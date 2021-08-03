Don’t confuse fine hair with thin hair. It’s the circumference of a hair strand that determines if it’s fine, while the number of hairs determines thin hair, so you can have a lot of fine hair.

What is the best drugstore shampoo for fine hair?

Fine hair is often delicate and prone to frizz, which makes it difficult to manage at times. However, the products you choose can make all of the difference because not all hair products were designed to specifically care for fine hair. Still, choose your hair products with caution since some may have the opposite effect and enhance the frizz.

How to manage fine hair

Shampoo and conditioner

When trying to manage fine hair, start with the basics, and that means shampoo and conditioner. There are some excellent options out there, and for some people, they are enough to do the trick, but others still find their hair difficult to manage.

Additional treatment options

If you still find your fine hair difficult to manage, you can branch out and begin to experiment with other products, such as thickening serum, thickening spray, volumizing gel and even a hair mask.

Where to buy: Amazon

One or more of these products might be exactly what you need, but you don’t want to go overboard and do too much. Instead, start with one product at a time, so you can accurately gauge its effectiveness.

Vitamins and supplements

The health of your hair is not only determined by what you put on it but also by what you put in your body. Namely, Biotin has been known to assist in hair growth and health. It’s available in tablet and gummy form.

Where to buy: Amazon

Keratin, collagen, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and vitamins A through E can all benefit hair growth as well. However, you don’t want to try out products too frequently. Whether it’s products or supplements, try making small changes to see what works best for you.

Best women’s drugstore shampoo for fine hair

Bumble and bumble Thickening Volume Shampoo

This lightweight and volumizing cleanser creates additional volume for thin hair that is both straight and wavy. This drugstore shampoo adds volume and shine while protecting color-treated hair with the addition of Pro-Vitamin B5 and Acetamide MEA to balance moisture.

Where to buy: Sephora and Amazon

Pura D’or Hair Thinning Therapy Shampoo

This shampoo adds volume, thickness and shine by utilizing niacin, argan oil and natural ingredients, including rosemary oil, saw palmetto and green tea. Moreover, it energizes and fortifies hair without using any sodium lauryl sulfate, hypo-allergenic and harmful chemicals while still being cruelty-free.

Where to buy: Bed, Bath & Beyond and Amazon

John Frieda Luxurious Volume Touchably Full Shampoo

Gently clean and detangle fine hair while loading up on volume boosters. The Caffeine Vitality Complex is an upgraded technology that becomes active when blow-drying hair, so it feels ultra-soft while enhancing the hair’s volume.

Where to buy: Bed, Bath & Beyond and Amazon

Matrix Biolage VolumeBloom Shampoo for Fine Hair

This shampoo plumps fine hair and adds long-lasting volume with help from the cotton flower. In addition, it serves as a gentle cleanser that helps to create voluminous hair and extra shine.

Where to buy: Amazon

Best men’s drugstore shampoo for fine hair

Duke Cannon Supply Co. News Anchor 2-in-1 Hair Wash – Tea Tree Formula

This drugstore shampoo offers a 2-in-1 treatment to cleanse and nourish the hair. It has a relaxing tea tree scent, while still being a great budget-conscious option.

Where to buy: Amazon and Kohl’s

American Crew Hair Recovery + Thickening Shampoo

A great option to treat damaged thin hair, this thickening shampoo stimulates the scalp and follicles to add fullness to your hair while conditioning and cleansing. Key ingredients include copper to promote hair growth, pro-vitamin B5 to add moisture and regeneration of skin cells, silicon to repair damage and promote thickness, and keratin amino acids to maintain optimum moisture.

Where to buy: Bed, Bath & Beyond

Brickell Men’s Daily Strengthening Shampoo for Men

A natural shampoo, this product contains peppermint and tea tree oil that works to create healthier hair by stimulating the scalp to encourage hair growth. Natural ingredients include aloe vera, vitamin B-5, vitamin E and silk amino acids.

Where to buy: Amazon

Old Spice Hair Thickening Shampoo for Men, Infused with Biotin

This classic drugstore brand is a great option for those with thin hair, and it has been designed to add life and create ultimate volume. This shampoo pairs well with the treatment system that has a thickening conditioner.

Where to buy: Amazon

Best shampoo for fine hair for everyone

Nexxus Diametress Luscious Volumizing Shampoo

This high-tech drugstore shampoo is filled with proteins and panthenol, utilizing advanced microsphere technology that replenishes nutrients, antioxidants and UV protectors. In addition, this shampoo for thin hair increases the diameter of the hair shaft for maximum volume.

Where to buy: Amazon

Fekkai Full Blown Volume Weightless Amplifier Shampoo

Free of all parabens, phthalates and sulfates, this shampoo for thin hair helps lift, detangle and hydrate to deliver two times the volume for up to 8 hours. This protective and weightless formula is loaded with natural and healthy ingredients, including coconut, Cannabis sativa seed, sunflower seed and rosemary.

Where to buy: Bed, Bath & Beyond and Amazon

Nioxin Cleanser Shampoo

This shampoo is a professional hair and scalp cleanser that can easily be purchased in your local drug store. It’s an award-winning product containing Nucilium-plex Technology that detoxes your hair while increasing body and volume.

Where to buy: Amazon

OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Extra Strength Volumizing Shampoo with Vitamin B7 & Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein for Fine Hair

This staple in your local drug store packs a punch by volumizing thin hair. It’s loaded with biotin, which is crucial for hair growth and health, bamboo extract and hydrolyzed wheat protein that make up a color-safe plumping formula to ensure your hair looks lush and healthy.

Where to buy: Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.