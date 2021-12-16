Best baby hooded towels

Infants and babies aren’t able to regulate their body’s temperature as well as adults. This means they need help staying warm, especially after bathtime.

Which baby hooded towel is best?

Infants and babies can’t regulate their body’s temperature as well as adults can. This means they need help staying warm, especially after bathtime. That’s why it’s important to have a cozy baby hooded towel to keep them comfortable following a bath. Parents and caretakers alike use hooded towels for their cozy hoods, absorbent materials, ultrasoft texture and square shapes. The Channing & Yates Hooded Baby Towel Set in Bamboo is a great baby hooded towel that’s sure to keep any child warm.

What to know before you buy a baby hooded towel

Size

Baby towels tend to be smaller than traditional towels, often measuring about 30 inches by 36 inches. The dimensions of the towels differ slightly from one brand to another, and may differ depending on features as well. Make sure you pick a towel that will be large enough to swaddle your baby, but not so large that they are swimming in fabric.

Shape

Baby hooded towels tend to have a square shape instead of a rectangular shape, like adult towels. The shape enables you to swaddle a child after taking them out of the bathtub. Swaddling keeps babies warm and content until you can dress them in other clothes.

Single vs. double-layer towel

Baby hooded towels come in either single-layer or double-layers. Single-layered towels are highly absorbent, plush and thick thanks to their high thread count. Double-layered towels have two fabric layers attached at the outer seam, but they are usually a bit thinner.

What to look for in a quality baby hooded towel

Fabric

If you want something especially absorbent, look for a towel made with 100% cotton. It’s also a great choice for sensitive skin. Bamboo is also a popular option and is an eco-friendly choice as well. Make sure to check the cleaning instructions, so you don’t accidentally shrink your baby hooded towel after one use.

Organic and hypoallergenic

If a brand claims a hooded baby towel is hypoallergenic, all-natural or organic, check for some kind of evidence or certification to back up their claim. You should be able to find information on the product details or on the label.

Single vs. multiple

If you only need one baby hooded towel, you may have difficulty locating a single towel. Towels tend to come in sets of two to five, which provides better pricing overall. Some of these sets also come with baby toys or matching washcloths.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby hooded towel

Baby hooded towels range in price, from about $2-$25. The most affordable ones come in a set of towels, which are usually less than $2 per towel. Mid-range baby hooded towels cost about $10-$15, while high-end baby towels go for $15-$25.

Baby hooded towel FAQ

How thick should a baby hooded towel be?

A. Baby hooded towels feature differing levels of thickness, much like towels for adults. Manufactures measure the thickness of the towel in grams per square meter (GSM.) The higher the number of grams per square meter, the thicker the towel is. Baby towels tend to vary from about 350-600 grams per square meter. While a thicker towel is more absorbent, it takes longer to dry. A thin towel will dry out more quickly but may offer less warmth. If you’re in a very cold climate, choose a thick towel to keep the baby warm. If you live in a warmer environment, a thinner towel may be just fine.

Are there hooded towels for older kids?

A. Yes, there are plenty of hooded towels out there, and many come in an array of sizes. Hooded towels with the hood sewn into the corner are typically small enough for toddlers and babies. Preschool and grade school kids will fit into full-size hooded towels, with the hood sewn in the center.

Can you wash a baby hooded towel with your other towels?

A. This depends on the materials. Read the tags for care instructions before washing a baby hooded towel. You can wash most of these towels with regular towels, especially if they have similar washing instructions. However, if your baby has sensitive skin, you might also have to wash their towels in gentle detergent.

What’s the best baby hooded towel to buy?

Top baby hooded towel

Channing & Yates Hooded Baby Towel Set in Bamboo

What you need to know: Gerber is a trusted brand and sells a wonderful baby hooded towel any child will love.

What you’ll love: This high-quality baby hooded towel is lightweight, absorbent and soft. The hooded towel also keeps its shape well, even after you wash it. Overall, it’s an amazing towel at an affordable price.

What you should consider: These baby hooded towels are thinner and smaller than some other baby towels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby hooded towel for the money

Hudson Baby Animal Face Hooded Towel

What you need to know: This adorable baby hooded towel from Hudson Baby is soft and comes in a versatile size.

What you’ll love: It’s extremely absorbent, thick and soft, making it the perfect choice post-bath. It also features a cute animal design, high-quality stitching and great construction.

What you should consider: Some users felt the fabric wasn’t quite as soft as they had hoped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Little Tinkers World Elephant Hooded Baby Towel

What you need to know: If you want a baby hooded towel that’s plush and soft, this is a great option. It features natural cotton that’s perfect for infants.

What you’ll love: It’s thick, soft and holds up fairly well after you wash them. It also get excellent marks for the big hood that keeps your child’s head extra warm after baths.

What you should consider: They are smaller than similar options on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews.

