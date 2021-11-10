What is the best CBD lip balm?

CBD balms are increasingly popular in treating health issues such as chronic pain and inflammation. CBD lip balm combines the perks of CBD oil with moisturizing agents to hydrate and treat dry or chapped lips. CBD balm locks in moisture and offers an array of extra benefits, such as antioxidants and anti-inflammatory qualities.

If you want one of the best CBD lip balms available, Lord Jones dominates the market. It was the first CBD brand on Sephora, released in early 2021. It meets all the high standards you can expect to find in a Lord Jones product.

What to know before you buy CBD lip balm

Benefits of CBD lip balm

CBD lip balm features active compounds from cannabinoids, naturally occurring substances found in cannabis sativa. These compounds set it apart from other hydrating lip balms.

CBD balm is anti-inflammatory and contains antioxidants. In a lip balm, CBD oil works to reduce irritation around the lips, and the antioxidants protect lips from over-exposure to the sun, wind and cold, dry air. CBD oil is also antibacterial.

Effectiveness of CBD lip balm

There are two things you should consider when looking at the effectiveness of CBD lip balm: source and type. The soil quality in the United States is ideal for hemp growth, so look for a CBD lip balm sourced in the United States.

The types of CBD formulas used in balms are isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum.

Isolate only contains CBD. Manufacturers remove other cannabinoids, including any traces of THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol.

only contains CBD. Manufacturers remove other cannabinoids, including any traces of THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol. Broad-spectrum includes all other cannabinoids in the CBD compound, except for THC.

includes all other cannabinoids in the CBD compound, except for THC. Full-spectrum features the full range of cannabinoids, including THC.

According to Examine, CBD oil tends to work best when it includes THC and other cannabinoid compounds. If you’re looking for a highly effective CBD lip balm, stick to a full-spectrum formula.

How much CBD is in CBD lip balm?

Most CBD lip balms contain 15-25 milligrams of CBD per tube. If you need a more potent product, find CBD lip balms with 50 mg of CBD or more.

What to look for in a quality CBD lip balm

Additional ingredients

Added ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil will help moisturize and soothe the skin. A combination of CBD oil and other hydrating ingredients will leave your lips super-hydrated.

Organic and cruelty-free

Organic CBD lip balms are generally of higher quality. An organic formula means the balm is free of pesticides, insecticides or other chemicals. Also, some people opt for cruelty-free products, meaning the company did not test on animals.

Scent

If you have sensitive skin, avoid CBD lip balms with artificial fragrances. Most CBD lip balms feature a light, natural scent that comes from the essential oils in the formula.

Third-party testing

Look for products that have met quality standards outside the ones established by the manufacturer. A high-quality CBD lip balm will have undergone third-party testing to ensure its quality, safety and effectiveness.

How much you can expect to spend on CBD lip balm

Depends on brand, quality and ingredients, CBD lip balms range from $8-$25 per tube.

CBD lip balm FAQ

Will CBD lip balm get me high?

A. CBD lip balm will not affect your mood or mind. It’s important to note that in rare cases, balms with more than 0.3% of THC could result in a false-positive drug test.

Is hemp oil the same as CBD oil?

A. CBD oil and hemp oil are different. While hydrating, hemp oil does not contain any anti-inflammatory or antibacterial qualities.

Does CBD lip balm help with anxiety?

A. Due to the low concentration of CBD, CBD lip balms do not typically reduce anxiety.

What’s the best CBD lip balm to buy?

Top CBD lip balm

Lord Jones CBD Lip Balm

What you need to know: Lord Jones has a reputation for creating high-quality products. It was the first CBD brand launched on Sephora.

What you’ll love: Each stick of this balm combines 25 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD with moisturizing shea butter, mimosa wax, beeswax and 18% extra-virgin olive oil to protect and hydrate lips. Its natural scent comes from a mix of grapefruit and rosemary oils, which also act as antioxidants.

What you should consider: This lip balm contains roughly 0.3% THC.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Violet Grey

Top CBD lip balm for the money

Cannuka CBD Hydrating Lip Balm

What you need to know: This lip balm combines the moisturizing power of CBD oil with manuka honey, a super-hydrating ingredient from New Zealand with antibacterial qualities.

What you’ll love: This cruelty-free lip balm contains shea butter and coconut oil for extra hydration and conditioning. It works great as an overnight lip treatment or as a primer under lipstick. It’s THC-free.

What you should consider: The manuka honey gives the balm a thick consistency, which some users may not like.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Hello CBD Vegan Lip Balm

What you need to know: This broad-spectrum CBD balm is sourced from sustainable hemp grown in the United States.

What you’ll love: The mix of olive and coconut oils works to keep lips nourished.

What you should consider: This balm is lightly flavored, which some users may not like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

