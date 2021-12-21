Best spray deodorant

Although deodorants are often also antiperspirants, this is not always the case. Keep this in mind when making your purchasing decision.

Which spray deodorants are best?

Whether you are prone to excessive sweating or simply need something to freshen up with, spray deodorants can help you smell fresh and clean daily. There are so many different kinds and brands of spray deodorants out there — it can be difficult to know which one to choose. The Degree MotionSense Cool Rush Antiperspirant is a first-class spray deodorant.

What to know before you buy a spray deodorant

Learn how deodorant works

There are sweat glands over your entire body rather than just your armpits. There are two kinds of sweat glands: apocrine glands and eccrine glands.

Apocrine glands are found in your scalp, groin and armpits and become active during puberty. The sweat produced by the apocrine glands contains proteins and fat that bacteria like to consume. The bacteria products cause the smell known as body odor.

Most deodorants include alcohol and salts, which make your armpits too acidic and salty for bacteria to thrive. Some deodorants have chemicals, including triclosan, that kill off bacterial growth. Some deodorants contain antiperspirants, which decrease your ability to sweat.

Benefits

Spray deodorants are mostly marketed toward men, but they also allow you to put deodorant on without tugging or pulling on your armpits. This makes it an excellent option for women that don’t shave their armpits. Spray deodorants also dry quickly, so you don’t need to wait a long time for the product to dry before getting dressed. You can also easily apply and reapply the deodorant. Spray deodorants also create less residue, which prevents white marks on your clothing.

Apply deodorant at night

Since you typically sweat the least while you sleep, applying deodorant at bedtime gives the deodorant time to block your sweat glands, which helps boost the efficacy of the product.

What to look for in a quality spray deodorant

Hypoallergenic

There are many deodorants with skin-soothing ingredients that are formulated specifically to be hypoallergenic for people with sensitive skin. If you do have sensitive skin, buy an unscented deodorant, since the scent typically leads to skin irritation.

Ingredients

Dry spray deodorants include no water and alcohol, which means that the spray does not feel wet.

Fragrance

Spray deodorants tend to cover a bigger area of your body than just the armpits, so you should make sure that you enjoy the fragrance or select an unscented deodorant.

How much you can expect to spend on a spray deodorant

Spray deodorants tend to range in price from about $5-$20, but some natural, specialty and designer deodorants go for more than $20.

Spray deodorant FAQ

Is it true that the aluminum salts in antiperspirants can cause cancer?

A. According to the National Cancer Institute, there were worries for multiple years that the aluminum salts used in antiperspirants could lead to breast cancer, but there is no evidence of a connection. Most cancer researchers don’t think there’s a link between breast cancer and the use of antiperspirants.

There is another concern that the aluminum salts in antiperspirants could lead to Alzheimer’s disease, based on studies from the 1960s. This research has since been determined as faulty, and current studies have ruled out a connection between antiperspirants and Alzheimer’s disease. If you are still worried about the potential health effects of antiperspirants, you can either switch to a natural deodorant or only use deodorant without any antiperspirant.

Is there a true difference between women’s and men’s deodorants?

A. There is no discernible difference between the basic ingredients in women’s deodorants and those found in men’s deodorants. The main differences between deodorants marketed toward women and those marketed toward men are the marketing, the packaging and the fragrances found in them. If you enjoy the scent of a deodorant marketed toward men, you should feel free to use it even if you are not a man. Deodorants will work equally well for people of any gender.

Are there any deodorants that can help with excessive sweating?

A. Contact your doctor if you sweat so excessively that you regularly soak through all of your clothing. Some people suffer from a condition known as hyperhidrosis, which is just heavy sweating. Your physician will be able to either prescribe a prescription-strength product to alleviate your excessive sweating or suggest other types of treatment, including electrical currents, Botox injections and miraDry.

What’s the best spray deodorant to buy?

Top spray deodorant

Degree MotionSense Cool Rush Antiperspirant

What you need to know: This dry spray deodorant smells amazing and leaves your underarms feeling clean and moisture-free for hours on end in most conditions.

What you’ll love: This deodorant features no staining, a nice scent and proprietary MotionSense technology that increases its protective properties with movement. You’ll appreciate how dry the product feels immediately after spraying it on your underarms.

What you should consider: The odor protection of this product might not last all day long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top spray deodorant for the money

Weleda Wild Rose Natural Deodorant

What you need to know: This natural spray deodorant is fresh smelling and worth a shot if you like deodorant without any aluminum.

What you’ll love: This product is not tested on animals, is suitable for people with sensitive skin and comes with essential oils. It also has a crisp, clean scent and is made without any synthetic or aluminum fragrance.

What you should consider: This deodorant only provides minimal odor protection on hotter days.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dove Sensitive Shield Antiperspirant

What you need to know: This product is perfect for those with sensitive skin and provides a fresh scent with wetness protection and a dependable odor.

What you’ll love: This deodorant earns acclaim for not staining clothing and gently protects while keeping wetness and odor in check all day long and beyond for many people. The product also has a clean scent that doesn’t clash with your cologne.

What you should consider: There are some rare reports of rash or irritation with this spray deodorant.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

