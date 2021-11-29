Best MAC makeup

Which Mac makeup is best?

Finding the best makeup for your skin type can be quite a challenge. High-end name brands like MAC offer an array of options for consumers to choose from, but the selection of makeup and cosmetic sets is often overwhelming.

Studio Radiance Face and Body Foundation from MAC provides a great base for the rest of your makeup without breaking the bank. It offers a long-wearing formula that is great for the skin while giving you a flawless appearance.

What to know before you buy MAC makeup

Before you can head out to the store to purchase your new MAC makeup, there are a few items you should consider. These key considerations will help you decide what makeup product is right for you.

Skin Type

Every person is unique when it comes to their skin type, but most people will fall into one of a few categories:

Normal

Dry

Oily

Combination

When shopping for new makeup like foundation, you should consider your skin type and the item’s design or formula. Fortunately, most MAC products, like the MAC Studio Radiance, are ideal for all skin types, including sensitive skin. It can be great for dry skin because it is also instantly hydrating.

Health of the skin

In addition to figuring out your skin type, you should also consider how gentle your new makeup will be on the skin. Look for formulas that do not cause acne. Also, make sure mascaras, eye shadows, and foundations have been tested for eye and skin safety by qualified dermatologists and ophthalmologists.

Waterproof

Is your foundation going to melt away if you have to walk to your car in the rain? Maybe you are worried that your mascara will run if you go swimming. Many people prefer waterproof makeup that is longer-lasting as they go throughout their day.

What to look for in a quality MAC makeup product

When shopping for new makeup, you need to consider whether the product is the right fit for your skin, lifestyle, and beauty goals. Here are a few things you will want to look for in quality makeup.

Wear time

You want makeup that will last for the duration of your workday or a night out on the town. Wear time is important, but it is equally important that it remains the same color as the day goes on. Avid makeup users will attest that some foundations, eyeshadows, and even lipsticks change color after you’ve been wearing them for a while.

Coverage

How much coverage do you need for your skin? If you have blemishes or hyperpigmentation, you may want to consider a full coverage option. Dramatic lip shades can also come in full coverage options or buildable formulas.

Many prefer to get a buildable formula that can provide the color correction they need. These types of makeup will go on sheer and can gradually build up to better coverage.

Finish

“Setting” or “finishing” your makeup influences the final look. Some people prefer a dewy look to their skin after applying makeup, while others may choose a more matte finish. The best makeup from MAC gives off a natural vibe that closely resembles your natural skin but slightly better. It should give you a slightly radiant glow.

How much you can expect to spend on MAC makeup products

MAC often costs slightly more than other competitive brands. However, the products are high-quality, and socially conscious consumers can buy their mascara, foundation, and other makeup products knowing they were never tested on animals.

MAC makeup FAQ

Are MAC Cosmetics vegan?

A. Not all MAC products are vegan and cruelty-free. Some products are vegan, but it depends on the color you select. However, their products are not certified as vegan, so make sure to check the product color you need before purchasing if this matters to you.

How long do MAC products last?

A. MAC’s Studio Radiance foundation lasts approximately eight hours without fading or changing color on the skin. MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lip Color also lasts for up to eight hours and won’t bleed, feather, cake, or flake. The brand’s mascaras like MAC Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara can last a whopping 16 hours.

What’s the best MAC makeup to buy?

Top MAC makeup

MAC Studio Radiance Face and Body Foundation

What you need to know: The Studio Radiance Face and Body Foundation from MAC offers a long-lasting, lightweight formula great for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: This product lasts for eight hours with a stay-true color formula while hydrating dry skin. Tested by both dermatologists and ophthalmologists.

What to consider: The formula can be a bit thin, so you take care when applying it.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Macy’s

Top MAC makeup for the money

MAC Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara

What you need to know: This smudge-proof, carbon-black formula mascara is lightweight and waterproof.

What you’ll love: This product features a thinner wand than many other mascaras, so you can be more precise when applying your makeup. It also has great staying power but will wash away with warm water at the end of the day.

What to consider: The Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara is not an intensely volumizing mascara.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Macy’s

Worth checking out

MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lip Color

What you need to know: MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lip Color can give full coverage or a light stain to the lips, depending on the application.

What you’ll love: The formula stays in place for the long haul with an eight-hour wear time. No transferring or feathering. It also provides moisture to the lips to prevent them from drying out.

What to consider: Retro Matte Liquid Lip Color does come in a matte finish, so it may not be the right fit for you if you’re looking for a glossier shine.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Macy’s

