Best cheap baby clothes

When buying baby clothing on sale, consider buying your baby’s current size and a few bigger sizes they can wear in the future.

Affordable baby clothes

If there’s one thing you’ll buy a lot of for babies, besides diapers, it’s baby clothes. While you want to dress your baby in the best clothes, you don’t need to break the bank to do it. There are plenty of affordable options, including onesie value packs and budget-friendly swimwear.

If you’re concerned about whether you’ll need to compromise on quality, you won’t. In fact, you’ll be pleased to find that many leading baby brands manufacture affordable, well-made clothes that withstand the rough and tumble of a growing baby’s everyday life.

What to know before you buy cheap baby clothes

Why it’s worth buying cheap baby clothes

Trying to save money by investing in affordable baby clothes isn’t just a budget-conscious decision. There are several practical reasons why it’s sometimes better to go cheap with certain baby clothes:

Considering babies grow out of clothes in a matter of weeks, some people find it hard to pay a premium for garments worn a handful of times.

Many high-end baby clothes share the same quality as lower-priced alternatives. Sometimes, more affordable baby clothes are even better quality than premium-priced clothes.

Buying cheap baby clothes leaves more room in the “baby budget” for other necessities or wish list items, ranging from diapers to developmental toys.

Baby clothes worth splurging on

Certain baby clothes are worth splurging on, as less expensive options may compromise in quality or construction.

Baby winter clothing, including winter coats and winter suits, must keep babies warm, comfortable and safe. High-quality options are available from leading outerwear and baby clothing brands, and it comes as no surprise that they typically have higher price tags than off-brand ones.

Special occasion baby clothing, like fancy dresses or suits, tends to be expensive, and there aren’t many affordable, quality alternatives. While there are some cheaper options on the market, they don’t always run true to size or photograph well.

How to wash baby clothes

To keep clothing intact between wash and wear, follow the care instructions on garment tags. Most baby clothes, including cotton, polyester and bamboo blends, are machine washable and dryer safe. Some pieces, however, may call for hand washing or line drying.

Be sure to wash baby clothes with baby laundry detergent only. Regular detergents suitable for towels and adult clothes often contain cleaning agents that are much too harsh for a baby’s delicate skin. Many baby laundry detergents, on the other hand, are hypoallergenic and free of common irritants.

Additionally, to keep chemicals and irritants to a minimum, Healthline recommends using dryer balls instead of fabric softener and dryer sheets. Dryer balls are usually made of wool, rubber or plastic, and are considered effective at reducing static and softening clothing without chemicals.

How to store baby clothes

Since you’ll have many baby clothes on hand, it’s helpful to keep them organized so pieces are easy to find. Here are a few options:

Keep baby dresser drawers organized with basic underwear organizers. These have small compartments that are well-suited for storing tiny baby garments.

For those who have filled closets with baby clothes, these closet dividers come in handy to keep sizes separated. The separators pop off and on closet rods easily.

How much you can expect to spend on cheap baby clothes

While everyone has a different definition of affordable, these are the most economical price brackets for certain types of baby clothing:

Value packs of baby clothes, such as onesies or leggings, usually cost $18 and below. They include anywhere from three to eight pieces.

Classic essentials, like zipper hoodies or overalls, cost $12-$22.

Specialty baby clothing, including swimsuits and some outerwear, cost $15-$30.

Eight best cheap baby clothing items

A classic zipper hoodie

The Children’s Place Baby Zip Up Hoodie

An ideal layering essential, this zipper hoodie features a generous cut to accommodate base layers. It uses a soft and gentle, prewashed cotton and polyester blend. It’s available in light heather or black.

Where to buy: Amazon

A set of short-sleeve onesies

Simple Joys by Carter’s 6-Pack Bodysuit

These classic cotton onesies have expandable necklines to make dressing a quick and easy task. They have nickel-free straps that are attached to reinforced panels.

Where to buy: Amazon

A pair of overalls

Kidscool Baby & Toddler Fashion Overalls

Overalls are a childhood staple, and this denim pair is a popular pick for its quality construction and easy-to-adjust straps. The legs have longer inseams, and you can roll them for a better fit.

Where to buy: Amazon

A pack of fleece pants

Simple Joys by Carter’s Baby 4-Pack Fleece Pants

Cozy and comfortable, these fleece pants have elastic waistbands for a stay-put fit. They’re tagless and have soft, smooth seams so that they won’t irritate sensitive baby skin. The pants are cut larger in the seat to accommodate diapers more easily.

Where to buy: Amazon

A set of relaxed-fit shorts

Hanes Ultimate Baby Flexy 3-Pack Knit Shorts

A crowd favorite, these flexible knit shorts have four-way stretch and a wide-leg cut. The shorts feature a covered waistband that you can fold over to raise the hemline.

Where to buy: Amazon

A swimsuit with UPF

Upandfast Baby/Toddler One Piece Sunsuit

This long-sleeve swimsuit and sun hat are UPF 50+, which means the material blocks 97.5% of harmful UV rays. The swimsuit has a chunky zipper covered at the neckline so as not to graze little chins.

Where to buy: Amazon

A set of cold weather onesies

Hanes Ultimate Baby Flexy 3-Pack Hoodies

Fans of Hanes hoodie onesies praise their comfortable fit, which comes from its rounded V-neckline and stretchy material. The cotton and polyester blend is colorfast and won’t shrink.

Where to buy: Amazon

A set of warm weather onesies

Gerber Baby 4-Pack Sleeveless Onesies

Suitable for warm-weather wear, these sleeveless onesies keep kids cool and comfortable for playtime, travel or naps. The arm and leg holes have smooth, chafe-free edges.

Where to buy: Amazon

Other cheap baby essentials worth buying

A value pack of nonslip socks

Fruit of the Loom Baby 14-Pack Grow & Fit Flex Zones Socks

These cotton blend baby socks have soft, stretchy cuffs and reinforced toes. They have nonslip bottoms to help little feet gain traction when they begin to walk and stand.

Where to buy: Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

A hats multipack

Gerber Baby 5-Pack Caps

Soft and breathable, these Gerber hats have an adjustable ribbed cuff for a perfect fit. The set includes a mixture of patterns, colors and designs to match any outfit.

Where to buy: Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

A set of baby mittens

Gerber Baby Organic 4-Pack Mittens

Look no further for a cozy pair of mittens. This Gerber four-pack has elastic cuffs that pull on easily and stay put. The material blend has a little Spandex to minimize their shrinking in the wash.

Where to buy: Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

