Best noise canceling headphones for babies

Which noise canceling headphones for babies are best?

Noise canceling headphones are the baby accessory you probably haven’t thought of. Your baby’s ears are young and delicate and still developing as your baby grows. Damage to their hearing, even at this early stage of development, can be permanent.

With noise canceling headphones, you can protect your baby’s ears. A great option for most babies is the Baby Banz Infant Hearing Protection Earmuffs. Their adjustability makes it easy to find the perfect fit, and they are guaranteed to meet European and US standards for noise canceling headphones.

What to know before you buy noise canceling headphones for babies

Just like adults need to protect their hearing, babies are at risk for hearing damage, too. During this early stage of life, their ears are growing, making them even more susceptible to damage that could be permanent. Johns Hopkins University explains permanent hearing loss can happen at 110-150 decibels and gradual hearing loss can happen at 90 decibels. The maximum noise level you should expose your baby to is 80 decibels.

Some of the things that could be hazardous to your baby’s hearing might surprise you. Even some electronic toys reach unsafe decibel levels. If you use a white noise machine, you should check the decibel level so as to not expose your child to an unsafe noise level throughout the night. Additionally, public events, public transport and busy indoor locations can reach unsafe noise levels.

It’s impossible to keep your baby from experiencing loud noise at some point in their life but using noise canceling headphones can allow you to give them experiences without risking their hearing. Using an earmuff-style noise canceling headphone set is your best defense for your baby’s hearing.

As you research your options for noise canceling headphones for babies, don’t forget to consider the following:

Fit

Your first consideration should be the fit of the headphones. You want them to fit snugly over the entire ear and rest comfortably around the head. Look for headphones that are highly adjustable. This will allow you to find the proper fit, even as your baby’s head grows.

NRR rating

The Noise Reduction Rating rating tells you how effective a set of noise canceling headphones will be. You should look for a pair that has an NRR rating of around 30 decibels. Remember, the higher the NRR rating, the more protected your baby’s ears.

Comfort

Above all, the noise canceling headphones you choose need to be comfortable. It won’t matter how effective they are if they are so uncomfortable your baby doesn’t want to wear them. Look for those that have a soft cushion on the headpiece and breathable material on the earpieces.

What to look for in quality noise canceling headphone for babies

Volume limitations

The best noise canceling headphones will have volume limitations, meaning they control the amount of decibels that your baby can hear. Look for headphones that have a limit of 85 decibels. This ensures your baby won’t experience noises in the danger zone.

Bluetooth capability

Higher-quality noise canceling headphones have Bluetooth capability. This feature lets you connect your baby’s headphones to your device so you can play their favorite songs or soothing sounds to keep them calm. Not only will this keep them more entertained, but it could also help them keep the headphones on more easily.

Breathable material

One of the best ways to make sure you choose comfortable headphones is to choose a pair with breathable material on the ear pieces. A breathable mesh is a great option. It will keep your child’s ear from getting too hot and won’t cause as much irritation as other materials.

Maneuverable ear pieces

The best-designed noise canceling headphones for babies will have ear pieces that move with your child. This will improve the fit and make the pair more comfortable.

Lightweight

Part of being a comfortable pair of headphones is the weight. The best pairs are lightweight so as to not strain your child’s neck or add undue pressure to their head. When you are researching your options, don’t forget to check the weight.

Collapsible

Some models of noise canceling headphones are collapsible, meaning they can fold up small when not in use. While this isn’t a feature that’s necessary for everyone, it makes it far easier to carry them with you everywhere so you have them available as soon as the noise level elevates.

How much you can expect to spend on noise canceling headphones for babies

Most noise canceling headphones for babies will fall in a range of $15-$40. If you stay on the low end, between $15-$25, you’ll find more basic models, likely those that don’t have Bluetooth capability or many extra features. Between $25-$40, you’ll have access to models that will be more comfortable and more effective.

Noise canceling headphones for babies FAQ

Do babies need noise canceling headphones?

A. Every baby can benefit from having a pair of noise canceling headphones. At some point, every baby will be exposed to a noise level of about 80-90 decibels, the maximum safe noise level to avoid hearing damage. To protect their growing ears, every caregiver should consider getting a pair.

What noises are too loud for babies?

A. Experts say any noise level of about 80-90 decibels is dangerous, especially for prolonged periods of time. This can happen in places and with things, you wouldn’t think of. Events, like family parties, weddings and sporting events, can quickly reach dangerous noise levels. Other things, like public transportation and loud public places, like a packed restaurant or store, can also reach dangerous levels. Even some of your baby’s toys might be too loud if your baby plays with them close to their ears.

Are babies more sensitive to sound?

A. Yes, babies and children are more sensitive to sound. Because they have smaller ear canals, the pressure from sound waves is greater, making a noise that might seem loud to an adult feel even louder to the child. Assume that anything you’re hearing is louder for your baby.

What’s the best noise canceling headphones for babies to buy?

Top noise canceling headphones for babies

Baby Banz Infant Hearing Protection Earmuffs

What you need to know: Designed specifically for infants, the Baby Banz Infant Hearing Protection Earmuffs are a great choice for any baby.

What you’ll love: These headphones are incredibly adjustable, making it easy to get just the right fit for your baby. The best part is they can reduce the loud noises without canceling out ambient noises, so your baby can still hear you and be involved in their surroundings.

What you should consider: Reportedly, these run quite small. Consider how big your baby’s head is before buying.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, Macy’s and Buy Buy Baby

Top noise canceling headphones for babies for the money

FridayBaby Baby Ear Protection Ear Muffs

What you need to know: These award-winning noise canceling headphones will protect your baby’s ear without blowing your budget.

What you’ll love: A favorite feature is how lightweight these headphones are. Despite that, they are also incredibly durable. They are designed to fit on your baby’s head without pressure, making them an ultra-comfortable choice your baby will love.

What you should consider: Some users have reported they can fall off easily and tend to run a little small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ems For Kids Bubs Hearing and Noise Protection Baby Earmuffs

What you need to know: Uniquely designed to have a better fit, these banded earmuffs are perfectly designed for infants and made to stay in place.

What you’ll love: With a compact design, these are easy to take with you everywhere you go so you can protect your baby’s ears whenever you need to. For the most noise reduction possible, they also have a double layer of foam in the ear muffs.

What you should consider: Because it’s a banded earmuff, some users have found it difficult to keep the band from slipping over their baby’s eyes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

