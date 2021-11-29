Best face primer

Face primers are good additions to your beauty routine, and they can help you create a finished appearance that turns heads.

Which face primer is best?

A face primer is a wonderful addition to your beauty routine that can help you create a finished appearance that turns heads. There are multiple kinds of face primers out there for various skin types, preferences and needs. The Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer – Perfecting is a first-rate face primer.

What to know before you buy a face primer

Skin concerns

You can customize your face primer by selecting a product that addresses your skin issues and skin concerns, including large pores, redness and mature skin. If you have mature skin, you can benefit from a face primer that includes ingredients to reduce fine lines, such as peptides, collagen and retinol. Look for a face primer with the labels “line reducing,” “nourishing,” “restorative” or “anti-aging.”

If you have an issue with redness, opt for a color-correcting face primer. These color-correcting face primers have a soft green tint that counters redness in your skin. If you have large pores, use a face primer with silicone.

Skin type

There are a few different skin types, including oily skin, normal skin and dry skin. If you have oily skin, choose a face primer that’s oil-absorbing, reduces shine or is mattifying. When you have dry skin, you need a face primer with moisturizing ingredients such as glycerin and hyaluronic acid.

If you have normal skin, opt for a face primer with a dewy finish or a blurring face primer that includes dimethicone and other silicones to blue the look of small imperfections, fine lines and pores.

Proper application

When you’re applying face primer, you should begin with a freshly washed face and clean hands before applying your moisturizer or serum and letting it dry for a few minutes. Next, apply a pea-sized amount of face primer to effectively cover your face. Dab the small amount of face primer on each cheek as well as on your nose, chin and forehead.

Use your blender sponge, brush or fingers to work the face primer across your skin, using small strokes to smooth the face primer across your face without leaving blotches or streaks. Apply the face primer around your nostrils, under your eyes and around your temples.

What to look for in a quality face primer

Types

Face primers come as powders, creams or serums.

Primer purpose

Most face primers provide skin care benefits such as reducing fine lines or moisturizing, but the main purpose of the face primer is to create an even surface for reducing complexion issues while boosting the staying power of your foundation.

Accessories

Many face primers come with accessories, such as blender sponges and makeup brushes.

How much you can expect to spend on a face primer

Face primers range in price from less than $10 to more than $20. The most basic face primers go for less than $10, while midrange face primers cost about $10-$20 and high-end face primers go for more than $20.

Face primer FAQ

Can you use face primer without using foundation?

A. Yes, you can use face primary without using any foundation. If you don’t have any need for the coverage foundation offers, you can use a face primer on its own to blur pores and fine lines, reduce shine and create a smooth look.

Is it OK to apply face primer on your eyelids?

A. It might be tempting to use a face primer that’s meant for foundation as an eyelid primer, but you should use eye-shadow primer. Eye-shadow primers usually are thicker and slightly tackier than face primers, since they are meant to resist creasing when your eyelids get oily. Face primers usually include silicone, which is too slick and thin to keep your eye shadow in its place for very long.

How long can you keep an open bottle of face primer before it turns bad?

A. Much like all cosmetics, face primer has an expiration date. It’s best to throw away any face primer and foundation that has been open for over a year. After a year, mold spores and bacteria have probably taken hold in the foundation and face primer products, and there is a breakdown in the consistency of the product. Store face primer in a dry, clean and cool place to keep the primer from spoiling or separating sooner than you would like it to.

What’s the best face primer to buy?

Top face primer

Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer – Perfecting

What you need to know: This high-quality face primer from Laura Mercier covers your skin and improves the quality and look of your skin.

What you’ll love: This face primer is a water-based formula, which makes it gentle while offering full coverage, as well as being a hydrating base that keeps your makeup fresh all day long.

What you should consider: The scent of this face primer is very distinct and too strong for some people.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top face primer for the money

Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Primer

What you need to know: This three-in-one face primer formula from Smashbox is effective at refreshing, prepping and hydrating your skin.

What you’ll love: This inexpensive face primer features an excellent base layer for your makeup and reduces wrinkles, dark spots and red spots. The face primer also incorporates natural ingredients such as aloe, lemongrass and vitamins A and E.

What you should consider: Some consumers said that this face primer just helped to correct minor redness issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer

What you need to know: This silky face primer formula from Hourglass leaves skin even and smooth for flawless application of foundation.

What you’ll love: This face primer keeps your makeup intact throughout long days and comes with SPF 15. The lightweight and airy primer provides medium to full coverage and looks natural.

What you should consider: Some users said this face primer was a little too expensive for daily use.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews.

