Best baby milestone blanket

When purchasing a baby milestone blanket, select a slightly thicker one that’s made from high-quality material. That way your baby can enjoy the photoshoot in complete comfort.

Which baby milestone blankets are best?

When you first welcome your newborn into this vast, new world, it may seem like there’s not enough time to document everything. Before you know it, they’ll be fully grown and off to college.

One exciting, beautiful way to keep those memories fresh is to utilize a quality baby milestone blanket, such as the New York Baby Co Monthly Milestone Blanket.

What to know before you buy a baby milestone blanket

Style

One of the first things to consider when searching for a baby milestone blanket is the style. Would you prefer to look back on photos with a minimalistic backdrop or something that has more vibrant colors to make each photo truly stand out? In the end, it comes down to personal preference.

However, you must also consider that most milestone blankets can be used as the backdrop to document several days, months and even years. You can always opt to purchase a new one for each milestone or year, but it’s certainly much more budget-friendly to select a blanket that you can reuse for at least one year.

It’s certainly time-consuming to set up the perfect photo op with your arms busy holding your baby. You might want to consider a baby bouncer to keep your infant entertained while you set up a picture-perfect layout.

Multiple uses

Due to the soft material used in most of these products, finding one can double as a day-to-day blanket is beneficial. If you plan on using a milestone blanket with numbers that can be used for multiple photo ops, you must also consider its durability. The best ones can last multiple washes, hand washed or thrown in the machine, and won’t bleed its colors.

Size

Most baby milestone blankets are appropriately sized at 30 inches by 40 inches. This is typically enough room to accommodate a growing infant and additional props and toys.

However, if you have twins or require a larger size, you can find milestone blankets that reach 48 inches by 52 inches and beyond.

What to look for in a quality baby milestone blanket

Design

Many milestone blankets have gender-specific designs and feature vibrant colors. It makes for a beautiful photo, but it can be challenging to find props and toys that complement the color scheme.

Alternatively, you can find a neutral-themed milestone blanket that has a minimalist aesthetic look. These ones open the door and allows you to use pretty much any colored toy or prop you prefer.

Materials

Quality material helps keep allergies at bay. The best baby milestone blankets are chemically-free and made from 100% organic material, like cotton or fleece. That ensures your baby smiles throughout the photoshoot rather than cry from itchy eyes halfway through.

It’s not only the material you must consider but also the size of the blanket. If it’s too thin, it may cause discomfort for your infant a few minutes in. On the other hand, if it’s too thick, it may require some time flattening it out to create a smooth, wrinkle-free photo.

Props

While props aren’t required for an aesthetic photo, they can elevate it to new extremes. However challenging it may be to pick and choose which toys make the photo, there is a delicate balance to maintain. There shouldn’t be a surplus of props that distract from your infant, the star of the photo, although, having too little may not contribute much. Many quality baby milestone blankets come with matching props that elevate the photo while leaving enough room for parents to add their own items.

How much you can expect to spend on baby milestone blankets

Most baby milestone blankets cost around $25, with higher-quality blankets costing upwards of $50.

Baby milestone blankets FAQ

What’s the best size for a baby milestone blanket?

A. The optimal size for a baby milestone blanket is around 30 inches by 40 inches. This is typically enough room to fit your baby and all the blanket decorations in the frame without having to step away too far. However, you can also find extra-large baby blankets up to 48 inches by 52 inches to create a picture-perfect moment.

What’s the purpose of a baby milestone blanket?

A. Whether it’s for social media, your personal album or for a picture you plan on hanging, a baby milestone blanket serves as a useful backdrop. It helps to document a baby’s growth for a family to look back on fondly.

What are the best baby milestone blankets to buy?

Top baby milestone blanket

New York Baby Co Monthly Milestone Blanket

What you need to know: This 100% neutral-themed baby blanket is perfect for tracking your baby’s growth down to the day.

What you’ll love: This New York Baby Co Milestone Blanket is the perfect organic, chemical-free blanket for new parents. The material’s extremely soft and gentle while utilizing methods to ensure the print never fades. The neutral colors also make it ideal for adding your own themes and color schemes to make the photo prop every single time. It also comes with a complimenting baby bib.

What you should consider: The graphics may stick together at times.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby milestone blanket for the money

Bliss n’ Baby Milestone Blanket

What you need to know: This hand-painted blanket is perfect for parents short on time to find enough props.

What you’ll love: The Bliss n’ Baby Milestone Blanket comes with a beautiful, matching floral wreath, ribbon and headband, making it a complete set from the get-go. It’s also super-soft using SILKI-SMOOTH technology to create a blanket made from 100% flannel fleece. Good news for parents of twins, this blanket is large enough to accommodate two, along with several other toys and decorations.

What you should consider: The colors may bleed when cleaning for the first time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

HAN-MM Baby Milestone Circle Blanket

What you need to know: HAM-MM presents a circular baby milestone blanket that provides complete comfort with a clean design.

What you’ll love: The material’s made of soft flannel and fleece and is aesthetically decorated with soft-to-touch pom poms along the edge. The thick, soft material makes it perfect for photoshoots and to use as a daily blanket. Some props included are announcement cards and a wooden ring to enhance the minimalist design.

What you should consider: Due to the thicker material, it may require some time flattening before taking photos.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

