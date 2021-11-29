Best liquid eyeshadow

Liquid eyeshadow gives you all-day wear, easy blendability and a range of color options in matte and shimmery finishes and deeply saturated hues.

Which liquid eyeshadows are best?

While many of us first were introduced to eyeshadow in its powdered form, it bears noting that many professional makeup artists opt to create their bold eye looks with liquid eyeshadow instead of powder. Liquid has several advantages: it lasts longer, goes on smoother and can hold more pigment than powder shadow. If you’re looking for a beautiful selection of hues and staying power, Stila Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow is a beautiful choice.

What to know before you buy a liquid eyeshadow

Shimmer, glitter or matte

You’ll notice that the liquid eyeshadow market is dominated by shimmery products. While it’s not impossible to find a liquid eyeshadow that doesn’t have shine to it, you’ll have to work to find it, so if you’re considering liquid eyeshadow, be ready to sparkle.

Longevity

As a rule, liquid eyeshadows last a shorter time than powdered ones. Due to their liquid consistency, they tend to dry out in the tube, sometimes within a few months. To help them last, store them in a cool, dry place and be sure to stir them up once a week to keep the ingredients well-blended.

Blending is key

While liquid eyeshadow is easy to use, mastering the art of blending is the key to making sure there aren’t any harsh lines on the edges of your application. Invest in a good eyeshadow brush that you reserve just for your liquid eyeshadow application. One tip is to use brushes with a different color handle to easily distinguish between brushes you use for powder eyeshadows and those you reserve for liquid eyeshadow.

What to look for in a quality liquid eyeshadow

Color saturation

One key benefit of liquid eyeshadow is how pigmented and color saturated it is. If you’re looking to try bold looks, liquid eyeshadow is the way to go. Experiment with complementary hues, and don’t be afraid to try it under your bottom lash line for additional color under your eyeliner. You may want to purchase eyeshadow guards to keep from applying the liquid eyeshadow in the wrong place. In a pinch, clear tape will do, but be sure to moisten it so it doesn’t stick too much to your sensitive under-eye area.

Length of wear

Another key benefit of liquid eyeshadow is that it can last longer than powder without creasing or running, particularly if you focus on buying a long-wear formulation. One tip for making sure it lasts is to apply a primer before the liquid eyeshadow so the product adheres evenly and stays on.

Finding the right shade

You’ll be buying your liquid eyeshadow individually and not in palettes as is common with powdered eyeshadow, so you can pinpoint the precise shade you love. Be sure it matches not just your skin color but also your skin’s undertones.

How much you can expect to spend on a liquid eyeshadow

Drugstore brand liquid eyeshadows can run you around $10-$15, while premium department store brands average $30-$40.

Liquid eyeshadow FAQ

How long does liquid eyeshadow take to dry on your lids?

A. One key step in applying liquid eyeshadow is to give it enough time to dry so that you don’t inadvertently smudge it. This takes about 20 seconds.

Are liquid eyeshadows good for all ages?

A. The blendability and smooth application of liquid eyeshadow is great for anyone. However, liquid eyeshadows are particularly recommended for mature skin. The moisture in liquid eyeshadow does a great job of not highlighting fine lines.

Do you apply liquid eyeshadow with fingers or a brush?

A. Short answer: Both. Dab the color onto your lids with the applicator it comes with. To blend, use either a quality eyeshadow brush suitable for liquid eyeshadow (opt for synthetic bristles, as these tend to absorb less product, giving you more control) or fingers. Of course, if you choose to blend with your fingers, be sure to wash them beforehand, as the eye is particularly prone to irritation by allergens. Wash any excess product off fingertips immediately, particularly the long-wear variety, which can stain.

What are the best liquid eyeshadows to buy?

Top liquid eyeshadow

Stila Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow

What you need to know: The beautiful, shimmery options of Stila liquid eyeshadows are a great addition to your makeup bag if you want quick, lasting color.

What you’ll love: A little goes a long way with this glittery, natural family of colors. Use all over the lid for a summery glow, or use just on your lid for a pop of sparkle.

What you should consider: Some users report this liquid eyeshadow dries out within a few months.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top liquid eyeshadow for the money

Maybelline New York Color Tattoo Eye Chrome Liquid Eyeshadow

What you need to know: The well-known drugstore cosmetics giant hits it out of the park with this affordable, metallic family of liquid eyeshadows.

What you’ll love: With a great selection of colors, from blues and greens to purples and earth tones, you’ll find a liquid eyeshadow to love in this collection. These shades are particularly good when you want a dramatic look for a night out on the town.

What you should consider: While heavily pigmented, deeply saturated color is a benefit of liquid eyeshadow, note that this product is on the heavier end of that and apply sparingly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Armani Beauty Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow

What you need to know: If you need all-day color on your eyes, this is the liquid eyeshadow for you.

What you’ll love: Blendable and buildable, this easy-to-use liquid eyeshadow comes in a range of colors, with an unusually large number of matte options for a liquid eyeshadow line. Perfect for dark, dramatic smoky eyes.

What you should consider: It can dry quickly on the skin, so apply in small dabs and blend fast.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

