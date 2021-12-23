12 best lip balm brands

Apply lip balm before bed to promote hydration and boost moisture in the skin for an extended amount of time.

Which lip balm brands are best?

Lip balms help moisturize the skin and include generous additional benefits ranging from protection against UV rays to adding a hint of color to your lips. The products can present differently on skin types because skin types often impact how the color shows up and stays on the skin. Consider talking to your dermatologist to discuss any specific concerns or areas of interest. Lip balms are a helpful way to improve the health and integrity of your skin during the span of your busy days.

What is lip balm?

Lip balm is a combination of ingredients intended to moisturize and hydrate the lips. The lip balms can help improve skin integrity by providing the necessary ingredients to promote additional benefits such as faster healing. Some lip balms can even guard against sunburns with included SPF protection.

Are there alternatives to lip balm?

Yes. Lip balms are a great way to moisturize the skin, but you can easily find other alternatives in your kitchen, such as coconut oil.

Is there a difference between lipstick and lip balm?

Yes. There are multiple differences between lipstick and lip balm that help to differentiate the two beauty products. Lipsticks have more color and are often more vibrant while helping to offer an added layer of protection to the lips. In contrast, lip balms are specifically designed to help hydrate the skin with ingredients such as shea butter and moisturizing oils.

Best colored lip balms

Some lip balms include a pop of color to brighten and moisturize the lips simultaneously. Keep in mind how the color will look on your skin type before purchasing a product. The colors are not as bold as lipstick, but they offer a good middle ground between clear lip balms and lipsticks.

If your skin is extremely chapped, then consider using a clear color that won’t cake onto the chapped portion of your lips.

Buxom Full Plump Lip Balm

This lip balm comes in different color options, such as Inner Glow and Dolly Fever. The balm adds a hint of color that changes with your personal pH level and can be used as a base product or worn on its own. The ingredients both hydrate and plump the lips.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Sephora

Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm

The balm offers hydration and a hint of pigment as it comes in seven different colors, such as light pinks and purples. The color can be applied and layered to create a deeper look. It uses ingredients such as avocado oil to help hydrate the skin for 8 hours. The balm is both vegan and cruelty-free and avoids potentially harmful ingredients such as paraffins.

Sold by Amazon

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

The lightweight balm offers a high shine and avoids parabens and phthalates. The balm offers a wide range of colors in five different shades, such as Gummy Bear and Grapefruit. It helps to add moisture to the skin with shea butter.

Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

Fresh Sugar Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 15

The balm works best for various skin types, from oily to dry. It comes in either a satin or shimmer finish with ingredients such as grapeseed oil. The balm protects against sun damage with an SPF 15, and you can reapply a lip balm throughout the day.

Sold by Sephora

Best clear lip balm

These lip balms add a vibrant shine while also helping to hydrate and moisturize the skin without an added bright color. These lip balms offer a neutral appearance that works best for everyday wear.

Vaseline Lip Therapy Lip Balm Tin

The lip balm is made from Vaseline and jelly placed into a portable metal tin. The product uses petrolatum and shea butter to hydrate the skin.

Sold by Amazon

Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment

This lip balm comes in a liquid formula that uses chamomile and shea butter to boost hydration. The product is free from fragrances, so it’s ideal for sensitive skin groups and people easily irritated by scents.

Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Tatcha Gold Camellia Goldspun Lip Balm

Includes Camellia oil and small slivers of 23-carat gold that offer a subtle shine. The formula has antioxidants and works with a wide range of skin tones. The product helps to invigorate the skin and combat the signs of aging.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Carmex Original Flavor Moisturizing Lip Balm Tube

The balm uses petrolatum and beeswax to guard and moisturize the skin. The product comes in packages of three or even 18 individual tubes. The balm is medicated and helps to both heal and soothe lips.

Sold by Amazon

Bioderma Lip Stick

The clear balm can be purchased as a single product or in a set of two. The product helps to hydrate the skin with moisturizing ingredients such as shea butter and laminaria.

Sold by Amazon

Best cruelty-free lip balms

These lip balms are cruelty-free, so the products were created without testing or harming animals.

Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm

The cruelty-free balm includes ingredients such as avocado and green tea leaf. The product works to boost collagen and improves damaged skin after UV exposure. The product uses a wider container design to promote an easier opening experience which is ideal for people that struggle with dexterity.

Sold by Kohl’s and Sephora

Jack Black Intense Lip Therapy Lip Balm

The clear lip balm is cruelty-free and offers SPF 25 protection from the sun. The balm comes in different varieties, from black tea and blackberry to pineapple and mint. The product includes green tea and shea butter to hydrate and rejuvenate the skin.

Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Sephora

Burt’s Bees Lip Balm Stocking Stuffer

The lip balm comes in a set of two and offers different flavors such as mango and beeswax. The product is not tested on animals. The balm is made from natural and responsibly sourced animal products such as beeswax.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

