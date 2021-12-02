Best Tom Ford cologne

If you want to stay fresh all day but don’t want to spend the money on high volumes of Tom Ford cologne, consider a scent with ancillary products such as a hand lotion, shower gel or beard oil.

Which Tom Ford cologne is best?

Whether you’re a seasoned sensuous scent veteran or looking to layer on luxury scents for the first time, there is a Tom Ford cologne for you. Since 2006, when Tom Ford released his first fragrance, Black Orchid, he has earned a reputation as one of the industry’s foremost perfumers. Between high-end fragrances that compete with other name brands and ultra-luxury scents with exclusive ingredients for the most discerning customer, there is a Tom Ford cologne for everybody at every budget. A great option is the Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum if you’re interested in a unique, versatile and high-quality fragrance.

What to know before you buy Tom Ford cologne

Private blend or signature line

Tom Ford fragrances fall into either the private blend collection or the signature collection. The private blend collection is more expensive because it contains the products of Ford’s personal experimentation in his scent laboratory. Private Blend fragrances are experimental by nature and often have edgier, unprecedented scent profiles. On the other hand, the signature collection contains more traditional scents or tamed best-sellers from the private blend collection. While the signature collection is cheaper, it certainly isn’t any less high-quality.

Occasion

When you enter into the world of premium fragrances, you will realize that while the scents are versatile, they’re usually formulated with a specific use in mind. Before going out and purchasing a new bottle, consider when you’ll use it. If you want something for everyday use, look for a fragrance with a lighter profile, maybe with notes of citrus or honey. On the other hand, if you plan to use your fragrance at night or for special occasions like dates, choose something intense with seductive notes of wood, amber or tobacco.

Skin type

Everything from body chemistry to hormones can impact how your cologne will smell on you, so it’s essential to consider these things. Most importantly, know your skin type. If you tend to have oily skin, your fragrance will smell stronger when applied than it does in the bottle. However, if your skin is usually on the drier side, you may want to choose a stronger cologne or apply it liberally throughout the day.

How much you can expect to spend on Tom Ford cologne

While smaller, travel-sized bottles of Tom Ford cologne cost around $50, full-sized bottles almost always cost upwards of $340.

Tom Ford cologne FAQ

Is the private blend collection longer lasting?

A. The short answer is no. The private blend scents aren’t a higher price because they perform better as scents. The private blend line of scents is for people looking for a more complex, unexpected and unique scent. The ingredients are often unconventional and the manufacturing process, but the signature line scents will keep you smelling fresh for just as long.

Why are parfum and eau de parfum more expensive than eau de toilette?

A. For Eau de parfum and parfum to have a stronger scent, they require higher concentrations of pure perfume oils. Pure perfume oils are the most expensive ingredient in cologne.

What’s the best Tom Ford cologne to buy?

Top Tom Ford cologne

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum

What you need to know: If luxury had a smell, there’s a good chance it would smell like Tobacco Vanille, one of Tom Ford’s most iconic fragrances, known for exuding classical masculinity.

What you’ll love: Tom Ford’s twist on the classic tobacco scent, Tobacco Vanille, is a modern fragrance with a warm and spicy profile, complemented by subtle yet noticeable notes of tonka bean. Tobacco Vanille comes in a striking display-worthy bottle and a convenient gift box like all Tom Ford cologne. To top it all off, Tobacco Vanille is known for its incredible longevity, so you can count on this cologne to last all day and well into the night.

What you should consider: Some wearers find the tobacco notes overpowering.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Top Tom Ford cologne for the money

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum

What you need to know: This fragrance, which happens to be Tom Ford’s first, is characterized by aphrodisiacal ingredients such as black truffle, ylang-ylang and bitter orange.

What you’ll love: Although this scent was originally intended for women, it quickly became hugely popular among men as well, a testament to its desirable profile. Tom Ford is known for creating seductive scents, and his first foray into the fragrance industry displays this better than any other. With contrasting yet complementary notes of rum-soaked plum and effervescent bergamot, this cologne is sure to impress without breaking the bank.

What you should consider: The genderless fragrance may not have the masculinity some are looking for in a cologne.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Tom Ford Neroli Portofino Eau de Parfum

What you need to know: Neroli Portofino has a tropical and fruity profile, making it an ideal fragrance for the warmer months and during the daytime.

What you’ll love: Neroli Portofino, as the striking turquoise bottle implies, is reminiscent of the ocean with delightful hints of salt and sea breeze. As a member of Tom Ford’s private blend collection, Neroli Portofino combines the finest, unexpected ingredients such as neroli from Tunisia and lemon from Italy to create a lively concoction that will have your friends wondering who smells so good. Plus, it comes in a fantastic bottle, inspired by the sophisticated simplicity of chess pieces, that can serve as a display piece all on its own.

What you should consider: Although the scent is incredibly refreshing, it’s not as long-lasting as more intense Tom Ford fragrances.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

