Best electric razor for shaving your head

Rotary shavers are used in a circular motion, which is in contrast to foil shavers and manual razor blades that are used in a horizontal or vertical motion.

Which electric razor for shaving your head is best?

Trying to keep a smooth and stubble-free head can be a challenge. Manual razors are time-consuming and, if you aren’t careful, can easily nick you. Electric razors, on the other hand, can get the job done quickly and without any potential for cuts.

Not all electric razors are created equal, though, and there are many things to consider before choosing one if you want it to do a good job. First and foremost, you’ll need to decide if you prefer a rotary razor like the Skull Shaver Pitbull Platinum Pro, which conforms well to the contours of the head, or a foil shaver, which can sometimes be better at getting a very close cut. You’ll also need to consider the pros and cons of choosing a cordless or corded model and which, if any, attachments a particular electric razor includes.

What to know before you buy an electric razor for shaving your head

Types

When it comes to bald head shaving, it is best to avoid trimmers and opt for a rotary or foil shaver. Of the two, rotary shavers better conform to contours because the shaving heads can flex in various directions. Those with sensitive skin may want to avoid them because the circular motion can cause irritation for some.

Foil shavers use an oscillating blade rather than a rotating one. This means they are less likely to cause irritation; however, they don’t flex to conform to the shape of your head. Because of this, they often require a few extra passes to get full coverage and can struggle in some areas. That said, they are designed to lift hairs as they go across your skin, which enables them to provide a very close shave.

Corded vs. cordless

Most people opt for a cordless shaver because they are the most convenient to use. You don’t have to worry about a cord getting tangled up or in the way when shaving. You also don’t have to worry about staying close to an outlet as you shave, and many cordless models can be used in the shower.

The downside to cordless models is that you’ll need to remember to charge them on a regular basis. If you forget, there is the potential they will be dead when you need to shave, or worse, run out of battery part way through the job. You can get the best of both worlds by choosing a cordless model that can also operate while it is charging.

Features to look for in a quality electric razor for shaving your head

Flex

If choosing a rotary shaver, pay attention to the number of directions the heads can flex. The more ways they flex, the better they will follow along with the contours of your head. Some only flex in four directions, while others can flex in as many as eight directions. Additionally, some shavers have an additional flexpoint in the neck that increases their ability to follow contours.

Attachments

Some electric razors come with several attachments to enhance their functionality. The most common of these is a trimmer for cutting your beard, mustache and sideburns. Some models may also include a face scrubber, a nose hair trimmer, a precision tool and various combs in different lengths.

Battery life

If choosing a cordless razor, the battery life should be a consideration. Some models have short battery lives of just 30 minutes, which means they’ll only get you through a couple of cuts before they need to be recharged. The best models have battery lives between 60 and 90 minutes.

LED indicator

An LED indicator on cordless models is helpful for keeping an eye on the remaining battery life. This should hopefully prevent a situation in which you run out of juice midway through a shave.

Quick charge

Even with a long battery life and an LED indicator, it is almost inevitable that you’ll encounter a situation where you pick up your shaver only to find the battery is dead. Models with a quick charge feature can get you out of that jam in a couple of minutes.

Noise level

All electric shavers are going to be louder than using a manual razor. That said, if you are worried about the noise being an issue, it is best to opt for a rotary shaver, as these are quieter than trimmers and foil shavers.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric razor for shaving your head

Most electric razors for shaving your head cost between $30-$200.

Electric razor for shaving your head FAQ

Are electric razors better for shaving my head than manual razors?

Both electric shavers and manual razors have their pros and cons. Many people find that manual razors provide a closer shave; however, they are more time-consuming and more likely to cause irritation. Electric shavers help you get out the door quicker in the morning and are better for those with sensitive skin. There is also no chance of accidentally nicking yourself with an electric razor.

How do I prevent irritation when shaving my head?

If your skin tends to get irritated when shaving, try using a shaving cream with your electric razor as long as it is designed for wet and dry shaving. Ideally, you should use a shaving cream that contains moisturizers, which can help soothe the skin and reduce the chances of inflammation.

What is the best electric razor for shaving heads to buy?

Top electric razor for shaving your head

Skull Shaver Pitbull Platinum Pro

What you need to know: A premium rotary shaver that can be used wet or dry, the Pitbull Platinum Pro can get you out the door in a hurry with a nice smooth head.

What you’ll love: Its small size and travel lock make it ideal for taking along on trips, and its digital battery life indicator tells you at a glance exactly how much juice is left.

What you should consider: It seems a bit overpriced compared to other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric razor for shaving your head for the money

Remington XR1400 Verso

What you need to know: The Remington XR1400 Verso not only gets the job done well with its three rotary blades and 360-degree flexing neck, but it offers excellent value for the money, too.

What you’ll love: It includes a facial scrubber and a length-adjustable trimmer for touching up your beard, sideburns and mustache.

What you should consider: Its battery life is only 45 minutes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Philips Norelco Shaver 6900

What you need to know: The Philips Norelco 6900 is equally suitable for shaving your face and head, and it fits comfortably in the hand while doing so.

What you’ll love: It has a small charging stand that won’t use up a lot of space on your bathroom counter. Also, its heads flex in eight directions for a close shave no matter the contours of your skin.

What you should consider: The included beard trimmer attachment struggles on thick and coarse beards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

