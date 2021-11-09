Cheap baby bottles vs. expensive baby bottles

Deciding between cheap or expensive baby bottles can be tricky as babies are unpredictable. However, the quality and features of expensive baby bottles might help your baby feel more comfortable during feeds.

Are cheap or expensive baby bottles best?

A baby bottle is one of the most crucial items you will buy for your baby. With so many types and brands of baby bottles on the market, it can be an overwhelming task to pick the right bottle for your baby. You can start the search for the perfect baby bottle by deciding if you should buy a cheap baby bottle that can be good enough for its purpose or should you invest in an expensive baby bottle that offers premium quality.

Cheap baby bottles

The cheapest baby bottles are generally made from plastic, starting at around $4 per bottle. If you buy in bulk, you might be able to go down to $2 per bottle. Some disposable baby bottles are also cheaper, starting at around $5 per bottle. Most bottles come with nipples, but if you need a replacement, each nipple will cost at least $1 per bottle for any cheap brand.

With a cheap baby bottle, you should not expect premium quality material or any advanced features such as anti-colic features or special nipple designs. Babies can be unpredictable, so there is a chance that they might be comfortable with cheap baby bottles.

Keep in mind that you will most likely need more than one baby bottle for your baby, so budget for a few for every age group. As the baby grows, you will need to get a larger or different type of baby bottle.

Cheap baby bottles pros

You can have the peace of mind that if the baby bottle gets misplaced or broken, you can get a replacement at a low price.

Cheap baby bottles cons

Most cheap baby bottles will not offer any advanced features. If your baby is colic, the cheap baby bottle might make their condition worse during feeds. This happens because babies tend to swallow the air trapped in the water bottle.

If the baby bottle is made from plastic, there is always a possibility of harmful chemicals leaking from the bottle.

Best cheap baby bottles

Medela Baby Bottle

For an affordable bottle of decent quality, you should consider getting the Medela baby bottle. The key feature of this product is the air-vented nipples.

Evenflo ProFlo Plus Baby Bottle

The angled shape of this product allows for a semi-upright feeding position, which can help reduce air swallowing. This Evenflo bottle is easy to clean and easy to hold.

Expensive baby bottles

Expensive baby bottles come with a variety of materials, including silicone and glass. The advantage of silicone baby bottles is that they are lightweight, don’t break easily and contain no BPA. Glass baby bottles are also free of BPA but can be heavy and difficult to clean.

You can expect to pay $8-$15 for a high-quality baby bottle from a reputed brand. Natural flow bottles, also known as vented flow bottles, let the air trapped in the nipple escape. This feature commonly found with expensive baby bottles helps minimize the swallowing of air. These types of bottles are also referred to as anti-colic baby bottles.

Expensive baby bottles pros

You can expect expensive baby bottles to be durable, not fade in color and provide optimum comfort for the baby.

Expensive baby bottles cons

The air escape mechanism can make baby bottles difficult to clean.

There is no guarantee that your baby will latch on the expensive baby bottle. They might be more comfortable with the cheap baby bottles.

Best expensive baby bottles

Philips Avent Baby Bottle New Born Pack

The Philips Avent baby bottles are anti-colic. The nipples are soft and offer a natural feel for the baby. This pack comes with a special brush to help with cleaning the bottle.

Comotomo Baby Bottle

For a high-quality baby bottle made from food-grade silicone, you can get the Comotomo baby bottle. This product can withstand dishwashers and boiling water.

Should you get a cheap or expensive baby bottle?

Expensive baby bottles offer a lot more for a higher price. If you can afford it, you can get anti-colic features, a more natural feeling nipple, better durability and safer material for your baby in an expensive baby bottle. Overall, expensive baby bottles are the better choice providing great value for money.

