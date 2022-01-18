Best green mascara

Green mascara is flattering to all skin tones and is particularly striking on wearers with brown and hazel eyes.

Which green mascara is best?

Adding green mascara to your makeup collection is a great way to create dramatic versatility in your different looks. Before you make a selection on which green mascara to buy, there are a number of factors worth considering, including ingredients, shade and your eye color.

For a high-quality green mascara, L’Oréal Voluminous Original Mascara in Deep Green is a top choice. The deep green color gives an intense and dramatic look, building lashes up to five times their natural thickness.

What to know before you buy a green mascara

Ingredients

The area in and around your eyes is extremely delicate, so you need to be very careful with any harsh formulas or chemicals you’re using. Avoid mascaras that include synthetic fragrances, parabens, retinyl acetate or sulfates.

Eye color

The color of your eyes has a big impact on the way green mascara looks on you. If you have brown eyes, green mascara will contrast and make the color appear brighter. If you have hazel, blue or green eyes, green mascara will bring out depth and vibrance. While green mascara is flattering on all eye colors, it’s a particularly lovely choice for complementing brown or hazel eyes.

Complementary makeup

Matching your eye makeup with green mascara can feel more challenging than with a standard black or brown one, but there are a range of easy ways to coordinate your makeup to make your eyes pop. For a dramatic, monotone look, match your green mascara with a green eyeliner. Adding a deep green smoky eye with eyeshadow can give you a bold and intense look, or you can pair your green mascara with gold or silver eyeshadow for a metallic look. Green and purple are also colors that coordinate, so adding some bright or violet purple eyeshadow alongside your green mascara is a flattering choice.

What to look for in a quality green mascara

Shade

Are you looking for a mascara in bright grass green, a paler mint shade or maybe a dark olive color? The lighter the shade of green you choose, the more intense and dramatic it’s likely to appear on your lashes. If you’re looking for a subtle color, choose a darker green shade, as it will appear more like standard brown or black mascara with just a hint of vibrance.

Wand

If your eyelashes aren’t looking the way you want them to, sometimes changing your mascara wand can do the trick. If you want to separate your eyelashes while adding length, choose a mascara with a thin, long wand. Choose a curved mascara wand for a curled or winged look. A thick, densely packed wand is best if you want your eyelashes to look thick and fluffy.

Volumizing and lengthening

As well as adding beautiful color to your lashes, some green mascaras have the added benefits of making your eyelashes appear longer and more voluminous. If you want your eyelashes to appear thicker and denser, choose a green mascara with volumizing features. For eyelashes that appear longer than their natural tip, select a mascara with a lengthening formula.

How much you can expect to spend on a green mascara

The cost of green mascara can vary depending on brand, item size and formula, though you can generally expect to pay around $7-$22 per mascara.

Green mascara FAQ

How can you make your green mascara more vibrant and obvious?

A. If you’re concerned that your green mascara isn’t showing up on your eyelashes, a white lash primer can help. Apply a coat of white lash primer to your eyelashes before your mascara, wait for it to completely dry and then go in with your green mascara.

Can you use green mascara on eyelash extensions?

A. If you want to wear mascara of any color on eyelash extensions, it’s essential that you use an oil-free formula. Mascara that includes oil, glycol or carbonate in its formula will break down the glue on your eyelash extensions. Select a water-based or silicone-based green mascara to complete your look while protecting your lashes.

What are the best green mascaras to buy?

Top green mascara

L’Oréal Voluminous Original Mascara in Deep Green

What you need to know: This deep green mascara gives a full and intense look, building eyelashes up to five times their natural thickness.

What you’ll love: The formula is clump-free and smudge-resistant. It contains panthenol and ceramide-R to condition your eyelashes.

What you should consider: Some users found the green shade to be too dark for their lashes, not giving the vibrant color they were looking for.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Amazon

Top green mascara for money

Sephora Collection Volume ON Mascara in Green ON!

What you need to know: This bright green mascara adds volume and curve to your lashes along with a highly pigmented and vibrant color.

What you’ll love: It lengthens your lashes while it adds color, giving a dramatic and eye-catching look.

What you should consider: The texture is quite dry, which some users found to be clumpy on their lashes.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Meloway Your Way Mascara in Mint Creme

What you need to know: This highly pigmented green mascara adds volume and length to your eyelashes while separating and defining each lash.

What you’ll love: The unique application wand bends to multiple angles, making it easy to evenly apply the product to all your eyelashes without clumping. The formula is vegan and paraben-free. It’s long-lasting without smudging.

What you should consider: Some users found the formula to be quite flaky.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Rachael Millanta writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.