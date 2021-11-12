Best deodorant for excessive sweating

Sweat itself doesn’t actually smell! The bacteria on your skin causes body odor. Deodorants contain antibacterial ingredients to stop odor and antiperspirants to control sweat.

Which deodorants for excessive sweating are best?

If you need a deodorant to combat excessive sweating, it’s important to take several factors into account. Key considerations include ease of application, longevity of effects and added odor protection. So, which antiperspirant for excessive sweating is right for you and your needs?

If you need a high-quality, easy-to-use deodorant, the Perspirex Original Antiperspirant Roll-On is a top choice. This product includes hydrating ingredients to soothe skin, prevent irritation and shields against excessive sweat for several days after use.

What to know before you buy deodorant for excessive sweating

Buying any new personal care product can be daunting, especially when you need it for a very specific purpose, like excessive sweating. These are the things to keep in mind when finding a deodorant for excessive sweating.

Application

Everyone tends to have a preference when it comes to deodorant application. Whether you prefer the roll-on option, the solid stick or a spray, finding the applicator that works for you will be important for long-term use.

Product lifespan

How long your deodorant lasts before you have to buy another one depends on how often you apply it. It also depends on the bottle size and application method. In regards to the actual expiration date, deodorants typically expire around one to three years after purchase.

Skin irritation

If your skin is irritated easily, make sure to choose a deodorant with hydrating ingredients. While all antiperspirants can cause some irritation in certain people, you should select a product that actively combats this issue as it works to reduce excessive sweating.

What to look for in a quality deodorant for excessive sweating

Length of sweat protection

Deodorants can offer sweat protection anywhere from 24 hours to several days. Depending on how often you want to apply the product, the length of sweat protection will be a deciding factor. If you only wish to apply the deodorant once every two to three days, then you may wish to look for a product with a longer sweat protection.

Added odor protection

While all antiperspirants reduce wetness and perspiration, they don’t always help with odor. Purchasing a deodorant that controls both sweat and smell is an effective way to manage body odor.

How much you can expect to spend on deodorant for excessive sweating

High-quality deodorants for excessive sweating tend to be slightly more expensive than an average drug store brand. They usually range from $6-$12 per stick.

Deodorant for excessive sweating FAQ

How much deodorant should I apply?

A. ​​While this varies from person to person, it’s best to apply two to three swipes of deodorant under each arm. If there is residue buildup or you notice it transfer to your clothes, you put on too much. Always read the packaging of your deodorant for application directions.

When should I apply my deodorant?

A. ​​The best time of day to apply a clinical-strength deodorant or antiperspirant is at night, right before you go to bed. This is because it can take a few hours for the product to start working. If you shower in the mornings and worry that it will wash off your deodorant from the night before, there is no need to be concerned. The antiperspirant will have already worked its way into your sweat ducts, so a shower won’t affect it.

What should I do if I experience irritation from the deodorant?

A. If you experience any form of skin irritation from your antiperspirant, stop using the product immediately. Skin redness, itching, burning, or blisters are likely a sign of an allergic reaction. Wash the area with water and fragrance-free soap. If the symptoms persist, consult your doctor or pharmacist for advice. If you experience any form of facial swelling or difficulty breathing, go to the hospital immediately.

What are the best deodorants for excessive sweating to buy?

Top deodorant for excessive sweating

Perspirex Original Antiperspirant Roll-On

What you need to know: Perspirex deodorant is a great choice because it can shield against excessive sweat for several days after a single use. It also includes odor protection.

What you’ll love: The patented formula stops excessive sweating for days, and includes hydrating ingredients to soothe skin and prevent irritation.

What you should consider: Not everybody who used the product noticed long lasting results. Some users reported a burning sensation upon application.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top deodorant for excessive sweating for the money

Certain Dri Extra-Strength Antiperspirant

What you need to know: Certain Dri is a well-known brand for creating lasting protection against excessive sweat. And this classic solid deodorant worked well for most users.

What you’ll love: The clinical-strength formula prevents odor and wetness for up to three days after a single application. One stick of deodorant can last for months, ensuring great value for money.

What you should consider: This deodorant worked for most users, but not all, with some reporting they did not see the sweat protection that they had hoped for.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SweatBlock Motion-Activated Antiperspirant

What you need to know: This powerful antiperspirant comes with a money-back guarantee if it fails to impress, making it a risk-free choice.

What you’ll love: It’s very effective at controlling excessive sweating for 24 hours after application.

What you should consider: Some users experienced a rash or burning sensation immediately after application.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Rachael Millanta writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.