You can use a darker shade to border your eye to add definition and prevent your eyeliner from making your eyes look discolored or infected.

Which pink eyeliner is best?

Pink eyeliner is a colorful look that’s perfect not only for spring but any time of the year. You can pair it with other bold colors or use it to contrast subtle neutrals. Not only can you draw bright and eye-catching wings, but you can use them for small accents as well. Go with a pale pink or bright neon, a smooth matte or a glittery finish.

You don’t have to spend a lot to achieve this look, either. The Wunder2 SUPER-STAY LINER Makeup Eyeliner Pencil is affordable and easy to apply.

What to know before you buy a pink eyeliner

Types

There are different types of eyeliner, including pencils, felt tip pens, liquid and even cremes. What’s best for you depends on what you’re most comfortable with and have the most practice using. It also depends on your style. Liquid liners are often the brightest and smear less, but pens and pencils are easier to control. Creams require a precise brush for application.

Your makeup

When buying a new eyeliner, it’s important to keep in mind the cosmetics you already have. This will help you determine what shade of pink is best or if you should pick one that doesn’t require an applicator brush. Have a good concealer and a precise brush to clean it up, especially if you’re using a liquid, which can get messy.

Waterproofing

If you’re going to an event where you might get wet or even shed a few tears, opt for an eyeliner that’s waterproof. You can also apply a coat of setting spray to help lock on the pigment.

What to look for in a quality pink eyeliner

Matte vs. glitter

The right finish for you depends on the look you’re going for. Metallic and glitter shades are eye-catching and dazzling, while matte shades are crisp and satisfying. If you like to use a lot of glittery eye shadow, it may be best to contrast it with a matte liner and vice versa.

Shade of pink

Common pink eyeliner shades include pale pink, hot pink, coral or magenta. The best one for you depends on the other shades you want to pair it with, specifically the eye shadows. Pastels go with other light shades, while hot pink looks great with neutrals and neons.

Long-lasting wear

Good eyeliner shouldn’t smear and should keep up with you and your day. You shouldn’t have to touch it up. Liquid liners, while slightly difficult to use, usually last longer without smearing. However, you can find pencils and pens of high enough quality that they’ll last just as long.

Retractable vs. sharpenable

Non-liquid liners are often either retractable or sharpenable to extend the use. Eyeliners that aren’t usually aren’t worth the money, because they can get smushed down by heavy-handed use. Make sure the eyeliner you choose has this feature so you don’t end up spending money on a liner you only get to use a few times.

How much you can expect to spend on a pink eyeliner

Most pink eyeliners cost $4-$15 each depending on the brand and the lifespan of the liner.

Pink eyeliner FAQ

Can you use pink eyeliner for other parts of your face?

A. It depends on the type of eyeliner you have. Pink eyeliner pencils work well as lip liners. You can use liquid liners to do creative looks such as face decorations, and some are designed to be used as eye shadows as well.

Can you use pink eyeliner on your waterline?

A. Again, it depends on the type. Pencils and gel liners can be easily applied to your waterline, but gels and creams are too thick to be safe. Always check the label to be sure where it is safest to apply.

How do you apply pink eyeliner?

A. If you’re using liquid or cream, first wipe any excess off your brush. Carefully run the pencil, pen or brush across your lid or along your waterline. Blend out any clumped pigment and clean up the shape with concealer.

What’s the best pink eyeliner to buy?

Top pink eyeliner

Wunder2 SUPER-STAY LINER Makeup Eyeliner Pencil

What you need to know: This creamy, long-lasting pencil is available in multiple bright colors, including glittery pink.

What you’ll love: This eyeliner is waterproof and won’t transfer. It’s highly pigmented, blendable and cruelty-free. It’s versatile and goes on smoothly and easily. It won’t smudge throughout your day. You can blend it with your fingers or a brush.

What you should consider: It’s pretty hard to sharpen. If you have sensitive eyes, spot-check it first and be careful using it on your waterline.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pink eyeliner for the money

NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil

What you need to know: This is an affordable multiuse stick available in two different shades of pink.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to use and sharpen. It’s incredibly creamy and blendable. It works as both an eyeliner and an eye shadow. It’s highly pigmented, shiny and affordable. It’s long-lasting and you can apply it to the waterline or eyelid.

What you should consider: The color doesn’t show up as brightly as some expected. It smears easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Worth checking out

ColourPop BFF Liquid Liner

What you need to know: This is a felt tip pen with a bright pigmented application.

What you’ll love: This eyeliner is good quality and affordable. It’s resistant to transfer and long-lasting. The ultra-fine tip is perfect for precise application. It’s great for bold and bright wings. It’s very pigmented.

What you should consider: It quickly dries out without the cap on. It’s stickier than many expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Anabelle Weissinger writes for BestReviews.

