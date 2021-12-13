Best Old Spice deodorant

Old Spice deodorants have powerful fragrances to help mask body odor. From classic to tropical, the unique masculine scents team up with other ingredients to keep you fresh all day.

Which Old Spice deodorants are best?

Whether you’re looking to protect your body from odor or to curb perspiration, deodorants work to help keep your underarms dry and odor free. Old Spice deodorants are odor-controlling and come in a range of scents. From the classic citrus and spice scents to the stronger woodland and tropical scents, Old Spice has a deodorant for every consumer.

If you’re looking for the best of the best, Bear Glove is an update on the classic Old Spice scent that offers all-day protection.

What to know before you buy Old Spice deodorant

Old Spice deodorants contain powerful scents to keep your underarms fresh throughout the day. Some deodorants are also antiperspirants and protect you from odor and sweat.

What causes body odor

On its own, sweat does not produce body odor. Odor comes from the bacteria on your skin that works to break down sweat. Warm, moist areas — such as underarms — are ideal environments for odor-causing bacteria. Underarm sweat is high in protein which also attracts bacteria.

Deodorant vs. antiperspirant

Old Spice deodorants come in both deodorant and antiperspirant formulas. Both deodorants and antiperspirants are applied to underarms and work to reduce body odor. The alcohol-based formula in deodorant makes your underarms more acidic, which fights the bacteria that causes body odor. Also, deodorants more commonly contain perfume to mask odor.

Antiperspirants are typically aluminum-based. When applied to your underarms, the aluminum salts in the antiperspirant block the production of sweat through your sweat glands.

If you want to manage underarm sweat and fight odor, antiperspirant is the best choice. When choosing an Old Spice product, look to see if it’s deodorant or deodorant/antiperspirant.

How to apply Old Spice deodorant

Deodorants are applied directly to your underarms. Forms of deodorant include stick, roll-on, aerosol spray, powder and gel.

Stick deodorants are the most popular form. They glide smoothly under your arm with little effort.

Roll-on deodorants are liquid in form and apply to underarms with a rollerball. Some consumers may find the roller ball application method messy.

Aerosol sprays apply deodorant through an aerosol can and are misted under your arms. In misting, you can easily control the amount of deodorant applied.

Powder deodorants are similar to sticks in application but are thicker consistency. They may leave residue on clothing.

Gel deodorant is expelled through holes in the applicator. They require extra time to dry and may cause stains on clothing.

Breast cancer risk

Antiperspirants use aluminum salts to block underarm sweat. Some consumers may be concerned that aluminum, when absorbed into the body, can affect estrogen receptors in breast cells. The validity of this is not scientifically proven and requires further research.

What to look for in a quality Old Spice deodorant

Fragrance

The classic Old Spice deodorant scent has notes of citrus, spice and woodland. Newer scents are often inspired by themes such as tropical or sporty. Some consumers may choose to stick to one fragrance while others may swap scents to suit different occasions and seasons.

Sensitive Skin

Some deodorants and antiperspirants may irritate sensitive skin. Ingredients like alcohol and aluminum compounds along with strong fragrances may affect the skin. If you have skin sensitivity, look for Old Spice deodorant that is hypoallergenic. It’s best to test the deodorant on your forearm before applying it to your underarms.

Packaging

Old Spice deodorant is sold individually and in packs. These packs can be multiple deodorants or packs of deodorant paired with other Old Spice products such as soaps and shampoos. Old Spice deodorants also come in travel sizes.

How much you can expect to spend on Old Spice deodorant

They range in price from $5-$10 for one 3.5-ounce stick. Bulk packages containing three or more Old Spice products start at $15.

Old Spice deodorant FAQ

How does aluminum in antiperspirant work?

A. Antiperspirants often contain aluminum salts that react with the electrolytes found in your sweat. Together, the salts and your sweat form a gel-like substance that blocks your skin’s pores and keeps further sweat from escaping. This gel-like substance washes off in the shower or bath.

Can Old Spice deodorant be worn by women?

A. While Old Spice deodorants are designed to be masculine in fragrance, they can be worn by women. Scent is all about personal preference, so choose a fragrance that suits your style.

What’s the best Old Spice deodorant to buy?

Top Old Spice deodorant

Bearglove Old Spice Antiperspirant Deodorant for Men

What you need to know: This updated take on the classic Old Spice scent offers full-day protection from odor and sweat.

What you’ll love: Notes of citrus, greens and spice make for a unique masculine fragrance that is invisible when applied and won’t leave stains on your clothes.

What you should consider: This is a deodorant/antiperspirant, meaning it contains aluminum salts which some consumers may not like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Old Spice deodorant for the money

Original Old Spice High Endurance Antiperspirant & Deodorant

What you need to know: This classic Old Spice deodorant is aluminum-free and economical. It glides smoothly and leaves little to no residue.

What you’ll love: The traditional scent is not overpowering and has notes of citrus and clove.

What you should consider: Consumers with sensitive skin may feel irritated by this deodorant.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fiji Old Spice Deodorant

What you need to know: This update from the classic Old Spice fragrance is tropical in theme and fights odor for hours.

What you’ll love: Notes of lavender and coconut elevate this masculine scent and its solid stick form is easy to apply. It also comes in a pack of three, so you’ll have extra sticks of deodorant when you run out.

What you should consider: This deodorant markets as aluminum free, but it may contain some antiperspirant ingredients.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

