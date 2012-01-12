Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
KRONon
Watch Live
KRON4 News streaming live on KRONon
Live Events
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
Coronavirus
Schools
Wildfires
Inside California Politics
Politics
Real Estate
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Surviving The Big One
Border Report Tour
Tech Trends
Mystery Wire
Entertainment
Strange
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Yes, We’re Open!
Top Stories
How to make a vaccine appointment in California if you’re 50+
Video
Knife-wielding attacker slashes man’s face in San Francisco
Video
Suspect arrested in attack on Asian woman outside NYC apartment
Video
Man accused of punching dog repeatedly at New York pet washing facility is arrested
Video
San Francisco Weather
Today’s Forecast
San Francisco Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
The Big Game
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
NFL goes to 17 game schedule; Raiders add home game against Bears
Top Stories
Sharks look to keep momentum going vs. Wild
Raiders agree to extension with LT Kolton Miller
NFL owners approve 17-game regular season, 3 preseason games
Video
Meet Stanford commit and McDonald’s All-American Harrison Ingram
Video
Community
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4 News App
Report It!
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Nothing Found
It seems we can’t find what you’re looking for. Perhaps searching can help.
Search
Trending Stories
Contra Costa County now has COVID-19 vaccine appointments for all adults
Video
These are the two Bay Area Target stores permanently closing
Video
Johnson & Johnson vaccine shipments halted
Video
Bay Area house sells for $1 million over asking after 29 offers
Video
Here’s everything allowed in Alameda County orange tier
Video