Best Bath & Body Works perfume

A great way to try out Bath & Body Works perfumes is by first buying the mini-sized perfume spray before the larger bottle.

Which Bath & Body Works perfumes are best?

Founded in 1990, Bath & Body Works has been selling unique fragrances via lotion, perfume, body spray, soap and body wash, candles and even hand sanitizer for over 30 years. Bath & Body Works perfume makes life sweeter by helping their customers smell fresh, like flowers. When it comes to the best of the best at Bath & Body Works, we chose Rose.

What to know before you buy a Bath & Body Works perfume

Importance of testing

Be sure to get a whiff of all the notes of a fragrance. It takes a moment, allowing for the scent to linger a bit, in order to smell and gather the full aromas of the perfume.

Fragrances smell different between people

One perfume might smell one way on one person, but smell entirely different on another person. It is best to test the perfume on your skin to find out what is the best fit for you personally. Because each person has a different body chemistry, fragrances smell different for everyone. Be sure to find the fragrance that smells good on you and gives you confidence throughout the day.

Allergies

Keep in mind if you have any allergies, or are sensitive to strong fragrances, you may want to check the ingredients or do a test on a small area of your skin if you aren’t sure.

What to look for in a quality Bath & Body Works perfume

Wear time

If you are looking for a perfume that is long-lasting, try to find a scent you like in the eau de parfum version, rather than the fine-fragrance mist.

Intensity

In contrast to the fine-fragrance mist, the perfume is much more intense and bold. If you want something subtle, it may be best to go with the mist. However, if you’re looking for that special scent that makes an impact, try the eau du parfum.

All three notes

With quality perfume in general, you always want to look for all three notes. First, you have top notes, which are light and sweet; middle notes, known as heart notes, appear when the top notes fade and are usually a stronger floral scent; and then the last notes are the base notes, which is considered the “dry down” period and typically include deeper fragrances such as vanilla, musk, cedarwood and sandalwood.

How much you can expect to spend on Bath & Body Works perfume

The fine fragrance mists usually range from $12-$14, however the eau de parfums range from about $20-$50.

Bath & Body Works perfume FAQ

Should my body wash and lotion be the same fragrance as the perfume?

A. Although some fragrances mix nicely together, if you absolutely love a particular fragrance and want to get the most out of it, it is best to use body wash, then lotion, as well as body spray and perfume, to help scents last throughout the day.

How can I pick the best fragrance?

A. A few different considerations go into selecting the fragrance that is right for you personally. First, as noted before, you must always test the perfume out by spraying it on your skin to get a sense of how it smells on you. Second, it’s important to think about the aromas that you are attracted to and evoke positive energy within you. It may also help to think of your personality and what you love in order to know what perfume to seek out.

What’s the best Bath & Body Works perfume to buy?

Top Bath & Body Works perfume

Bath & Body Works Rose

What you need to know: Rose is an elegant, sweet yet spicy fragrance with floral notes that are long-lasting.

What you’ll love: This fragrance is a playful and flirty scent that gives you a special aroma for others to remember you by. It is a floral smell with a mix of some spice notes.

What you should consider: Some reviews claim the rose is overpowered by the other floral notes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Bath & Body Works perfume for the money

Bath & Body Works Beautiful Day

What you need to know: With a spritz of this fresh, airy and sweet fragrance, you’ll be sure to have a beautiful day. This is perfect for anyone looking for a naturally enticing fragrance with notes of fruits, florals and woods to wear daily.

What you’ll love: Key fragrance notes include a delightful blend of daisies, sun-kissed apples, sparkling cassis and pink peonies. This warm scent has daydream vibes that take you back to youthful, carefree summer days.

What you should consider: This clean scent may be too subtle for those looking for a stronger fragrance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bath & Body Works Gingham

What you need to know: Gingham is a customer favorite and consists of a mixture of Bath & Body Works’ most beloved scents that are full of fresh, fruity and floral notes.

What you’ll love: This is a vibrant and energizing fragrance that is simple in the beginning, then becomes deeper and more invigorating. The notes of clementine, freesia, floral, citrus and violet are unique and mysterious, yet clean and invigorating. It consists of an aloe mist and nourishes the skin without sticky residue.

What you should consider: Some reviewers claim the smell wears off too quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bath & Body Works At The Beach

What you need to know: In a modern bottle, At The Beach is a warm and breezy fragrance that will have you enjoying those sunny days.

What you’ll love: A combination of white frangipani flowers, jasmine, palm leaves, toasted coconut, salty amber and sea salt waters, this fragrance is perfect for spritzing over top of SPF protection while relaxing on vacation.

What you should consider: Some may feel less inclined to wear it during seasons other than Summer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bath & Body Works In The Stars

What you need to know: Ideal for dinner parties and large gatherings, this classy fragrance will help you stand out with its deep, musky aroma.

What you’ll love: This high-quality scent is a combination that includes sandalwood musk, starflower, sugared tangelo, agarwood and amber. This fragrance provides a mysteriously dark, sleek and bold scent that is long-lasting and has great wearability.

What you should consider: Tends to smell more like a cologne than perfume.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Mary Hicks writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.