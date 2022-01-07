Best Dream On Me bassinet

For safety, you should never move your bassinet while your little one is in it, as accidents do happen during transport.

Which Dream On Me bassinets are best?

When your little one is extra little, it’s natural to want them near you at all times, even when sleeping, but it usually isn’t safe to have them in the bed with you. Bassinets are similar to cribs but smaller, letting you keep your little one nearby but safe in their own little bed.

Dream on Me offers bassinets in a variety of styles and with a variety of features, but for a feature packed and portable choice, check out the Dream On Me Karley Bassinet.

Bassinets vs. cribs

Bassinets only work for very young babies, so many parents and caregivers wonder if it’s worth the investment to have both a bassinet and a crib. Those first few months of life are crucial in establishing the attachment between you and your child, and a bassinet can facilitate that attachment, making it a worthwhile purchase in addition to a crib.

Space-saving

You want your little one to sleep in the same room as you for at least the first six months, but cribs take up a lot of space in your bedroom, making them impractical for many parents and caregivers. A bassinet takes up a lot less space, letting you keep your little one nearby and still have room to walk to and from your closet.

Safety and security

Large cribs not only take up a lot of space in your room, they leave a lot of space on the mattress, which can make your baby feel lost or alone. With a bassinet, your little one will have just enough space to move around while still being cozy and secure.

A bassinet also is a safe way to have your baby sleep near you. Sleeping in the same bed as your baby poses some serious risks, but a bedside bassinet gives both you and your little one closeness without the safety concerns.

Portability

When it’s time for a midday nap, you may not want to sit in the nursery for an hour while your little one sleeps in the crib. A bassinet offers a stable, consistent place for your baby to sleep that can be easily moved from one room to another. Additionally, some bassinets are specifically designed for travel, and may fold down or disassemble so you can take them with you to visit family.

Keep in mind, though, a bassinet is not meant to be a permanent place for your little one to sleep. Once they get old enough to sit up or they reach the weight limit, it’s time to move them to a crib.

What to know before you buy a Dream on Me bassinet

Types of bassinet

Bassinets come in a few styles, with benefits and disadvantages to each.

Stand-alone: Free standing or stand alone means that the bassinet doesn’t attach to, or rely on, anything else. Often standalone models will have four walls, but there are some with drop-down walls so you can use them as a bedside sleeper. Some standalone bassinets have wheels for added mobility.

Free standing or stand alone means that the bassinet doesn’t attach to, or rely on, anything else. Often standalone models will have four walls, but there are some with drop-down walls so you can use them as a bedside sleeper. Some standalone bassinets have wheels for added mobility. Bedside: Also called co-sleepers, these bassinets are designed to attach to the side of your bed, so your little one can sleep beside you while safely protected in their own area. Bedside bassinets often clip onto the side of your bed or swing over it, to ensure that the bassinet won’t drift away during the night.

Also called co-sleepers, these bassinets are designed to attach to the side of your bed, so your little one can sleep beside you while safely protected in their own area. Bedside bassinets often clip onto the side of your bed or swing over it, to ensure that the bassinet won’t drift away during the night. On-bed: Bassinets designed to be placed directly on the bed typically have soft walls to protect your little one. Some experts raise safety concerns about them.

Bassinets designed to be placed directly on the bed typically have soft walls to protect your little one. Some experts raise safety concerns about them. Portable: Bassinets designed with travel in mind tend to have minimalistic design to assist in easy setup and takedown. Some have a basket you attach to the structure’s legs, while others have a pop-up frame you add a cushion to. These bassinets are not designed for constant use, so they may wear out more quickly than others.

Size

Though they take up less space than a crib, you still need to take space into account when picking out a bassinet. Measure the area where you intend to place it before you buy. If you plan to move the bassinet from one room to another, take the size of your door frames and hallways into account.

Weight limit

On average, children stay in a bassinet until they are 3 to 6 months old, but not every bassinet has a weight limit that can accommodate these ages. Most can hold 15 or 20 pounds, but some have weight limits as low as 10 pounds.

What to look for in a quality Dream on Me bassinet

Portability

Even if you’re opting for a standalone model, you may want to move it to a different room. A lightweight model will be easier to move, as will a bassinet with wheels. If you choose a model with wheels, be sure you lock them before placing the baby.

Breathability

Young babies are likely to roll over and get their little faces smushed up against the sides of the bassinet, so make sure any walls on your bassinet are made from a breathable mesh covering. The mesh will keep air circulating around your baby and ensure they don’t suffocate if they are against the wall.

Mattress fit and firmness

To keep your baby safe, the mattress of your bassinet should fit tightly, without any space between it and the sides of the bassinet. Also, make sure the mattress is firm and holds its shape when the baby is on it. Even though most grownups like a soft mattress, babies can lose access to air if the mattress is soft enough to sink in.

Additional features

Some bassinets are basic and get the job done, but there are others decked out with bells and whistles.

Storage is one of the most helpful features a bassinet can have. Many models have a basket underneath the bed or little pouches attached so you can store diapers, pacifiers, and whatever else you need to care for your baby.

is one of the most helpful features a bassinet can have. Many models have a basket underneath the bed or little pouches attached so you can store diapers, pacifiers, and whatever else you need to care for your baby. Wheels are helpful for moving your bassinet, but make sure they can lock in place, so your little one doesn’t roll away in the night.

are helpful for moving your bassinet, but make sure they can lock in place, so your little one doesn’t roll away in the night. Entertainment: Some bassinets have special features designed to soothe or entertain your baby. Some play music or have nightlights, some have mobiles or canopies overhead, and some can rock back and forth. If you opt for a bassinet with anything overhead, ensure it is not within the child’s reach, as they can get tangled. Additionally, if you choose a rocking bassinet, make sure you can turn the rocking feature off to provide a stable place for your little one to sleep.

Some bassinets have special features designed to soothe or entertain your baby. Some play music or have nightlights, some have mobiles or canopies overhead, and some can rock back and forth. If you opt for a bassinet with anything overhead, ensure it is not within the child’s reach, as they can get tangled. Additionally, if you choose a rocking bassinet, make sure you can turn the rocking feature off to provide a stable place for your little one to sleep. Multifunction: Some bassinets are designed to do more than just offer your baby a place to sleep. There are models that convert into changing tables so you can save space and keep all your diaper-changing gear in one place. If you have a smaller space, consider a multifunctional bassinet model.

How much you can expect to spend on a Dream on Me bassinet

Most Dream on Me bassinets are priced between $50-$150. Bedside sleepers and portable bassinets are more likely to be under $100, while standalone and feature-packed models are likely to cost between $100-$150.

Dream on Me bassinet FAQ

When should I switch from a bassinet to a crib?

A. Once your child reaches the height or weight limit of your bassinet, move them to a crib even if the bassinet seems stable. However, your child may outgrow the bassinet without exceeding these limits, so they should be moved to a crib once they can roll over, push up on their hands, or pull themselves up on the side of the bassinet.

How can I get my baby to sleep in the bassinet?

A. Children are finicky, and getting a baby to let go of their caregiver when it’s time for bed is hard for everyone — grownups included. Forming and sticking to a routine is one of the best ways to make this easier. Consider feeding, bathing, reading or singing to your little one every time you are about to put them to bed, so they associate those activities with winding down. If you place the child in the bassinet when they are drowsy but still awake, they will often learn to fall asleep on their own.

What is Dream on Me?

A. Dream on Me has over 30 years of experience in designing baby products, and ensures everything it produces meets current Consumer Product Safety Commission standards and guidelines. Dream on Me products are also designed to be affordable for a variety of parents and caregivers.

What’s the best Dream on Me bassinet to buy?

Top Dream on Me bassinet

Dream On Me Karley Bassinet

What you need to know: Feature-packed and available in numerous colors, this bassinet has everything you need at a price you’ll love.

What you’ll love: This lightweight but durable bassinet has a folding design that makes it perfect for travel, as well as two breathable canopies and a storage basket. The impressive 25-pound weight limit is double its weight.

What you should consider: It doesn’t rock or come with a travel bag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Top Dream on Me bassinet for the money

Dream On Me Palm 3 In 1 Bassinet Playpen

What you need to know: If you’re concerned about a bassinet being obsolete too soon to be worth the cost, this bassinet-playpen is for you.

What you’ll love: It features retractable wheels that allow it to rock when pulled up, easily turning it into a cradle. When your little one is too big to sleep in the bassinet, simply unzip the top portion and move the mattress down to the lower level for an easy transition to a playpen. The retractable wheels mean it can both rock and roll, making it easy to move for continued use until toddler age.

What you should consider: Due to its playpen function, it is a bit big for newborns.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dream On Me Lotus Bassinet Bedside Sleeper

What you need to know: This bassinet works seamlessly as a standalone or bedside unit, making it a top choice for those interested in safely co-sleeping.

What you’ll love: Featuring a zip-down wall for bedside sleeping, this bassinet is height-adjustable to fit any bed, lightweight for easy movement, and available in numerous adorable colors. It offers a retractable insect canopy and a retractable storage basket, so you have a place to put all your baby’s essentials. It easily folds into the included storage bag for travel.

What you should consider: Users find it a bit unstable when not attached to the bed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

