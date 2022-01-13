Best color corrector for dark spots

Dark spots are a bummer but don’t have to put a damper on your skin. You can always look your best with a color corrector designed specifically to target them.

Which color corrector for dark spots is best?

Nobody wants to deal with dark spots on their skin, especially when it comes to their face. Having a clear complexion is not always easy, but luckily there are products that can help to conceal those less-than-ideal areas. If you’re having an issue covering up dark spots, a color corrector can help even out your skin tone. If you’re on the hunt for an amazing color corrector for dark spots, check out the L.A. Girl Pro Conceal Set.

What to know before you buy a color corrector for dark spots

Color

Color correcting can be confusing. It may seem counterintuitive to place products on the skin that don’t match at all. Many concealers come in shades of purple, orange or green. Yellow and pink are also popular.

Purples do a great job of correcting tones of yellow, as well as brightening things up. Orange and yellow have a nice way of hiding under-eye circles and other intermittent dark spots. Green counteracts redness, and you can apply it liberally to scars. Pink can help brighten up dull spots.

Ingredients

While the ingredients vary with each product, you’ll want to make sure you are selecting something compatible with your skin. If you have blemishes, look for a formula that is oil-free. Most concealers contain some form of wax, so check the ingredient list to make sure you aren’t allergic or sensitive to anything in the item.

Blendable

It’s important that your color corrector blends into your skin easily. It’s a best practice to use this type of concealer before you apply foundation. Because the color corrector is usually a different color, you’ll want to make sure it’s completely camouflaged before you face the day.

What to look for in a color corrector for dark spots

Water-resistant

Look for a formula that holds up well against water and sweat. Even if you don’t plan on working out while wearing your concealer, you’ll want to feel confident all day long. You want a product that can persist throughout your daily activities, staying put until you choose to remove it.

Coverage

The point of a color corrector is to cover the areas you want to hide from the rest of the world. This type of makeup should be buildable and able to disguise dark spots with even coverage. After using it, the spots should barely be visible.

Long-lasting

The last thing you want is for your color corrector to fade while you’re wearing it. Because it goes on beneath your foundation and powder, it’s not easy to reapply. Select a formula that is built to stay in place, whether you’re wearing it to the office or for a night out on the town.

How much you can expect to spend on a color corrector for dark spots

The price can vary depending on the brand and variety of colors included, but expect to spend $5-$10.

Color corrector for dark spots FAQ

Do I have to stick to one color?

A. No, this can vary depending on your skin tone and how dark the spots are. Typically, yellow is the most neutralizing, but orange or green might tackle under-eye spots or sun damage better. Your best bet is to start with yellow or purple and experiment until you find the right combination for your skin. One area of your face may require a different shade than another.

How long does a color corrector for dark spots last?

A. While a concealer could last up to a year, keep an eye on it, especially if it’s a liquid. If it starts to crack or appears to separate, toss it. Since this product may not get as much use as others, it’s important to make a note of when you first opened it. Keep it closed tightly to preserve it as long as possible.

What are the best color correctors for dark spots to buy?

Top color corrector for dark spots

L.A. Girl Pro Conceal Set

What you need to know: This is a set of green, orange and yellow concealers.

What you’ll love: These color correctors arrive in convenient tubes, so you can easily squeeze out the appropriate amount. The texture is creamy and gives an airbrushed look.

What you should consider: They do not come with an applicator, so you will have to provide your own to blend it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top color corrector for dark spots for money

Maybelline New York Cover Stick Concealer

What you need to know: It’s available in multiple colors to suit your specific needs.

What you’ll love: This concealer is formulated like a lipstick, allowing easy, mess-free application. It comes with a clear cap so you can easily see how much is left.

What you should consider: Although it’s water-resistant, it tends to fade throughout the day if you sweat a lot.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

NYX Color Correcting Concealer Palette

What you need to know: It includes six colors in one convenient palette.

What you’ll love: It’s recognized by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals as cruelty-free and is never tested on animals. It’s designed to be used before or after foundation is applied.

What you should consider: All of the colors can be a bit overwhelming, so experiment at home before applying makeup to go out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

