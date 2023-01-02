What’s the best Fekkai product?

If you’re looking for luxury hair care that is also vegan and sustainably made, check out the updated Fekkai product line. The brand’s improved collections can brighten, soften, volumize, restore and replenish your hair without the need for harmful chemicals.

The Fekkai Apple Cider Detox Scalp Scrub is the best because it is recommended for all hair types. It also detoxifies your luscious locks as it boosts shine.

What to know before you buy a Fekkai product

About the Fekkai product line

Hair stylist Frederic Fekkai launched his brand and namesake in 1995 to develop luxury products that give users lasting benefits for their hair and scalp. While the founder rebranded to just Fekkai in 2020, luxury hair care is still the central mission, but now all of the products are clean, cruelty-free, sustainable and vegan. They are also free of gluten, sulfates, silicone, parabens and phthalates. Still the same advantages, but cleaner solutions.

Fekkai hair care collections

Each Fekkai collection addresses a different hair concern. The brand focuses on eight types of hair care products:

Clean Stylers : A line of treatments and styling aids for all hair types.

: A line of treatments and styling aids for all hair types. Full-Blown Volume : These products deliver lift and volume.

: These products deliver lift and volume. Apple Cider Detox : This collection detoxifies the hair and scalp.

: This collection detoxifies the hair and scalp. Shea Butter : These products help those with wavy, curly and coiled hair cleanse, define and hydrate it.

: These products help those with wavy, curly and coiled hair cleanse, define and hydrate it. Super Strength : This line nourishes, strengthens, repairs and prevents hair loss as it promotes growth.

: This line nourishes, strengthens, repairs and prevents hair loss as it promotes growth. Baby Blonde : These products gently brighten and highlight golden strands over time.

: These products gently brighten and highlight golden strands over time. Technician Color : These color-safe solutions protect stained strands with anti-fade formulas that are also sulfate-free.

: These color-safe solutions protect stained strands with anti-fade formulas that are also sulfate-free. Brilliant Glass: These oil-based formulas smooth out frizz and add shine.

Know your hair type

Before you pick your Fekkai products, check the recommended hair type in its description to ensure that it is a good fit for you. There are four main hair types to consider:

Straight : You have straight hair if your strands naturally have little to no waves.

: You have straight hair if your strands naturally have little to no waves. Wavy : Your mane is wavy if it is neither straight nor curly and tends to have a lot of texture.

: Your mane is wavy if it is neither straight nor curly and tends to have a lot of texture. Curly : Your hair is curly if it naturally grows into an “S” shape.

: Your hair is curly if it naturally grows into an “S” shape. Coiled: You have a coiled crown if your hair grows into loose or tight spirals.

What to look for in a quality Fekkai product

Benefits your hair needs

Consider what you need from a new hair care routine. While each collection serves a particular hair type, similar features can be found across each line.

The Fekkai product line can help you address seven issues:

Clarifying : These remove buildup and contaminants from strands.

: These remove buildup and contaminants from strands. Shine and anti-frizz : They add moisture and nourishment while eliminating frizz.

: They add moisture and nourishment while eliminating frizz. Color protection : This is an excellent solution for protecting color-treated hair and increasing shine.

: This is an excellent solution for protecting color-treated hair and increasing shine. Volume : These give limp hair a lift and add shine.

: These give limp hair a lift and add shine. Repair and restore : These address damage with nourishing and restorative ingredients.

: These address damage with nourishing and restorative ingredients. Hydration : They add vibrancy, lock in moisture and softens hair.

: They add vibrancy, lock in moisture and softens hair. Brightening: These brighten and boost shine with professional glosses and treatments.

Collections that meet your hair goals

While three or more collections, such as Apple Cider Detox, Shea Butter and Technician Color, might apply to your hair, assess your primary hair care goals to find Fekkai products that are best for you.

For example, while you might have color-treated hair, if buildup and dry curls are your main pain points, consider going for the Apple Cider Detox scalp scrub with the Shea Butter shampoo and conditioner.

Simpler styling solutions

The easiest Fekkai products to add to your styling routine are the ones that let you skip steps with all-in-one solutions. Not only is it a more affordable way to shop, it’s also more sustainable.

Evaluate your styling solution needs and find formulas that meet as many of those needs as possible in one product. For example, if you often add heat to your hair but struggle with split ends and frizz, find a heat protectant that also restores and defrizzes your hair.

How much you can expect to spend on a Fekkai product

You can get travel-size items for $8-$15, an excellent way to try new formulas out. Full-size products range from $24-$60, depending on the solution and size.

Fekkai product FAQ

How can I save on Fekkai shampoos and conditioners?

A. If you already know you love a Fekkai shampoo or conditioner, consider going for one of the brand’s liter bottles. You’ll get more of the product you want for less money per ounce.

How can I try an entire Fekkai collection for less?

A. Consider one of Fekkai’s many gift sets, as they typically cost less than buying each item individually.

What’s the best Fekkai product to buy?

Top Fekkai product

Fekkai Apple Cider Detox Scalp Scrub

What you need to know: This solution cleans your scalp and purifies your hair for a fresh start.

What you’ll love: It’s safe for all hair types, even if it is color-treated. It gently removes buildup and stimulates scalp circulation as it detoxifies your strands. It also softens your hair and boosts shine.

What you should consider: It takes some time and effort to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Top Fekkai product for the money

Fekkai Clean Stylers Straight Balm

What you need to know: This is an excellent all-in-one styling solution.

What you’ll love: It is a straightening solution that uses natural ingredients to protect and restore your hair as it reduces breakage. It also gives your hair heat protection for up to 450 degrees and 24-hour frizz control.

What you should consider: If you have straight, fine hair, this product might be a little too heavy for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Fekkai Brilliant Gloss Multi-Tasker Perfecting Creme

What you need to know: This is a great formula if you need moisture and frizz control.

What you’ll love: This formula adds moisture to your hair as it reduces frizz without leaving buildup behind. Instead of toxic chemicals, it uses clean and natural ingredients such as jojoba and olive oils.

What you should consider: This product might be a little too heavy if you have straight hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

