If you’re looking to refresh your vanity or makeup bag for fall, now is the perfect time to do so. Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale is about to kick off, and the beauty retailer is offering amazing discounts on skin care products, makeup items and beauty tools. The event runs from Aug. 27 through Sept. 16. But there’s a catch: Each sale is only valid for a single day, so if you see something you like, it’s best to snatch it up ASAP before the discount disappears.
Which brands and products will be discounted?
Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale offers a nice variety of discounts on classic and trendy products from a number of top brands. If you’re a MAC lipstick devotee, you’ll enjoy price slashes on the brand’s cult-favorite lip colors. You can snatch up a nifty tool like a Beautyblender or a Foreo Luna 4 Go for about half the regular price.
You can also enjoy great discounts from super popular brands such as Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Nudestix, Too Faced and Smash Box. Classic brands, such as Lancome and Clarins, as well as designer brands, such as Yves Saint Laurent, are also offering notable price decreases.
Best discounts from Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale
This device, perfect for on-the-go use, gives your skin a deep cleanse with ultra-hygienic silicone, which is much more hygienic than brushes with nylon bristles. You’ll also a rejuvenating and firming facial massage.
Dermaflash Luxe+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning + Peach Fuzz Removal
Remove dead skin and peach fuzz with this waterproof, electric dermaplaning device. It comes with four razor refills and an exfoliating and brightening skin prep product containing salicylic acid and papaya enzymes.
Known for its exceptional color variety, Mac’s creamy matte lip formula is long-wearing and non-feathering.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Night Cream
This rich-textured nourishing night cream delivers intense moisture while you sleep and can help achieve a firmer-looking and more radiant complexion. Its key ingredients include seaweed and red algae.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter
Available in eight shades, this lightweight cream-powder highlighter melts into the skin and delivers a superfine shimmer. It’s long-wearing, so you don’t have to worry about reapplication.
Full discount schedule for Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale
Sunday, Aug. 27
- MAC Satin, Amplified, Cream Sheen, Matte, Lustregloss and Frost Lipsticks
- Select Lancome concealers and foundations
- Beautyblender Pro
- Dermalogica Clear Start Foaming Wash and Calm Water Gel Moisturizer (online-only deal)
Monday, Aug. 28
- Nudestix Luminous and Matte Magnetic Eye Color
- First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Night Cream
- Foreo Luna 4 Go (online-only deal)
- Dermaflash Luxe+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning + Peach Fuzz Removal (online-only deal)
Tuesday, Aug. 29
- Prestige lashes and lash kits
- Bare Minerals Prime Time Primer
- Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Day Dots
- Select products from Black-owned and -founded brands (online-only offer)
- Lorac Pro Contour Palettes
Wednesday, Aug. 30
- Stila Stay All Day Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Waterproof, Smudgeproof Brow Pomade and 7B Angled Brush
- Beekman 1802 Midnight Milk Better aging Sleep Mask
- SeroVital Advanced (online-only offer)
- Select products from Perricone MD (online-only offer)
- Beauty Bakerie Face Flour Baking Powder (online-only offer)
Thursday, Aug. 31
- Smashbox X Becca Under Brightening Corrector
- Tarte Maneater Blush & Glow Cheek Plump
- Juvia’s Place lip products
- Tula Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum (online-only deal)
Friday, Sept. 1
- Lancome Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara
- OSEA Undaria Algae Body Butter
- Clarins Total Eye Lift Firming & Smoothing Eye Cream
- Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Blush (online-only deal)
- Fresh Floral Recovery Calming Mask (online-only deal)
- Too Faced Hangover Replenishing Face Primer (online-only deal)
Saturday, Sept. 2
- Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer
- Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter
- Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris Eau de Parfum
- Mac Fix+ Stay Over Alcohol-Free 16HR Setting Spray (online-only deal)
- Tarte Maracuja Juicy Glow Tint (online-only deal)
Sunday, Sept. 3
- Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Sculpting Concealer
- Urban Decay Cosmetics primers and setting powder
- Dermalogica Super Rich Repair Moisturizer
- Select conscious beauty products (online-only deal)
- NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment (online-only deal)
Monday, Sept. 4
- Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW 2-in-1 Tinted Brow Gel + Brow Enhancing Serum
- Fresh Black Tea Age-Delay Eye Concentrate
- R.E.M. Beauty Midnight Shadows Lustrous Liquid Eyeshadow
- Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand (online-only deal)
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser (online-only deal)
- Persona DreamStick Cream Blush (online-only deal)
Tuesday, Sept. 5
- CosRx Advanced Snail 92 All-in-One Cream
- Peach & Lily Wild Dew Treatment Essence
- PUR primers
- Peach & Lily Peptide Pro Firming Moisturizer (online-only deal)
- Jaclyn Cosmetics Sun Bathe Pressed Bronzer (online-only deal)
Wednesday, Sept. 6
- Shiseido Essential Energy Hydrating Cream
- Smashbox X Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter
- Live Tinted Superhue Brightening Eye Cream and Hyperpigmentation Serum Stick
- Clinique Even Better All-Over Concealer + Eraser (online-only deal)
- Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum (online-only deal)
- Philosophy Dose of Wisdom Bouncy Skin Reactivating Serum (online-only deal)
Thursday, Sept. 7
- Philosophy one-ounce fragrances
- Clarins Double Serum Eye Firming & Hydrating Concentrate
- Buxom Power Line Plumping Lip Liner
- About-Face eye products (online-only deal)
- Murad Oil & Pore Control Mattifier SPF 45 and Essential-C Day Moisture SPF 30 (online-only deal)
- StriVectin Super-C Brightening Eye Serum and Contour Restore Tightening Sculpting Face Cream (online-only deal)
Friday, Sept. 8
- Estee Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Crèmes
- Clinique Even Better Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Foundation
- Peter Thomas Roth FirmX Peeling Gel and Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Rich Barrier Moisturizer
- Beekman 1802 Milk Shake Hyaluronic Acid & Squalane Facial Toner Mist (online-only deal)
- Crepe Erase Lift & Smooth Neck Firming Treatment (online-only deal)
- A surprise Tarte product
- A surprise GlamGlow product
Saturday, Sept. 9
- IT Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow Lightweight Foundation + Glow Serum with SPF 40
- IT Brushes for Ulta brush sets
- Beautycounter Sheer Genius Conditioning Lipstick and Beyond Gloss (online-only deal)
- Select Lancome Génifique products (online-only deal)
- A surprise Coach product
Sunday, Sept. 10
- Urban Decay Hydromaniac Tinted Moisturizer
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer 3-in-1 Triangle Trip Precision Eyebrow Pencil
- Too Faced Born This Way Tha Natural Nudes Eye Shadow Palette
- Clinique All About Eyes Rich Eye Cream (online-only deal)
- Benefit Cosmetics full-sized eyeliners (online-only deal)
- Ralph Lauren Ralph’s Club Eau de Parfum (online-only deal)
Monday, Sept. 11
- IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Serums
- Kopari Ultra Restore Body Butter
- KVD Beauty Everlasting Hyperlight Vegan Transfer-Proof Liquid Lipstick
- Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener and Max Complexion Correction Pads (online-only offer)
Tuesday, Sept. 12
- Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum
- Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask
- Jaclyn Cosmetics Pout Drip Hydrating Lip Oil
- Estée Lauder face primers and Set + Refresh Mist (online-only deal)
- NABLA Cupid’s Arrow Longwear Stylo Pencil (online-only deal)
- Eyeko mascaras (online-only deal)
Wednesday, Sept. 13
- Origins Ginzing Vitamin C + Niacinamide Eye Cream To Brighten and Depuff
- Select St. Tropez Bronzing Mousses
- PMD Personal Microderm Pro Microdermabrasion Tool
- Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow (online-only deal)
- Select ZitSticka Killa Kit Zit Microdart & Goo Getter Zit Patches (online-only deal)
- L’Occitane Almond Supple Skin Oil (online-only deal)
Thursday, Sept. 14
- Smashbox x Halo Collection
- Clinique Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover
- Tula Filer Primer Blurring and Moisturizing Primer
- Select women-founded brands (online-only deal)
- Select Patchology eye gels (online-only deal)
- Select Nudestix lip products (online-only deal)
Friday, Sept. 15
- Benefit Cosmetics BADGal Bang! Volumizing Mascara
- Bobbi Brown Perfectly Defined Gel Eyeliner
- Tarte Fake Awake Vegan Waterline Highlight Eyeliner (online-only deal)
- IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer (online only deal)
- OSEA Hyaluronic Sea Serum (online-only deal)
- A surprise Sunday Riley product
- A surprise Urban Decay product
Saturday, Sept. 16
- Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kits
- MAC Cosmetics Blush
- Morphe 35 Pan Palettes (online-only deal)
- Select Lancome products (online-only deal)
- A surprise Viktor & Rolf product
