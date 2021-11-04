Best blue hair color

Add a pop of color to your life by dyeing your hair blue! Find a perfect, ready-made shade or mix your own for the perfect custom tint.

Which blue hair colors are best?

Blue is a gorgeous color on just about everyone because there are so many shades to complement their complexions and styles. Whether you decide to tint dark hair or go for full vibrancy on lightened hair, adding blue color to your hair is the perfect way to brighten up your look.

Coloring your hair takes some work to maintain, but when the color is so beautiful it’s more like a labor of love. If you’re ready for a change, the top choice for blue hair color is MANIC PANIC Shocking Blue Hair Dye Classic.

What to know before you buy a blue hair color

To bleach or not

If you want vivid, dramatic color but have very dark hair, you will definitely need to bleach your hair first. Lightening your hair will have a dramatic effect on how any blue hair color will look. It can also help the blue color adhere to your hair better.

If you decide to lighten your hair, it’s advisable to have it done by a professional. They will make sure your hair is cared for and remove any brassy tones that would affect the blue color or make it fade to green. If you just want to tint your natural hair, you can still use regular blue dye or buy a tinted conditioner.

Maintenance

Especially if you haven’t dyed your hair before, familiarize yourself with the maintenance required for dyed hair before picking a blue hair color. If you want to maintain bright, vivid color for several weeks, it’s best to use a shampoo and conditioner designed for color-treated hair. You’ll also need to wash and rinse your hair in cold water, as hot water will wash the color out faster. If you don’t mind some fading, though, you don’t have to take these steps.

What to look for in a quality blue hair color

Shade range

Some brands have 2-3 shades of each color to choose from, while others might only have one. The latter is especially true if you’re looking at brands that mostly sell natural shades. For something fun like blue, look at brands that specialize in fantasy colors and provide multiple shades of the color you want.

Cruelty-free and vegan

Products that are cruelty-free and vegan have not been tested on animals and do not use any animal byproducts. If you’re trying to be a more conscientious consumer, consider buying products that fit these parameters.

Process

Even without bleaching, applying blue hair color at home can be a big process. Depending on the type of product you choose, you need many different supplies to ensure the best outcome. That’s why some folks prefer using a tinted conditioner instead. The color doesn’t last as long as traditional color, but it’s easier to maintain.

Cost per ounce

When comparing prices, look at the amount of product and how much it costs per ounce. For those watching their budgets, this will help ensure that you’re not spending more than you intend. This is also helpful if you have a lot of hair and need to buy multiple tubs or bottles.

How much you can expect to spend on blue hair color

Expect to spend about $2-$3 per ounce. Different products will come in different amounts, so gauge the price per ounce rather than the price per tub or bottle.

Blue hair color FAQ

Should I bleach at home to get maximum color payoff?

A. Yes, you can bleach at home; however, due to the different risks, it’s better to invest in having a professional lighten your hair. Doing it yourself may save some money, but you could cause severe damage and give your scalp chemical burns.

Why is hair dye described as semi-permanent?

A. Unlike hair dye that is meant to mimic natural hair colors, fantasy colors like blue tend to fade a lot faster, even with proper maintenance. Labeling them as semi-permanent is just a good way to set realistic expectations for the consumer.

What are the best blue hair colors to buy?

Top blue hair color

MANIC PANIC Shocking Blue Hair Dye Classic

What you need to know: Featuring six different shades of blue, MANIC PANIC has long been known as the top brand for fun and zany hair colors.

What you’ll love: This blue hair color is easy to mix with other shades from this brand and is cruelty-free and vegan. If applied to lightened hair, the color will be especially vibrant. This product is free of parabens, ammonia, phthalates and other harmful ingredients.

What you should consider: If applied to unlightened hair, it may transfer more easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top blue hair color for the money

ARCTIC FOX Vegan and Cruelty-Free Semi-Permanent Hair Color Dye

What you need to know: Arctic Fox’s blue hair color is as hydrating and gentle as it is vibrant.

What you’ll love: Both vegan and cruelty-free, this blue hair color is also free of peroxide and ammonia, making it safe for different hair types. It has a pleasant scent, which is nice when leaving it in your hair for 20-30 minutes.

What you should consider: If you prefer the faded look, get a light blue kit to mix with the dark. Once this color is applied to lightened hair it’s difficult to remove.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Worth checking out

oVertone Haircare Semi-Permanent Color

What you need to know: For those looking for a more subtle blue color that’s super easy to apply, oVertone’s blue conditioner is a great choice.

What you’ll love: This conditioner is great either for those who just want a little color and for those looking to maintain a bigger dye job in between salon appointments. It’s vegan, cruelty-free and designed for all hair types.

What you should consider: The quality might be inconsistent. Ensure you are buying an oVertone product and not a knockoff.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

