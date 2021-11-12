11 most popular shampoos at Sephora

When choosing a shampoo, take into account your hair type and what you need. If, for example, you need something that hydrates and leaves your hair feeling thick and lush, select a shampoo that targets these areas.

Which popular shampoo at Sephora is best?

If you’re looking for a new shampoo, Sephora has some excellent options. Most of Sephora’s shampoos are free from harmful ingredients, which makes them gentle enough for nearly any hair type. Whether you’re looking for volume for fine or thinning hair, or you want something to help hydrate your hair and scalp without leaving it oily, there’s something for you. Before choosing a shampoo, however, there are a few things you should know.

Hair type

Sephora offers shampoos that are meant for any type of hair, including:

Straight

Curly

Wavy

Coiled

Not all shampoos are formulated for all hair types, however. When choosing one, make sure it works well for yours.

Ingredients

While some shampoos use potentially harmful chemicals, many of Sephora’s shampoos do not. In fact, many of Sephora’s products are free from parabens, sulfates (SLES, SLS) and phthalates.

Parabens: Although parabens help increase the shampoo’s shelf life, they also have some downsides. Parabens may dry out the hair or scalp, which could result in dandruff, split ends and breakage. They may also cause dyed hair to fade more quickly.

Sulfates: In shampoo, sulfates may strip hair from beneficial oils that keep it shiny, hydrated and healthy. If a person with sensitive skin uses a shampoo with sulfates, they may also end up with a dry or irritated scalp.

Phthalates: Phthalates are what help things like shampoo and mousse gel and keep their fragrance. However, some studies have linked phthalates in shampoo to health problems such as the disruption in hormone production and potential risk of disease.

Not all ingredients are harmful, however, and they don’t all have the same effects on everybody. If you have highly sensitive skin or are concerned about potentially dangerous ingredients, look for a shampoo that doesn’t have them in the formula.

Intended results

Every shampoo has its own purpose and benefits. Sephora’s shampoos are meant to accomplish one or more of the following:

Prevent or reduce hair breakage or split ends

Get rid of frizz and flyaway hairs

Repair damaged hair by strengthening the bonds on a molecular level

Hydrate or moisturize moderately to extremely dry hair

Exfoliate the scalp and reduce dandruff

Leave a pleasant, lingering fragrance

Prevent colored hair from fading

Improve hair’s elasticity

Proper usage

Each bottle of shampoo by Sephora has instructions on the best way to use it. For people with medium or long hair, it’s best to use around a quarter-size amount of shampoo. Simply lather it up and massage it gently into your hair and scalp for around 30-60 seconds. You can use either your hands or a scalp shampoo brush to do this. Thoroughly rinse the shampoo from your hair. If desired, follow it up with a hydrating or volumizing conditioner.

Regardless of which type of shampoo you choose, it’s a good idea to swap it out every so often. If you’re starting to find that the shampoo you’ve been using regularly doesn’t work as well as it did before, change it out for a new one for a few weeks or so.

Best Sephora everyday shampoos

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Formulated to repair and strengthen any type of hair, this Sephora shampoo is free from harmful chemicals and color-safe. The shampoo is also proven to hydrate hair and leave it looking healthier than before.

Sold by Sephora

Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo

This color-safe, hydrating shampoo is best for dry or normal hair. It’s safe for daily use for people with curly, wavy, straight or coiled hair. The formula uses argan oil, which is rich in antioxidants, and other nutrients that leave hair healthy and strong.

Sold by Sephora

Living Proof Curl Shampoo

Meant to enhance the hair’s natural curls, this shampoo uses a gentle formula to cleanse and condition curly, coiled and wavy hair. It’s specially designed to prevent stripping the hair’s essential oils and leave it stronger than ever. Plus, it helps prevent frizz and flyaways.

Sold by Sephora

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Shampoo

This everyday shampoo comes in two options, an 8-ounce and a 24-ounce bottle. The shampoo itself helps strengthen, smooth and hydrate hair using safe, cruelty-free ingredients. It also prevents dirt and oil buildup from damaging the hair.

Sold by Sephora

Kerastase Nutritive Shampoo for Dry Hair

Perfect for dry hair, this shampoo hydrates hair without leaving it greasy or oily. The formula uses a combination of antioxidants and nutrients to restore hair back to health and leave it soft and shiny. It has a spicy-sweet fragrance.

Sold by Sephora

Best Sephora luxury shampoos

Shu Uemura Urban Moisture Deep Hydration Shampoo

This high-end hydrating shampoo uses a gentle cleansing formula to strengthen hair on a molecular level and leave it soft, shiny and smooth. It also enhances the hair’s natural elasticity and helps prevent breakage and split ends.

Sold by Sephora

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair Super Moisture Shampoo

Using a safe formula that’s free from harmful chemicals and artificial dyes, this shampoo leaves hair ultra-hydrated and deeply conditioned. It’s best for those with dry, damaged or chemically treated hair. The shampoo also uses healthy, natural ingredients and algae extract, shea butter and rosehip oil to cleanse hair and leave it smooth, elastic and healthy.

Sold by Sephora

Shu Uemura Muroto Volume Lightweight Care Shampoo

Formulated for fine hair, this premium shampoo adds long-lasting volume to coiled, straight, curly and wavy hair types. At the same time, it boosts fine hair follicles to help strengthen it. The shampoo is lightweight as well.

Sold by Sephora

Other Sephora shampoos

Briogeo Scalp Revival Micro-exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo

Made to exfoliate the scalp and hydrate the hair, this shampoo scrub is best for individuals with dry, oily or flaky hair and scalp. The scrub uses a clean formula that’s free from harsh chemicals and uses safe ingredients like coconut oil and tea tree oil to strengthen and cleanse hair. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free.

Sold by Sephora

Performance Remedy Turbo Wash Energizing Cleanser

With a woodsy fragrance, this men’s shampoo leaves the scalp feeling invigorated and the hair clean and shiny. It also doubles as a body wash for those who want an all-in-one product. It’s great for most hair types.

Sold by Sephora

Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Shampoo for Thinning Hair

This shampoo fortifies and adds volume to hair to negate the thinning effect. It’s safe on colored or treated hair and has a pleasant fragrance. Besides that, it also helps fight against aging and dry hair.

Sold by Sephora

