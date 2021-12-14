Best Maybelline concealer

A makeup routine is not complete without concealer. If you’re on the market for a fresh look, try one of Maybelline’s concealers and put your best face forward.

Which Maybelline concealers are best?

For most people who wear makeup, concealer is a must-have. It can help to cover fine lines, blemishes and dark circles, leaving a flawless-looking complexion. With so many on the market, it can be challenging to choose the right one.

If you are looking for a great concealer to toss into your makeup bag, consider checking out Maybelline Super Stay Liquid Concealer.

What to know before you buy Maybelline concealer

Formula

Concealer comes in a few different forms. Even though they all essentially work the same way, the product can be formulated in various ways.

A creamy concealer will be a thick, liquid that is typically applied with a wand or small brush. A cream-based concealer will go on smooth and is buildable.

Concealers that come in a stick form often look like lipstick and the consistency is solid. It will soften once applied and can often be used for contouring.

Application

There are a variety of ways that concealer can be applied and most will include some sort of applicator with the product. When it comes to putting on the concealer, certain techniques can achieve different results.

A sponge applicator can help the concealer go on smoothly and evenly, creating an airbrushed look. It also helps to absorb extra liquid in case you’ve used too much.

Wand applicators are great for precision. If you are using a concealer with a wand to cover up acne, be sure to dab the product from the wand to your finger and apply it that way so that you are not contaminating the cream.

Using your own products to apply a Maybelline concealer is an option, too. Most makeup brushes and beauty blenders are compatible with any concealer you choose.

Ingredients

If you have shiny skin and are prone to breakouts, select something that is oil-free. If the main reason you’re using concealer is to cover up blemishes, you don’t want to use an item that will cause more problems.

For dry skin, you can be a little less worried about oil. It might even be helpful to hydrate the skin and create more of a dewy look.

What to look for in a Maybelline concealer

Staying power

When you put on makeup, you want it to last. Whether it’s for a day at the office or a night on the town, the last thing you want is for your makeup to slide off of your face. Look for a concealer that is made to stay in place. Select a quality product that is water-resistant and ready to work for you.

Blendable

Since the main job of a concealer is to cover things up, you’ll definitely want to make sure that it does just that without being noticeable. A good rule of thumb is to start with less product and build on as you go. Apply a small amount and blend it in to see how well it sits on the skin. It takes some trial and error, but you want something that will create a seamless look without it being obvious that you’re wearing it.

Color

It can be challenging to match the exact color if you’re not in the store trying it on in-person, but it’s not impossible. Your best bet is to find one that is very close to the color of your skin tone. If you are specifically looking to conceal the under-eye area, go for a variation that is just a bit lighter, by one or two shades

How much you can expect to spend on a Maybelline concealer

The price can vary depending on the brand and volume of the product, but on average, you can expect to spend between $4-$10.

Maybelline concealer FAQ

How often do I need to replace Maybelline concealer?

A. Most concealers have a shelf life of 12 to 18 months. Because you might not use concealer as much as other products in your makeup bag, it may seem like the product is still good if there’s plenty left. Even though it might look full, it will collect germs and bacteria over time, so it’s best to dispose of it after a year-and-a-half at most.

What is the best way to set a concealer?

A. To give your concealer a little more lasting power, apply some powder over it while it’s still tacky. You can use a puff or a brush with flat bristles to gently press over it. This technique will help the concealer to stay in place.

What are the best Maybelline concealers to buy?

Top Maybelline concealer

Maybelline Super Stay Liquid Concealer

What you need to know: It’s available in 16 shades and can last up to 30 hours.

What you’ll love: This full-coverage formula is good for covering up blemishes and dark circles.

What you should consider: It has a wand applicator, so if you are using it to cover up acne, make sure to clean the brush before you dip it back in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Maybelline concealer for the money

Maybelline Fit Me Liquid Concealer

What you need to know: This oil-free formula will cover up flaws without clogging your pores.

What you’ll love: It includes SPF 18 to protect your skin from damaging sun rays.

What you should consider: A few users say that the lightest shade is still too dark for some pale skin tones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer

What you need to know: It has a sponge applicator, allowing for a smooth, even application.

What you’ll love: It’s infused with goji berry, which has been known to aid in the reduction of uneven skin tones and hyperpigmentation.

What you should consider: Although you can use it for other areas of your face, it was designed specifically to target the under-eye area.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

