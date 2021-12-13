Which diapers are best for diaper rash?

Damp skin is a major contributing factor to diaper rash. Allowing your baby’s skin to air dry fully after bathing and between diaper changes helps to prevent diaper rash

Best diapers for diaper rash

When a new baby arrives home, it can be a daunting time, even for experienced parents. There’s a lot to think about and keep on top of when keeping a baby healthy and happy. So it can be frustrating when your baby develops a diaper rash. Suddenly, you need to figure out what’s causing it and how to treat and prevent it.

One of the main ways to prevent diaper rash is to ensure you’re using diapers that fit your baby well and are designed to be soft and gentle on the skin.

What is diaper rash?

Diaper rash is inflammation on the baby’s skin anywhere that a diaper comes into contact with them. It’s mostly commonly found on the buttocks as patches of red skin.

Baby skin is very sensitive and diaper rash can be itchy and very uncomfortable for them. Most babies experience some form of diaper rash at some point, but for those with extra-sensitive skin, it can become a chronic occurrence.

Causes of diaper rash

According to the Mayo Clinic, diaper rash is most commonly caused by chafing and rubbing from diapers, but there are a few other contributing factors that could be causing or exacerbating your baby’s diaper rash.

Wearing a diaper for too long

When diapers get wet or soiled, the urine and stool in your baby’s diaper can be highly irritating to the skin. The longer a baby is sitting in a wet diaper, the higher the risk that diaper rash will develop.

Infection

Some fungal or bacterial infections can cause diaper rash or make it a lot worse. The bacteria or fungi can lurk in the cracks and crevices around the baby’s legs and buttocks. Pair that with the warm and damp environment caused by wearing diapers and the bacteria or fungi can easily thrive on your baby’s skin and cause a rash.

Preexisting skin conditions

Babies with eczema or other skin conditions may be more prone to diaper rash. That’s because these conditions generally go hand in hand with highly sensitive skin.

Detergents and cleaning products

When it comes to bathing your baby or washing their clothes, it’s best to choose a baby-friendly detergent or those designed for sensitive skin. Sometimes, chemicals found in detergents, skin creams and other types of cleaning products can exacerbate inflammation and diaper rash on your baby’s skin.

How to treat diaper rash

Using the right diapers

Diapers are available in many different sizes to accommodate your baby’s growth. It’s important that your baby wears the right size at the right time to avoid chafing due to an overly tight or loose diaper.

Air dry while changing

Dry skin is far less likely to become chafed and inflamed. Allowing a minute or two for your baby’s skin to fully air dry when changing their diaper goes a long way toward preventing outbreaks and clearing up existing rashes.

Change diapers often

The longer a baby sits in a wet or soiled diaper, the greater the opportunity for diaper rash to occur. Changing your baby’s diaper frequently helps to prevent dampness which, along with a chafing diaper, can quickly cause a rash to appear.

Apply ointments and creams

No matter what you do, diaper rash is often a reality of life with a baby. When it does occur, over-the-counter treatments such as soothing creams and ointments can help to relieve irritation and clear up the inflammation as quickly as possible. If the rash becomes chronic or highly inflamed, doctors may prescribe specific medicated creams and ointments to treat the problem.

Which diapers should you buy for diaper rash?

Pampers Swaddlers Disposable Baby Diapers

Pediatricians recommend these Pampers diapers that are not only gentle on a baby’s skin but are also hypoallergenic. These diapers soothe and protect your baby’s skin by being flexible and breathable.

Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Huggies Little Snugglers Disposable Diapers

These diapers combine a highly absorbent liner with a breathable design to keep your baby’s skin dry for as long as possible. A wetness indicator on the diaper lets you know when the baby is ready for a change.

Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Mama Bear Gentle Touch Diapers

This thin and flexible fitting diaper has a wetness indicator and breathable outer cover, which means it’s great for babies with sensitive skin. These diapers are also hypoallergenic and have up to 12 hours of leakage protection.

Sold by Amazon

DYPER Bamboo Baby Diapers

These unprinted, unscented and hypoallergenic diapers are not only great for preventing diaper rash, they’re great for the environment too. This is because they’re plant-based, compostable and sustainably produced, meaning that your baby’s skin only touches natural materials.

Sold by Amazon

Luvs Ultra Leakguards Disposable Diapers

These diapers have triple leak guard protection and lock wetness away for up to 12 hours. What’s more, these diapers have no parabens or latex — two ingredients that can increase the risk of diaper rash.

Sold by Amazon

Huggies Special Delivery Hypoallergenic Baby Diapers

Made from plant-based materials, these hypoallergenic diapers are super-soft on your baby’s skin and perfect for those with conditions such as eczema or dermatitis. The flexible leg cuffs help to prevent chafing, while the waistband is thick and comfortable.

Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Pampers Cruisers 360° Fit Diapers

Available in diaper sizes three to seven, these diapers are great for active babies who are past the newborn stage but still prone to diaper rash. The stretch waistband with pull-on application makes them easy to put on and dispose of, too.

Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Charlie Banana Disposable Diaper Inserts for Cloth Diapers

For those who prefer cloth diapers, these highly absorbent disposable inserts help your baby to stay dry and comfortable for as long as possible to help prevent diaper rash.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Buy Buy Baby

