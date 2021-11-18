Best at-home waxing kit

There are a number of things you need to consider when you purchase an at-home waxing kit, including whether you want hard wax or soft wax.

Which at-home waxing kit is best?

An at-home waxing kit is an excellent option if you want smooth skin that can last for multiple weeks. When you purchase an at-home waxing kit, you need to consider a few things, like whether you want hard wax or soft wax. The KoluaWax Waxing Kit is a first-class at-home waxing kit.

What to know before you buy an at-home waxing kit

Hard vs. soft wax

There are a couple primary kinds of at-home waxing kits, including soft wax and hard wax. Hard wax is an excellent option because it isn’t quite as sticky as soft wax and it’s simpler to clean up afterward. Hard wax also can grab very short hairs.

You can apply soft wax to your skin directly from the container, and it’s perfect for waxing fine hairs. It’s also cheaper and less painful than hard wax.

Hair length

It’s crucial to make sure your hair is the correct length for waxing. It shouldn’t be too short, since the wax won’t be able to pick up your hair. However, if your hair is too long, it might break off partially when you remove the wax. The best length for your hair when waxing is about ¼-1/2 inch long.

After waxing

Wash your skin immediately after waxing to remove any wax residue. You also can use baby oil to remove the residue from the wax and moisturize your skin. Use a moisture after you’re done waxing to soothe your skin, especially if feels irritated.

What to look for in a quality at-home waxing kit

Wax

At-home waxing kits often come with wax in different scents, so you can choose the wax that suits your mood. Look at the quantity of wax that comes with the at-home waxing kit and make sure it’s the kind of wax that is suited for your waxing needs.

Applicator sticks and strips

Hard-wax kits generally come with applicator sticks to help you apply the wax to your skin. After the wax dries, you peel off the wax with your hands. Soft-wax kits come with applicator strips that you press over the wax and peel off to get rid of your hair. These applicator sticks and strips are typically disposable, so you will eventually run out of the applicator tools.

Wax warmer

The top wax warmers easily and quickly heat the wax and include adjustable temperature controls so the wax doesn’t get so hot that it burns the skin.

How much you can expect to spend on an at-home waxing kit

At-home waxing kits typically vary in price from $10-$50. The most basic at-home waxing kits range in price from $10-$20, while midrange at-home waxing kits go for $20-$40. High-end at-home waxing kits vary in price from $40-$50.

At-home waxing kit FAQ

Which kind of wax is right for sensitive areas of the skin?

A. You can use either soft wax or hard wax to get rid of hair around sensitive areas of your skin, such as underarms, eyebrows and bikini line. Hard wax is usually better and gentler for these sensitive areas, and you can go back over the sensitive area several times if you miss a spot.

How much wax should you apply at the same time?

A. You should spread the wax in a very thin layer while making sure to cover all the areas of the skin you want to wax. This is beneficial in two ways. First, it makes your wax last longer. It also results in less pain, since a thin layer of wax doesn’t pull as hard on your skin as a thick layer of wax.

How regularly should you wax?

A. The regularity of your at-home waxing depends on how quickly your hair grows. A single wax keeps your skin smooth and soft for approximately six to eight weeks.

What’s the best at-home waxing kit to buy?

Top at-home waxing kit

KoluaWax Waxing Kit

What you need to know: This at-home waxing kit from KoluaWax is perfect for those with sensitive skin and comes with everything you need to gently and safely remove unwanted hair.

What you’ll love: This at-home waxing kit offers pre- and post-wax oil, applicators, a silicone bowl, a wax warmer, four bags of hard wax beads and an instruction guide. The kit is very simple to use and gentle on your skin.

What you should consider: This at-home waxing kit does not pick up as much hair if you have finer or thinner hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top at-home waxing kit for the money

Nad’s Original Hair Removal Gel Kit

What you need to know: This heatless at-home waxing kit from Nad’s is not as harsh as some competitors.

What you’ll love: This waxing kit includes moisturizing balm, cotton strips, wipes and an applicator, in addition to the gel wax, which works with the body temperature rather than requiring heat.

What you should consider: This at-home waxing kit might not pick up thicker hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ajoura Home Waxing Kit

What you need to know: This comprehensive and affordable at-home waxing kit from Ajoura makes waxing at home safe, affordable, quick and simple.

What you’ll love: This Ajoura at-home waxing kit comes with pre- and post-wax spray, gloves, 20 wax sticks, four bags of scented hard wax beads and a wax warmer. It’s soft on the skin and simple for beginners to use.

What you should consider: Some consumers didn’t like the smell of the wax beads included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

