Best Ingenuity bassinet

Don’t forget to buy extra sheets for your bassinet mattress. That way, if your little one spits up or has a diaper leak during the night, you can get a clean sheet on in no time.

Which Ingenuity bassinet is best?

Cribs are an essential feature of life with a baby, but they can be too big for newborns and too clunky for recovering birth-givers. A bassinet is the perfect solution, offering a smaller, cozier and easier-to-access space for your baby to sleep during the first few months of life. Whether you’re interested in a folding portable model or a bedside bassinet, Ingenuity has an array of products designed to meet your baby’s sleeping needs. For a multifunctional bassinet that can last you up to 12 months, the best choice is Ingenuity’s Dream & Grow model.

What to know before buying an Ingenuity bassinet

Standalone vs. bedside bassinet

There are two main styles of bassinet: bedside and standalone.

Standalone bassinets are self-contained and can exist in any part of the room. Many have wheels or rockers, and tend to have an oval-like shape that looks nice with canopies. They typically have four sturdy walls to protect your baby on all sides.

Bedside bassinets are designed to offer a safe alternative to co-sleeping, in which the child sleeps in the same bed as their parent or caregiver. Co-sleeping is regarded as unsafe by most experts, and is associated with higher risks of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. That's why bedside bassinets (also called co-sleepers) were invented. They attach to the side of your bed, and typically have a wall that can be lowered to remove the distance between you and your baby.

Portability

One of the biggest draws of a bassinet is the ability to move it around the house easily, but bassinets are not all equally mobile. Some have a large frame with wheels, letting you move them with ease. Others collapse or fold to be stored when not in use. If you plan on traveling during the first six months of your child’s life, a portable bassinet is essential. Even if you plan on staying put, a bassinet with wheels or folding technology is much easier to move from room to room than one with an unmoving frame.

Weight limit

On average, kids grow out of a bassinet between 3 and 6 months old. When your child is able to sit up, or push or pull themselves up with their hands, it’s time to move them from the bassinet to the crib for their safety. In addition to this general rule, each bassinet has weight and height limits. Twenty pounds is a typical weight limit, though some models go up to 25 or more pounds for heavier babies. Once your child reaches the weight (or height) limit listed on your bassinet, move them to a crib even if it seems stable enough to hold them.

What to look for in a quality Ingenuity bassinet

Mattress fit and firmness

If there are any gaps between the bassinet’s mattress and walls, your little one could get their limbs stuck or blankets tangled, posing serious health risks. For this reason, it is important to make sure the mattress fits snugly even after washing. Also, keep an eye on the mattress’ firmness. Most adults prefer soft mattresses, but a soft bassinet mattress will rise up around your baby’s face, potentially blocking their airway.

What to know before you buy an Ingenuity bassinet

When it gets to bedtime, you’ll want all the help you can get. These bassinet features can help the nightly routine with your little one go a little bit smoother.

Toys and mobiles are designed to entertain your little one when sleep is not the goal. Some bassinets feature removable toys, so your child can play with them during the day and you can put them away if they get too involved at night. Mobiles can offer a distraction to your baby, giving you a chance to sneak back to bed without them noticing.

Music and white noise can be lifesavers when it comes to infant sleep routines. Whether it be gentle lullabies or the sounds of the rainforest, soothing noises help calm irritated children and get their minds off not wanting to sleep. Look for remote controls or timers that let you play or pause the music without having to get out of bed.

Night lights and projectors provide visual stimulation for your little one, as well as giving you some ability to see without harsh overhead lighting. Many bassinets offer a gentle night light, or a light projector that will project stars or other shapes onto the ceiling or the bassinet canopy.

Storage compartments or shelves built into a bassinet give you a handy space for the dozens of things you need every time you change a diaper or feed your baby. Many bassinets offer a shelf below the bed for storage; some have pockets built onto the side.

Canopies are lovely to look at, and they block extra light from your baby's eyes, helping to re-create the coziness they felt sleeping in the womb. Many bassinets have retractable canopies, so you can push them out of the way when you need to reach in.

Multifunctional bassinets help lessen the investment of a bassinet, as they can be used longer than a traditional model. Some bassinets have an adjustable bottom that can be lowered as the child gets older, transforming the space into a crib or a playpen. Other models have walls that fold down into a changing table. If you are limited on room, a multifunctional bassinet gives you two units in one, saving space and money.

How much you can expect to spend on an Ingenuity bassinet

Though there are bassinets costing $500 or more, Ingenuity bassinets typically cost $50-$200, with the majority in the $80-$140 range. Ingenuity is more affordable than many brands, not because of low quality but through having fewer bells and whistles.

Ingenuity bassinet FAQ

What’s the best way to clean a bassinet?

A. Most bassinet mattresses and sheets can be machine washed, though it’s always a good idea to check for your specific model. If you want to clean the structure of the bassinet, use a damp cloth and some mild soap.

Why get a bassinet instead of using a crib?

A. Some parents and caregivers skip the bassinet and go straight to the crib, which has no negative effects on children. However, if you want your baby close to you but can’t fit a crib in your bedroom, if you have pain from childbirth and don’t want to reach all the way into a crib, or if you need a portable sleeping solution, a bassinet is probably worth the investment.

What are the best Ingenuity bassinets to buy?

Top Ingenuity bassinet

Ingenuity Dream & Grow Bedside Bassinet

What you need to know: If you want a bassinet that stands the test of time, look no further than this multifunctional, cozy bedside bassinet.

What you’ll love: As a bassinet, this can be used bedside or standalone, and features two storage pockets, adjustable height, soothing sounds and lullabies, and a gentle night light for your little one. But the thing that sets it apart is the adjustable bottom that lowers to crib height, letting you use it as a crib until your child is 12 months old.

What you should consider: Some users found the mattress too thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Top Ingenuity bassinet for money

Ingenuity Lullanight Soothing Bassinet

What you need to know: Featuring lights and music, a canopy and toys, and a storage shelf, this breathable bassinet gives you plenty of bang for your buck.

What you’ll love: With four locking wheels, you can bring it with you into any room, and let the soothing music put your baby to sleep. The soft night light lets you tend to your baby during the night without bright lights that wake them up. The adjustable canopy features two detachable toys to keep your little one company all night long.

What you should consider: The music is a bit loud, even on the quietest level.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

Ingenuity Foldaway Rocking Wood Bassinet

What you need to know: This is the most aesthetically attractive of Ingenuity’s bassinets, but it doesn’t compromise on function.

What you’ll love: The gentle rockers of this elegant bassinet lock into place for safety, and the entire bassinet folds in half for easy storage. The breathable fabric of its walls can be machine washed with the mattress, and the softly colored canopy offers a gentle cover for your baby to rest peacefully.

What you should consider: This bassinet is a bit smaller than other models, and some users say they couldn’t use it as long as they had hoped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

