure and flexible upper sole. It has a traction outsole to help kids maintain stable footing.

Kid Trax Paw Patrol Toddler Quad Ride-On Toy

Ideal for “Paw Patrol” fans between 18-30 months, this quad offers a zipper ride and has a top speed of 1.5mph. The ride-on toy has an easy-to-operate push-button drive system.

Crayola Art Inspiration Case

This deluxe art set includes everything kids need to flex their creative skills. The 140-piece Crayola collection comes in an attractive briefcase that is durable and travel-friendly.

VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX

A popular introductory smartwatch, this VTech model invites kits to get more active through fun games, activities and challenges.

Columbia Boys Steens Mountain Lightweight Fleece Jacket

This comfortable Columbia fleece remains a favorite layering piece for its soft construction and bulk-free design. It has a full-length zipper and high collar to keep out cold air, plus it has two zipper pockets to hold essentials like phones or earbuds.

Nerf Hyper Mach-100 Fully Motorized Blaster

The new Nerf blaster, modeled after paintball guns, has a quick-load hopper that holds up to 100 rounds. The motorized blaster, ideal for indoor and outdoor battles, also comes with protective eyewear for safe play.

Schwinn Youth 16” Krate EVO Bike

A classic design, this 70s-inspired Schwinn bike has a built-to-last design with a steel frame and functional suspension fork. It comes with a set of training wheels, making it an ideal bike for learning riders.

UGG Little & Big Girls Bailey Bow II Boots

This updated UGG boot stands out from other styles with a jumbo satin bow at the back. The boot is pretreated to repel moisture and stains, which means it can be worn right out of the box.

Crazy Forts Princess Playset

Look no further for an engaging STEM toy that lends itself to hours of fun. This unique fort has a modular design that lets kids experiment with several configurations.

