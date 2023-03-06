Which makeup is best for spring break?

It’s almost time for spring break, and when you’re out and about at the beach, you want to look your sun-kissed best. That starts with wearing a foundation that’s suitable for the warmer weather. You want something lightweight that won’t clog your pores. You also want a foundation that lets you show off a radiant beachgoer glow while nourishing your skin so it stays healthy all spring and summer long.

In this article: Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation, Dermablend Cover Creme Full Coverage Foundation and Sephora Collection Perfection Mist Airbrush Foundation.

Foundation is seasonal

You don’t wear the same wardrobe all year round. As the temperature rises, your outfits get lighter and more breathable. Similarly, you don’t wear the same colors in spring and summer as you do in the fall and winter. You should make the same choices with your makeup — particularly your foundation.

Things to consider when choosing your spring foundation

Does it match your skin? Depending on its exposure to sunlight, your skin may darken. The right foundation should match your current skin tone as closely as possible.

Is it lightweight? Wearing a heavy jacket in the summer would make you miserable. Likewise, you'll be happier when wearing a lighter-weight foundation in warmer weather.

Is it breathable? A breathable foundation doesn't clog your pores. It allows air to permeate your skin cells to keep them healthy and thriving.

Does it moisturize? Moisturizing is one of the best things you can do to help your skin repair itself and stay healthy.

Does it nourish your skin? Just like you feed your body, you need to feed your skin to keep it strong and vibrant. A nourishing foundation helps provide your skin with a balanced diet.

Is it appropriate for your skin type? Do you have dry or oily skin? Choose the foundation that best matches your skin type.

Does it have soothing qualities? A foundation with aloe may be desirable in the spring and summer when your skin is exposed to more sunlight.

Best lightweight foundations

Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation

This lightweight foundation feels like you’re not even wearing makeup. It goes on sheer but can be built up after it sets to cover blemishes. Oxygenetic’s foundation features a soothing aloe-based gel and helps build collagen and elastin, and it is suitable for all types of skin.

Sold by Amazon

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation

This air-light formula is oil-free and resists sweat, heat and transfer for up to 24 hours. The radiant finish goes on smooth, hides imperfections and minimizes the appearance of pores. You can easily apply this foundation with your fingers, or you can use a brush.

Sold by Amazon

NYX Professional Makeup Total Control Pro Drop Foundation

NYX’s convenient foundation drops go on easy and have a lightweight vegan formula. This long-lasting foundation stays color-true for up to 12 hours and offers buildable coverage with no greasiness or cracking.

Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Dermablend Cover Creme Full-Coverage Foundation

If you prefer a cream foundation, this full-coverage option from Dermablend has a high concentration of high-performance pigments, so you get maximum coverage. It is suitable for hiding scars, birthmarks, hyperpigmentation and more. While the texture may be a little heavier, the SPF 30 makes it a good choice for wearing outside.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Sephora Collection Perfection Mist Airbrush Foundation

Sephora Collection’s foundation spray has micro-fine pigments and an airbrush application for the ultimate in lightness. The oil-free formula is noncomedogenic and can be gradually built up to your desired level of coverage.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream

This tinted, hydrating gel cream can even your skin tone and blur imperfections while adding a healthy glow. It’s one of the lightest weight options that BareMinerals offers. While it’s oil-free, it still moisturizes and has an SPF of 30.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Tarte Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer

Fortified with antioxidant vitamins A, C and E, this tinted moisturizer nourishes your skin while it blurs imperfections. The lightweight, oil-free formula delivers a natural finish, and the added chamomile helps treat and heal dry or damaged skin.

Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Other foundations worth checking out

