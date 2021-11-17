Best concealer for mature skin

A hydrating eye cream is a great way to prep your eye area for makeup. It will help prevent your concealer from clinging to dry patches and minimize fine lines by plumping up the skin.

Which concealers for mature skin are best?

Concealer is a staple in most makeup routines. Used correctly, it can mask anything from blemishes to dark circles and age spots to discoloration. The best concealers for mature skin are radiant, long-lasting and won’t settle into fine lines and wrinkles.

From drugstore gems to high-end options, you can pick from a range of formulas and price points. Too Faced’s Born This Way Super Coverage Concealer is an ultra-hydrating, long-wearing formula that helps camouflage imperfections and brighten areas that need a lift. It’s also lightweight and won’t leave your skin looking cakey.

What to know before you buy a concealer for mature skin

Concealer type

Concealers come in three types.

Liquid: A liquid concealer is one of the most versatile formulas because it suits all skin types. It’s great for covering dark circles and adding brightness to your complexion. It comes in three finishes: matte, satin and radiant.

A cream or a balm concealer has a thicker texture and opaque pigments. It’s ideal for covering hyperpigmentation, dark circles, redness and breakouts. It works well for normal, dry or sensitive skin. Stick: A stick concealer has a semi-solid texture and is perfect for covering tiny blemishes and dark spots. It’s super-compact for touching up your skin when you’re on the go.

Finish

Mature skin can look discolored or pigmented due to dryness. As a rule of thumb, it’s best to avoid matte makeup and opt for a more dewy, radiant or luminous finish.

A concealer with a dewy finish will make your complexion look alive when your skin feels tired, dull or a bit lifeless. It’s also good for your skin, thanks to the added oils and hydrating humectants infused in the formula.

What to look for in a quality concealer for mature skin

Ingredients

The ingredients in your concealer play a vital role in maintaining healthy, hydrated skin. Because your skin loses elasticity and gets drier as you age, you’ll want to look for a formula that has nourishing oils and ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, vitamin C and peptides to help restore your skin’s health.

Shades

With any concealer, finding the right shade for your skin is essential for a natural look. If you’re using a concealer under your eyes, opt for one just one or two shades lighter than your skin tone to help brighten up the area. If your goal is to cover redness or blemishes, go for one the same shade as your skin tone.

Some concealers are only available in a few shades, while others come in as many as 50. A wider shade range will make it easier for you to find the perfect shade.

SPF

Prolonged exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet rays can cause skin damage, fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. Choosing a concealer with a good amount of sun protection factor, or SPF, can offer some protection from the sun to keep your skin looking youthful. For best results, opt for a concealer with at least SPF 15.

How much you can expect to spend on a concealer for mature skin

You can pay $3-$85 for a concealer that works for mature skin. Drugstore concealers for mature skin usually range from $3-$13, and formulas with higher-quality ingredients cost $14-$30. High-end concealers from luxury brands can range from $30-$85.

Concealer for mature skin FAQ

How do I apply a concealer?

A. The best way to avoid caking and creasing on mature skin is to start with proper skin prep. It’s always good to apply a concealer after your primer and foundation, or serum and moisturizer if you’re not wearing makeup. This way, the concealer will not settle into fine lines. You can also tap on a light layer of loose powder over the areas you’ve concealed.

Should my concealer be lighter or darker than my foundation?

A. Ideally, your concealer should be one or two shades lighter than your foundation if you want to cover dark areas. If you do not want to apply foundation, pick a concealer slightly lighter than your skin tone.

What’s the best concealer to buy for mature skin?

Top concealer for mature skin

Too Faced’s Born This Way Super Coverage Concealer

What you need to know: A truly do-it-all product that does much more than conceal and lasts all day.

What you’ll love: It’s extra hydrating, thanks to the coconut water and hyaluronic acid in its formula. It feels weightless and comfortable and doesn’t look cakey. It comes with a textured applicator to target hard-to-reach places. It offers buildable coverage. It’s cruelty-free and vegan. It comes in a wide range of shades. It’s suitable for sensitive skin.

What you should consider: It’s not as travel-friendly as a typical concealer.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta

Top concealer for mature skin for the money

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser

What you need to know: A cult-favorite drugstore option that improves the look of dark circles, brightens dull skin and corrects the appearance of redness.

What you’ll love: It’s infused with goji berry and haloxyl to provide moisture and help reduce the appearance of fine lines. It blends well and doesn’t crease. The sponge applicator makes touch-ups or on-the-go applications a breeze. It provides medium to full coverage.

What you should consider: It sets quickly and can be difficult to work with once it sets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Worth checking out

RMS Beauty “Un” Cover-Up Concealer

What you need to know: A “clean” concealer that is so lightweight, you’ll feel like you’re wearing nothing at all.

What you’ll love: It gives your skin a dewy, healthy finish. It blends easily and is great for most skin types, especially dry, mature and normal skin. It does not clog pores.

What you should consider: It has a limited range of shades.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

