Best outlet cover

Over 2,000 children per year experience shocks and burns due to tampering with electrical outlets, so it’s necessary to cover all outlets if a child is in the house.

Which outlet cover is best?

While it’s enjoyable to watch curious babies discover the world around them, it can also be nerve-racking to think about all the potentially dangerous situations. To ease your mind and keep your baby safe, baby-proofing the house is a smart idea, including putting latches on doors and covers on outlets.

Outlet covers come in a variety of styles and designs to fit all electrical outlets. One top choice is the Safety 1st Outlet Cover With Cord Shortener, which completely covers the electrical outlet and protects plugged-in cords.

What to know before you buy an outlet cover

Why do I need an outlet cover?

There are several situations that warrant needing an outlet cover. The first is anyone who has babies and young children in the house. Children have curious minds and want to explore every part of their space. This includes sticking their fingers or toys in outlets or pulling cords out of electrical outlets and putting them back in.

Wall outlets come in all shapes and sizes, with some even having a space for a USB cord. While new electrical outlets with upgraded features are convenient, it also means there are extra places for babies to stick their fingers, making outlet covers even more critical.

Pet owners may also want to invest in outlet covers if their pet tries to chew on cords or yank them out of the wall. Also, if people are concerned about their outlets in the bathroom or kitchen getting water on them, they should consider putting on waterproof outlet covers.

Type of outlet cover

There are three main types of outlet covers:

Plug outlet covers are the easiest to install since they just need to be plugged into the outlet. They’re designed to be hard to pull out and may require a little work to remove.

are the easiest to install since they just need to be plugged into the outlet. They’re designed to be hard to pull out and may require a little work to remove. Sliding outlet covers completely replace your old outlet plate and require some installation. You slide the holes to the side when you want to use it, and most of them automatically slide back in place to cover the outlet when not in use.

completely replace your old outlet plate and require some installation. You slide the holes to the side when you want to use it, and most of them automatically slide back in place to cover the outlet when not in use. Box outlet covers are helpful to protect plugged-in cords or hide the entire electrical outlet from a baby. These usually require tools and installation.

What to look for in a quality outlet cover

Ease of installation

While some outlet covers only need to be inserted into the outlet, others require tools to install an entirely new outlet. Therefore, it’s essential to check if tools or installation are needed when buying outlet covers.

Pack size

Outlet covers are not one-size-fits-all. While simple outlet plugs may fit most electrical outlets, box outlet covers and sliding outlet covers need to be the correct size for your particular outlet.

Color

The majority of outlet covers come in white, which is designed to match the outlet. If you want your outlet covers to match your wall color and blend seamlessly, some outlet covers come in a variety of colors.

How much you can expect to spend on an outlet cover

Outlet covers cost $2-$30. It’s important to pay attention to the pack count so you can quickly figure out how much each outlet cover costs.

Outlet cover FAQ

Will my child be able to remove an outlet cover?

A. While outlet covers are designed to keep children from removing them and they require a little strength and finesse to remove, there’s no guarantee that a curious child won’t be able to figure out how to remove them.

What age do my children have to be before removing outlet covers?

A. If your children are over 5 years old and you feel confident they won’t try to touch electrical outlets, stick anything into them or remove plugged-in cords, only then is it safe to remove outlet covers. It’s safest to leave outlet covers on for as long as possible.

What’s the best outlet cover to buy?

Top outlet cover

Safety 1st Outlet Cover With Cord Shortener

What you need to know: For those wanting to completely cover an electric outlet and protect plugged-in cords, this outlet cover is one of the best options.

What you’ll love: This outlet cover removes any temptation for babies or even pets to tinker with a plugged-in cord. It also has a cord shortener to keep excess appliance cords off the floor and out of the way.

What you should consider: While this outlet cover is compatible with most electrical outlets, it might not fit all.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top outlet cover for the money

Mommy’s Helper Outlet Plugs

What you need to know: These affordable outlet plugs are a simple yet effective way to cover outlets and protect young children.

What you’ll love: You can get a large pack of these outlet plugs that cover all outlets in the house for an affordable price. Plus, they’re effortless to install and don’t require tools.

What you should consider: Removing these outlet covers is fairly simple, so some children might be able to do it on their own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Safety Innovations Self-Closing Standard Outlet Covers

What you need to know: These self-closing outlet covers automatically slide shut to keep outlets concealed and safe at all times.

What you’ll love: Since this outlet cover automatically slides shut as soon as a plug is removed, you don’t have to worry about forgetting to put the plug back in after using it. They’re also easy for adults to open.

What you should consider: These require a few tools and some time for installation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

