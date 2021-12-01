Best liquid highlighter

Liquid highlighters are a top choice for a "lit from within" look, while powders are easier to build for a dramatic finish.

Which liquid highlighter is best?

With the large range of highlighters available, selecting the right one for you can be a daunting task. In your search for the best, you should be sure to consider ingredients, finish, color and your skin tone.

If you are looking for a high-quality liquid highlighter that will last all day, the Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy a liquid highlighter

Ingredients

If you have sensitive skin or are concerned about having a reaction to your liquid highlighter, checking the ingredients is a great place to start. Harsh formulas or chemicals can easily cause your skin to break out or have a reaction. Synthetic fragrances, parabens, sulfates and mineral oil can all cause allergies and should be avoided in cosmetic products when possible.

You should also consider applying a moisturizer and hydrating makeup primer before putting on your highlighter or other makeup products, as this will create a barrier between the makeup and your skin.

Skin tone

In order to create the glow and shine that highlighter is known and loved for, it is essential to choose the right shade for your skin tone. A highlighter that is too light for your skin tone will appear washed out and unflattering, but a highlighter that’s too dark will simply disappear into your foundation. If you are looking to add a natural glow to your makeup, you should choose a highlighter around two shades lighter than your skin tone.

What to look for in a quality liquid highlighter

Color

Liquid highlighters come in a variety of colors and undertones for different skin tones and makeup looks, including rose, gold, bronze and champagne. If you have a lighter skin tone, a highlighter with rose, champagne or peach undertones will work best. For medium skin tones, you should look for a liquid highlighter with gold undertones. Deep gold or bronze highlighters are best if you have a darker skin tone.

Finish

Liquid highlighters come with a range of finishes to create different makeup looks. If you want to add a natural shine to brighten your makeup, you should choose a highlighter with a matte or glitter-free finish. To create a dramatic or bold look, choose a bright or glitter-heavy highlighter.

How much you can expect to spend on a liquid highlighter

Liquid highlighters vary in price depending on brand, finish and ingredients, but you can generally expect to pay $6-$45 for a high-quality product.

Liquid highlighter FAQ

Should liquid highlighter be applied before or after foundation?

A. Although this may vary between specific products, liquid highlighters can generally be applied either before and after foundation depending on the look you want to achieve. For a subtle, all-over shine, mix a small amount of your liquid highlighter with your liquid foundation before applying it as your base. If you prefer a bolder or more targeted highlight, apply your liquid highlighter after your foundation.

Where should you apply liquid highlighter?

A. Highlighter should be applied to the areas of your face that naturally catch the light. Apply your highlighter above your cheekbones to make your face appear lifted and youthful. Lining your highlighter down the bridge of your nose will create a more defined appearance. To accentuate your eyes, put two small dots of highlighter in the inner corners and in the center of your eyelids.

Can you use a liquid highlighter if you wear a powder foundation?

A. For the best results, you should stay consistent with the form of products you are using. Liquid highlighter is made to be used with liquid foundation. If you are using a powder foundation, you should choose a powder highlighter; a liquid formula will move and wipe off your foundation during application.

What’s the best liquid highlighter to buy?

Top liquid highlighter

Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer

What you need to know: This highlighter creates a soft luminous look. It is available in eight shades and has a radiant shimmer finish.

What you’ll love: The Rare Beauty highlighter is made without sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, phthalates, mineral oil and retinol palmitate. It is also vegan and cruelty-free. It is easy to build and layer for a dramatic look.

What you should consider: It is heavy on the glitter, and some users didn’t like the sticky texture.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Top liquid highlighter for the money

NYX Born To Glow Liquid Illuminator

What you need to know: Born To Glow is a versatile, buildable highlighter with moisturizing elements. It is available in four shades with a creamy shimmer finish. It is vegan and cruelty-free.

What you’ll love: It can be mixed with foundation for an all-over glow, or you can opt for a targeted application to give you a dramatic shine.

What you should consider: This highlighter contains a lot of glitter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ilia Liquid Light Serum Highlighter

What you need to know: This gel-based serum highlighter is available in three shades and has a radiant dewy finish.

What you’ll love: This highlighter includes natural botanicals and marine actives to hydrate your skin and protect against free radicals and UV light. It is vegan and free of parabens, sulfates SLS and SLES, formaldehydes, phthalates and mineral oil.

What you should consider: Some users reported that they found this highlighter hard to blend.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Rachael Millanta writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.