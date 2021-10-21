Best eyeshadow for blue eyes

For an eyeshadow look that lasts all day, start by applying a layer of primer before you begin your eyeshadow.

Which eyeshadow is best for blue eyes?

Blue eyes are naturally striking, but pairing them with the right colors and shades can make them stand out even more and emphasize the depth of each hue. Eye makeup is one of the most direct ways to do that, and finding the perfect eyeshadow to compliment your eyes allows you to get ready everyday knowing that your best feature is putting its best foot forward. For a palette with a variety of natural hues that will subtly highlight your eye color, check out this one from Tarte.

What to know before you buy an eyeshadow

Best shades for blue eyes

The key to highlighting your beautiful blues is finding the right eyeshadow shades. Typically, these include warm colors, warm metallics and jewel tones. These aren’t hard and fast rules, but color theory supports that the following shades are reliable compliments to blue eyes.

Champagne: A nice, neutral champagne or warm beige works for nearly any eye color and is a great highlight shade for blue eyes.

Copper or Rust: Copper and rust are some of the most reliably lovely tones for blue eyes because they have orange tones as a base while being a bit more neutral than a true orange. Shimmers in copper or rust are a great pop in your eye makeup routine.

Peach: Similar to copper, peach has orange as a base color, but is soft and gentle, making it a great lid shade to contrast with blue eyes.

Brown: Browns are a good compliment for most eye colors, but warm, chocolatey brown tones work especially well as a crease or smokey eye shade for blue eyes.

Bronze: A middle ground between copper and brown, bronze eyeshadows are highly flattering for blue eyes and work in almost any part of your eyeshadow routine.

Gold: For a bright contrast that gives an ethereal look, warm gold shadows are a great complement to blue eyes and can be a staple in most palettes.

Purple: Somewhat surprisingly, purple tones can be a perfect way to compliment blue eyes without limiting yourself to warm tones. Purples with redder undertones are a safe choice, but lilacs and amethysts can work well for a jewel-toned look.

Navy: Traditional wisdom says to avoid blue eyeshadow for blue eyes, as it can compete with, rather than compliment, the natural blues. However, navy eyeshadows work well to highlight blue eyes because they make the whites in your eyes pop more, which causes the blue to stand out. Navy is a great color for an eye crease or smokey eye look.

Eyeshadow formulas

Eyeshadows are made in a few different ways, with pros and cons to each.

Pressed powder eyeshadow is the most common formula. It is easy to use and works for most skin types, but it does require a brush or sponge applicator to apply.

Cream eyeshadow is fairly common and comes in jars, pots, tubes or pencils. Cream eyeshadows tend to be moisturizing, so it is good for dry skin. If you have oily skin, be cautious with creams as they can add more moisture to your lids and cause colors to fade.

Loose powder eyeshadow is similar to pressed powder, but it doesn't contain binding agents. This makes it messy to apply, but allows the colors to pop more since they blend in less.

Liquid eyeshadow is similar to cream eyeshadow, but it is thinner and typically comes in a tube. Liquid shadows are easy to mess up, but once they dry they have the longest wear time of any eyeshadow formula.

What to look for in a quality eyeshadow

Number of shades

You can find eyeshadow in numerous forms from a single shade to a dozen shades or more. If you want a specific shade to use every day, a single eyeshadow can be a good choice. But if you enjoy experimenting with different color combinations, opt for a palette with a variety of shades. Some palettes also come with instructions for popular looks, such as a smokey eye, and may designate which shade to use on each part of the lid.

Applicator

Most eyeshadows require some kind of applicator, so getting a shadow palette with an applicator included can make life easier for you. Brushes are the most reliable applicators, but the little sponge-tipped ones that often come with eyeshadows can also be effective, if flimsy.

Cruelty-free or vegan

Keep an eye out for eyeshadows and other cosmetic products that specify being cruelty-free. Many cosmetic products are tested on animals, which is often harmful to the creatures. Cruelty-free brands never test on animals and often have a cruelty-free certification marked by a bunny symbol.

How much you can expect to spend on eyeshadow

As with many cosmetics, you can spend less than $10 or more than $100 on eyeshadow, but you typically get what you pay for. For less than $15, you’ll find drugstore eyeshadows made with low-quality ingredients. Between $15-$40, you’ll be looking at formulas from trusted brands with better ingredients. Luxury makeup brands will offer highly pigmented palettes made from the highest quality ingredients that could cost anywhere from $30-$120 or more.

Eyeshadow FAQ

Does eyeshadow expire?

A. Nearly all beauty products have an expiration, but rather than being a specified date like you might see on food products, the expiration has to do with how long it has been since you opened the product. Six months or so is an average expiration, but some products will last up to two years.

How can I make my eyeshadow show up more?

A. The easiest way to do this is to start with a good eyeshadow primer. These formulas prevent the oils in your lids from mixing with your shadow and causing it to fade. Primers also create a nice sticky base for your shadow to adhere to, creating bolder and more pigmented looks. Layering shadows can also increase color intensity.

What’s the best eyeshadow to buy?

Top eyeshadow for blue eyes

Tarte Tartelette in Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette

What you need to know: This neutral-toned palette is packed with 12 warm shades suited to effortlessly compliment blue eyes.

What you’ll love: Fit with warm, deep colors perfect for creating a smokey eye that won’t overpower your blues, this palette has a variety of micro shimmer shades that make it a perfect everyday palette for blue eyes.

What you should consider: The shadows can dry out easily, so it is best to pair with primer.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top eyeshadow for the money

Huda Beauty Obsessions Amethyst Eyeshadow Palette

What you need to know: This bold amethyst-inspired palette is a perfect choice for blue-eyed folks who like a little more pop than the warm tones and neutrals.

What you’ll love: Equipped with nine high-intensity pigmented shades that won’t get lost in your creases, this palette has a high-end look and feel with a good balance of matte and shimmer shades.

What you should consider: The shades don’t blend as well as some others.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Natasha Denona Eyeshadow Palette 28

What you need to know: One of the best choices on the market, this high-end palette is a top choice for those willing to pay for it.

What you’ll love: Packed with 28 highly pigmented shades in matte, satin and shimmer colors, this palette has a mix of warm and jewel tones perfect for complimenting blue eyes. Moisturizing and easy to blend, these shades have a lightweight, smooth finish that is ideal for all-day wear.

What you should consider: Some users felt the pigmentation was not as strong as expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora.

